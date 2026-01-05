Europe's Most Castle-Lined River Is A Breathtakingly Scenic Natural Marvel Steeped In History

The thrilling rapids of the Upper Middle Rhine are all the more magnified by the presence of medieval castles, with the Marksburg being one of its highlights. Dating back to 1117, this mighty fortress was built not only to guard over Braubach, but also to serve as a toll station and levy charges on passing vessels. Boasting Romanesque and Gothic characteristics, the castle has stood the test of time, even withstanding shelling during WWII. Unlike other structures on the Upper Middle Rhine, the Marksburg never succumbed to destruction.

Pfalzgrafenstein Castle also graces the Rhine's banks, and is an interesting stop for history enthusiasts. King Ludwig of Bavaria erected the toll castle in the 14th century, with defining elements like its islet location in the heart of the river. Its exterior is black and white with red accents. The castle almost looks like a ship in the river — while it was originally built for military purposes, the 18th century Prussian rule integrated Baroque motifs to Pfalzgrafenstein. Despite being small, it's worth touring the castle, viewing its central courtyard, and checking out the cannons.

Stolzenfels Castle embodies Rhine Romanticism, with its original structure going back to 1244. After the War of the Palatinate Succession, it was heavily damaged and its ruins were eventually transferred to the Prussian government and reconstructed in 1842. Inside, the pergola garden is as incredible as the castle's Neo-Gothic exterior, complete with an ornamental fountain at its center. However, while all of these structures are gorgeous, some historic castles have not held up over time. One such example is the vast ruins of Rheinfels Castle, built in 1245. This fortress is the largest of its kind along the Rhine — although only part of its walls are intact, you can still wander its corridors, observe the museum exhibits, and climb the clock tower.