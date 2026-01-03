Arizona's Magical, Kid-Friendly Play Destination Is A One-Of-A-Kind, Tropical Island Themed Park

Traveling with kids can be a big deal, especially when your little ones are filled with too much energy that no trip to the outdoors can fix. Take the time out of your packed itinerary to head to a play destination that the kids can enjoy to the fullest. While in Metropolitan Phoenix, the underrated suburb of Chandler is a family-friendly tech hub where the kids can thrive. While your options in the area include stops like the Tumbleweed Park, make sure to also head to the unique indoor play area that is Makutu's Island.

Makutu's goes all in on the tropical island vibe in a 20,000-square-foot area. One of the things that makes this destination a cut above the rest is the gigantic tree in the middle of Makutu's. The indoor oak tree stands tall at 25 feet, and hides tubes, tunnels, and slides inside the tree itself, which you can explore with your kids. Beyond the magical tree, there are other adventures featuring caves, totem poles, and a super-long snake slide that goes through 4 stories.

Chandler is only about 24 miles from Phoenix's city center. If you're coming from further away, you can arrive at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, one of America's most traveler-friendly and efficient airports in 2025. Another option is Mesa Gateway Airport, about 25 minutes away by car, depending on the traffic.