Nestled Between Houston And Corpus Christi Is Texas' Vibrant City With A Walkable Downtown

When you're in Southern Texas, the usual go-to spots may be cities like San Antonio or Houston, but the smaller cities also have hidden gems just waiting to be discovered. So, on your way to the next top tourist destination in the south, consider stopping in Victoria. The city is conveniently located approximately two hours from Houston and San Antonio. And if you're thinking of heading closer to the coast next for one of Texas' most breathtaking beaches at North Beach in Corpus Christi, it's also just about an hour and a half away. It's easy to get there, as three major highways pass through the city — U.S. Highways 59, 77, and 87 — earning it the nickname, "Crossroads of South Texas."

Whether you're visiting with family or friends, there are a ton of things to do in Victoria. If you want to be in the heart of events, businesses, and the community, make Main Street home base for your stay. The historic downtown is where it's at when it comes to local shops and eats. You can also dive deep into Victoria's history with tours like the Victoria Trail Through Time, where you can walk around downtown and visit markers and displays with more information on the city's past. Beyond the district, there are also spots for outdoor recreation, especially as the Guadalupe River winds its way west of the city.