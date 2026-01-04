Between San Antonio And Houston Is Texas' Charming Town With Laid-Back Vibes And A Walkable Downtown

The railroad didn't just pass through Flatonia; it put this tiny Texas town on the map. The village flourished after popping up in the 1870s as a junction on the Galveston, Harrisburg, and San Antonio Railway. Roughly a century later, the coast-to-coast Interstate 10 finally carved its way through the area, bringing with it a mighty boom in tourists, as well as a bevy of new roadside businesses.

A few lodgings can also be found right off the highway today. Among them, the Best Western Plus, Carefree Inn, and Sunset Inn all come top-rated on Tripadvisor. Toward the middle of town in Flatonia's walkable downtown district you'll find The Historic Olle Hotel, which perfectly exudes the charming city's laid-back atmosphere. The rustic inn boasts a nearly perfect score on Yelp. One review reads, "If you enjoy the beauty of history, the quiet or small town Texas and traditional southern hospitality (right down to homemade cookies for the guest) Hotel Olle is a must!" Prefer to camp it out? Flatonia Glamping Resort & RV Park on the outskirts of town may not have made the list of the best lesser-known RV destinations across America, but it's a guest-pleaser nonetheless.

Although it's a bit off-the-beaten path, Flatonia is still pretty easy to get to. It's perched right in between San Antonio and Houston in Fayette County. Head east along the I-10 from the San Antonio International Airport (SAT) and you'll be in town in about an hour and a half. Venture west from Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and you'll be in Flatonia in about two hours. And if you needed any more evidence that Texas has the most airports, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is also in the vicinity, situated only about an hour away.