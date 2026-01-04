Nestled Between Houston And Corpus Christi Is Texas' Vibrant City With A Walkable Downtown
When you're in Southern Texas, the usual go-to spots may be cities like San Antonio or Houston, but the smaller cities also have hidden gems just waiting to be discovered. So, on your way to the next top tourist destination in the south, consider stopping in Victoria. The city is conveniently located approximately two hours from Houston and San Antonio. And if you're thinking of heading closer to the coast next for one of Texas' most breathtaking beaches at North Beach in Corpus Christi, it's also just about an hour and a half away. It's easy to get there, as three major highways pass through the city — U.S. Highways 59, 77, and 87 — earning it the nickname, "Crossroads of South Texas."
Whether you're visiting with family or friends, there are a ton of things to do in Victoria. If you want to be in the heart of events, businesses, and the community, make Main Street home base for your stay. The historic downtown is where it's at when it comes to local shops and eats. You can also dive deep into Victoria's history with tours like the Victoria Trail Through Time, where you can walk around downtown and visit markers and displays with more information on the city's past. Beyond the district, there are also spots for outdoor recreation, especially as the Guadalupe River winds its way west of the city.
Explore downtown Victoria
On the Victoria Trail Through Time, you'll go through 12 stops with displays that depict people, events, or places that were significant to the city's past. The trail covers three areas in the city: Downtown, Riverside Park, and Victoria Regional Airport. Most of the displays can be found in the city center and downtown, with one at the airport, and the remaining sites at Riverside Park. Another trail to take on is the Coastal Texas Barbecue Trail, which features spots where you can taste the authentic Texan barbecue. In the downtown area, you've got Uncle Mutt's Bar-B-Q, RnC BBQ, and Mumphord's Place Bar-B-Q. Beyond Main Street, the trail also includes Aunt Jo's BBQ, McMillan's Bar-B-Q, and KB's BBQ.
While you're here, don't miss out on the local shopping you can do in the area. You'll find a bit of everything at Mother Cluckers Downtown, a store home to a variety of local shops and goods. For clothes, trendy items, accessories, and more, shops like Peaches and Tortilla Mercantile and Happie Hippie Bohotique are great options. There's also a charming accommodation available in the heart of the city, The Inn on Main. The house was built in 1875 and features wood floors, four rooms for guests, and a shaded porch for the ultimate experience. Stay in one of the private suites, complete with a sitting room, a self-serve breakfast, and covered parking.
More things to do in Victoria
Traveling with the kids? You can head to the Texas Zoo in Riverside Park for a fun day visiting more than 70 species of animals, including some that are native to Texas. There are opportunities to go to a petting zoo or go on animal encounters with tortoises, snakes, otters, and more. Other than animals, there's also the Children's Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent that you can visit. The museum is an all-in-one playground for your little ones. Exhibits include a play town and interactive spaces for younger kids, creative spaces for arts and crafts, a Jurassic lab for those in their dinosaur phase, and an area dedicated to science for the older kids.
If you'd rather spend the day under the sun, Riverside Park is the perfect place for your next stop. With 660 acres of woodland, the park covers a little over 4 miles of the Guadalupe River and has a lot of things to do. There are hiking and biking trails, sports courts and facilities, picnic areas, and even a disc golf course. Take a break with your dog at the dog park, aptly named Riverside Bark, or take the kids to the playground and children's park. If you're getting on the water, there's a swimming spot at the Pebble Beach at Grover's Bend. You can also take on the Victoria Paddling Trail, with the paddling entry and exit ramps located at the park. There are many other cities and towns to check out on the Guadalupe River that are just nearby. There's Gruene, a once-deserted town on the Guadalupe River, or Seguin, with a pretty downtown and scenic river views.