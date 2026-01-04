5 Most Immaculate Arizona Rentals With Five Stars On Airbnb

Airbnb changed the short-term rental landscape when it entered the game in 2007. Through the years, the platform has grown exponentially — today, there are over 8 million listings across more than 150,000 cities worldwide. From weaving professional chefs or wellness experts into one's stay to create a high-end, hotel-like escape, to offering curated experiences across different interests and hobbies, Airbnb has certainly kept both hosts and guests on their toes.

But at its very core, Airbnb boils down to booking a rental accommodation in your location of choice. And if you're on the hunt for a particularly luxurious getaway, finding a booking that's nailed down the big gestures and small details is like striking gold – and guest reviews can help you narrow down your options.

In Arizona, a slew of Airbnb rentals have gotten the five-star luxury pampering down pat. And because Airbnb review red flags could ruin your next getaway, we scoured the platform for immaculate Arizona Airbnbs that scored five stars across the categories of cleanliness, accuracy, check-in, communication, location, and value. This curated selection of properties delivers amazing experiences — so amazing, you'll find it hard to leave.