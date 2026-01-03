Arizona's Magical, Kid-Friendly Play Destination Is A One-Of-A-Kind, Tropical Island Themed Park
Traveling with kids can be a big deal, especially when your little ones are filled with too much energy that no trip to the outdoors can fix. Take the time out of your packed itinerary to head to a play destination that the kids can enjoy to the fullest. While in Metropolitan Phoenix, the underrated suburb of Chandler is a family-friendly tech hub where the kids can thrive. While your options in the area include stops like the Tumbleweed Park, make sure to also head to the unique indoor play area that is Makutu's Island.
Makutu's goes all in on the tropical island vibe in a 20,000-square-foot area. One of the things that makes this destination a cut above the rest is the gigantic tree in the middle of Makutu's. The indoor oak tree stands tall at 25 feet, and hides tubes, tunnels, and slides inside the tree itself, which you can explore with your kids. Beyond the magical tree, there are other adventures featuring caves, totem poles, and a super-long snake slide that goes through 4 stories.
Chandler is only about 24 miles from Phoenix's city center. If you're coming from further away, you can arrive at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, one of America's most traveler-friendly and efficient airports in 2025. Another option is Mesa Gateway Airport, about 25 minutes away by car, depending on the traffic.
Things to know about Makutu's Island
The magical theme and aesthetic of Makutu's isn't only for the little ones — it also has different sections for your older kids. If you're taking care of the littles, step into the wilderness at the Jungle Adventure play area, designed for smaller children. This section features soft play structures, more slides and tunnels, and a mini aquarium. One TripAdvisor review mentions that it can get crowded with the older kids running around, so if you're visiting with younger children, it's best to avoid peak hours. Thrilling activities also await you on the Frog Hopper ride, or you can spend some time hitting the games at the arcade.
Makutu's is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., except Fridays and Saturdays, when it closes an hour later at 08:00 p.m. As of writing, the entry fee is $21.99 for children aged 1 to 17 years old, and it's good for a whole day admission. This fee also includes a ticket for one adult, while an extra adult is $5.24 per person. Make sure not to forget your socks, as they are required for entry to the park. There are also drinks and snacks available at Kiki's Cafe, though previous visitors say the menu is limited and can be expensive. If you're still looking for more can't-be-missed spots, another neighborhood that's a family-friendly charmer is Ahwatukee Foothills.