5 Most Immaculate Arizona Rentals With Five Stars On Airbnb
Airbnb changed the short-term rental landscape when it entered the game in 2007. Through the years, the platform has grown exponentially — today, there are over 8 million listings across more than 150,000 cities worldwide. From weaving professional chefs or wellness experts into one's stay to create a high-end, hotel-like escape, to offering curated experiences across different interests and hobbies, Airbnb has certainly kept both hosts and guests on their toes.
But at its very core, Airbnb boils down to booking a rental accommodation in your location of choice. And if you're on the hunt for a particularly luxurious getaway, finding a booking that's nailed down the big gestures and small details is like striking gold – and guest reviews can help you narrow down your options.
In Arizona, a slew of Airbnb rentals have gotten the five-star luxury pampering down pat. And because Airbnb review red flags could ruin your next getaway, we scoured the platform for immaculate Arizona Airbnbs that scored five stars across the categories of cleanliness, accuracy, check-in, communication, location, and value. This curated selection of properties delivers amazing experiences — so amazing, you'll find it hard to leave.
A luxurious A-frame in Williams
Williams, Arizona, has been named by Redditors as one of the most fun and unique U.S. towns near national parks, and for good reason. This quirky town is a jumping-off point for those looking to board the Grand Canyon Railway for the canyons, and its location near Route 66 makes it an accessible base for road trippers and national park enthusiasts. In Williams, the modern Aframe Grand Canyon is not just a typical mountain lodge. A stone's throw from the Grand Canyon's South Rim, this architecturally striking rental puts you in the center of adventure, nature, and solitude. The new build has already earned itself a Guest Favorite badge, scoring five stars on all category points possible.
The two-bedroom cabin features an open-plan living area anchored by a kitchen island at its center. The interior's wood beams, flowing white walls, and wood stove exude a rustic charm fitting its remote, wooded location, but is balanced by modern amenities like a smart TV, a speedy Wi-Fi connection (a plus for remote working), and Bluetooth speakers. The cabin's rear facade is wrapped entirely in glass, framing the views of the mountains. The cabin opens up to a wooden outdoor deck, where a flight of stairs leads guests to the property's fire pit.
Guests praised the host's attention to detail, quick response time, and the extra touches for a guest's pet (being fully fenced, the 1.5-acre property is pet-friendly.) One guest noted that "every element of the stay felt intentional, refined, and genuinely five-star — if I could give more than that, I would."
The contemporary Camelback Manor in Phoenix
The Manor on Camelback in Phoenix is a contemporary home equipped with all the features and amenities needed for the ultimate staycation. Spanning 7,500 square feet, this Airbnb is all about socialization, with its two living areas, full kitchen, and dining room. Guests have the choice between seven bedrooms furnished with king- or queen-sized beds, as well as bunk beds. The lounge and library can also be converted into additional bedrooms — more than enough to fit 16 guests.
Meanwhile, this living space opens up to a patio that overlooks the outdoor areas, which has enough space to accommodate bocce and mini golf putting areas. Wellness areas include a private pool, a hot tub, and a sauna. Besides the luxurious resort-style amenities, there is also a home movie theater and a game room with a pool table, air hockey, and foosball. The host also offers chef services, airport transfers, grocery pre-stocking, and home cleaning for an additional fee. And if the need to venture outside the Airbnb arises, there are hiking trails, golfing, parks, and shopping opportunities just a few minutes away.
Aside from the wonderful dwellings, guests were particularly taken by the view of the Camelback Mountains. As one reviewer stated, "Friends of ours who were with us likened the view from the Great Room as equal to the views they get in Hawai'i."
The Harlow in Phoenix is all about the views
The Harlow, a stunning mid-century Phoenix home (also called "La Casa Con Vista," or "house with a view") is all about the views. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame distant views of Phoenix and the surrounding mountains from its hillside perch, and slide open to extend the interiors toward the terrace, embracing the indoor-outdoor lifestyle. With five bedrooms and 4.5 baths, there's more than enough room to fit 14 guests.
The open-plan living area is designed for socializing with two living area sections, a comprehensive kitchen, and a roomy dining area. A contemporary fireplace is built into a custom wall feature, behind which lies a billiards table. The backyard unfolds in two levels: a patio wrapped around an inviting infinity pool and, a few steps below, a long strip of putting green for practicing golf swings. If you manage to peel yourself away from these luxurious digs, nearby Scottsdale spoils you with a choice of restaurants, hotels, and art galleries. Spa resorts, golf courses, and Echo Canyon hiking trails are within easy reach as well.
To no one's surprise, this gorgeous rental has received consistent five-star reviews. Guests loved how secluded the property felt while being centrally located, while others gave the rental's city and mountain views a thumbs up. The host's clear communication also warranted a shout-out, as did the home's accuracy — definitely a case where guest expectations matched the rental's reality. "This is the first property on [Airbnb] which the pictures did not do justice and it was in fact even more amazing than expected," a reviewer happily noted.
A resort-like getaway in Paradise Valley
Paradise Valley is an Arizona desert town studded with luxury resorts, cactus-lined trails, golf courses, and spa escapes, so an Airbnb rental of this caliber is quite on brand for the area. The PV Luxe Estate is a single-level home with a bright, convivial open-plan living area. The interiors are peppered with contemporary furniture pieces, a central kitchen island, and curated decorative accents. Oak floors and modern lighting fixtures add a touch of warmth to the home's sleek aesthetic. Guests are welcome to five bedrooms and 5.5 baths, which mirror the material palette of the social areas: white walls, wood floors, and tasteful home accents in muted tones.
A swimming pool, a spa, an outdoor lounge, dining patios, and a custom pizza oven are accessed through foldable glass doors, revealing the property's outdoor areas that are primed for entertaining. Bookmarking the pool area is a garden on one side and a casita on the other. Equipped with its own bedroom, bathroom, and living area, the detached casita can be used as an independent living space.
There's no shortage of guest praise for this home: Its central, quiet location and the host's responsiveness were greatly appreciated. The luxurious bedding, linen, and appliances made guests feel like they were in a high-end resort. And based on a glowing guest review, all these comforts made it hard to leave the premises: "We didn't rent a car and didn't need one—the house is close to great hiking, and we Instacarted groceries because honestly no one wanted to leave — that's how good this place is."
Stay at a historic Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home
To stay at the Norman Lykes House — the last residential design by acclaimed architect Frank Lloyd Wright before his death in 1959 — is to take part in architectural history. This Phoenix home straddles the mountainside, blending with the landscape while simultaneously standing out from the surrounding homes in the area with its unique circular shape. The iconic home offers three bedrooms and baths, plus a spectacular 180-degree panorama of Palm Canyon from the circular living area. The outdoor experience extends beyond the pool to include a fire pit, a barbecue grill, and sun loungers for endless outdoor enjoyment. Airport transfers, food pre-stocking, and cleaning are add-ons the host offers its guests.
A warmth emanates from material choices like Philippine mahogany and Indian slate flooring. The windows, bespoke cabinetry, and even the crescent-shaped swimming pool embrace the recurring circular theme, while the absence of traditional hallways creates seamless transitions from one space to another.
The Norman Lykes House has an average five-star rating as of this writing, particularly for accuracy, check-in, communication, and location. Not only were guests wowed by its architectural significance, but also by the host's swift responses and the small details such as the personalized gifts for guests celebrating a special occasion. Being close to a nature preserve for hiking opportunities, as well as access to restaurants and nightlife, makes this space a good compromise between total relaxation and nights out in town.
Methodology
To find these stunning properties, we narrowed down our Airbnb search to Arizona. The homes that appeared on the platform were filtered according to Airbnb's "Standout Stays" filter, which is comprised of "Guest favorite" and "Luxe" properties. From here, we selected the properties that earned consistent five stars from guests across the categories of cleanliness, the accuracy of the property, ease of check-in, host communication, property location, and overall value. Note that star ratings may have changed since the time of writing.