5 Things Psychology Says About People Who Like To Grocery Shop While Traveling
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If "food is everything we are," as Anthony Bourdain once said, then in modern life, understanding a local area often begins in the grocery store, where the foundation of its community is built. Perhaps that's why travelers have increasingly made supermarket visits essential vacation activities in a trend social media calls "grocery store tourism." Supermarkets aren't traditional vacation destinations, though; after all, don't we travel to escape everyday life, including grocery shopping? Well, human psychology says there's much to learn about travelers who love exploring grocery stores away from home.
Many travelers skip souvenir shops in favor of buying travel gifts at grocery stores, where authentic, everyday items become practical mementos. Others shop for groceries to cook their own meals while traveling or buy budget-friendly foods. Experts suggest a person's attitude toward grocery shopping while traveling reveals deeper aspects of personality, while grocery stores reveal much about their location's culture. "You can tell a lot about a culture from the way it sells eggs," noted Arwa Mahdawi in The Guardian. Grocery stores aren't curated tourist attractions (unless you're in North Korea) — they are authentic cultural centerpieces, offering insight into daily life, socioeconomic conditions, and local values.
Drawing on expert insights and traveler experiences, we identified what grocery shopping while traveling reveals about people; you can find our methodology below. These travelers tend to be open and curious, excited by unpredictability, eager to learn through immersion, attentive to detail, and appreciative of the ordinary. While many insights emerged, these particular traits perhaps best explain why some travelers seek supermarket alternatives to quintessential tourist destinations.
They have a high sense of openness and curiosity
The most seasoned travelers or traveling experts — Rick Steves, Bruce Chatwin, Bill Bryson, Dervla Murphy – would likely tell you the best type of traveler is the open and curious one, an adventurer who embraces learning, flexibility, and curiosity. "Without experimentation, a willingness to ask questions and try new things, we shall surely become static, repetitive, and moribund," Anthony Bourdain wrote in his book "Medium Raw."
Psychologists often adhere to the five-factor model of personality, the "Big Five" characteristics that typically define human dispositions and affect how they think, feel, and believe: Openness to experience, conscientiousness, extroversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism. People who love to visit grocery stores while traveling tend to exhibit strong characteristics of openness, which means they are curious, comfortable with unfamiliar environments, likely to seek out new encounters, and enjoy being surprised.
"Do you wander into local grocery stores and browse for items?" wrote one Redditor in the r/travel thread. "This is one of my favorite things to do when traveling. I like to buy the local condiments, soaps, shampoos, or anything unique." Other open travelers shared their own experiences. "I like supermarkets in foreign countries, or convenience stores," wrote another, "Especially when I find something strange and have to try and work out exactly what it is!"
Psychology Today noted that people with strong openness tend to pay attention to their inner feelings more than those who are less open to novelty — an intrinsic characteristic of those who travel to learn, and something that increases with travel. The impulse to go beyond surface tourism is what VegOut calls "decoding culture," which cultivates appreciation for different perspectives and fosters deeper empathy.
They find excitement in unpredictability
Grocery stores are the antithesis of tourist traps. You're less likely to find an English-speaking staff member than at popular tourist attractions, yet there's also something familiar about supermarkets, no matter where you go in the world, from fluorescent lighting to shelves stocked with basic food groups. What's especially exciting, though, is discovering different brands and flavors that are new to travelers but just everyday items to locals. One Redditor called grocery stores abroad "a destination unto themselves," adding, "I have [a] stock of random foods in my cupboard from travels that are half memory and half exciting challenge." Visiting these destinations is an opportunity to try new, unpredictable food.
"Taking predictable vacations is bad for your brain," wrote Jen Murphy in a 2025 Bloomberg Business article, and that's meant literally. Humans carry varying quantities and types of the DRD4 dopamine receptor gene, which releases a feel-good hormone in the brain when people experience new things. According to sports science writer Alex Hutchinson in his 2025 book, "The Explorer's Gene," travel is a modern manifestation of that gene. "By choosing the uncertain option you're seizing an opportunity to learn about the world," Hutchinson wrote. Traveling expands a person's comfort boundaries, as does trying food that may be strange to them.
As a result, those who love visiting grocery stores on vacation are likely adaptive, innovative, and flexible, with an "up-for-anything" mindset and a tendency to seek off-the-beaten-path adventures. Their tastes in food may also be adventurous, and they can find excitement in trying something from the grocery store with a label in a language they don't understand, throwing caution to the wind and embracing ambiguity.
They like to learn immersively
All the world's a classroom, and browsing a supermarket while abroad is a great way to dig deeper into local culture and global history. Many countries around the world don't refrigerate their eggs, indicating different agricultural practices. Lay's sells potato chips in China, but they have far different flavors than U.S. options (like roasted garlic oyster and cucumber yam), catering to a different palette. Laura Hall of Time Out wrote that a trip to the Faroe Islands unlocked lore about its relationship with the U.K., as she noticed grocery store shelves stocked with British goods like Cadbury's chocolate. Participating in everyday life is the best way to immerse oneself in a culture, and it's clear that visiting a grocery store is a great way to start.
Human brains learn best by observation and immersion, which creates longer-lasting impressions. Psychology Today notes that immersion "enhances our perception and it syncs the efficiency of all of our senses." Diving deep into an everyday grocery store can give travelers a more comprehensive understanding of the culture they're exploring than simply going to a restaurant and having everything prepared and brought to you.
"The allure lies in the thrill of the discovery," Keith Crockford, who runs Bucket List Company, told the New York Times. "It's about unearthing exotic fruits and vegetables I've never encountered before, deciphering labels in unfamiliar languages and marveling at the sheer variety of products that reflect the local tastes and preferences." Food itself is sensory and immersive, so it becomes one of the most natural ways to understand a culture, and immersing oneself in another country's supermarket system means you're a willing learner — and even humble, as you're a beginner by definition.
They are sensitive to details
Penelope Colston wrote for The New York Times about a teenage experience she had, in which she visited grocery stores and found similarities to the markets at home in the U.S., but also a thrilling sense of novelty. "They also provided a museum-like experience, a chance to sample the culinary quirks and specialty foods of places and their peoples," she wrote. "That summer, Europe came alive to us through salty licorice, prawn-flavor potato chips and wheels of dark rye bread."
Supermarket-savvy travelers who can spot subtle differences are likely more mindful in general, not only able to observe the world around them but to savor its details and be inspired by them. Observing details can help sensitive travelers avoid etiquette mistakes while grocery shopping, and help foreign tourists understand and respect local customs and cultures.
When you're grocery shopping while traveling, are you piecing together new meals or recipes in your mind? Doing quick math to figure out currency exchange rates? Picking up on behavioral nuances or body language from others in the store? Gleaning inspiration for an art project? If you answered yes to any of those things, you're a sensitive and mindful traveler. Picking up on the details is a sign of mindfulness, but detail-oriented people also tend to be good problem-solvers, emotionally intelligent, and more conscientious — one of psychology's "big five" human character traits and a hallmark of leaders and successful people.
They find playfulness and joy in the ordinary
Travelers who've taken to social media for the grocery store tourism trend are finding joy even among simple, everyday products. Whether stocking up on fresh fromage at a Franprix in Paris or hot pepper mayo almonds at an underground shopping center in Seoul, the concept can turn a mundane activity into a fun and delicious one. Finding playfulness and joy in an everyday activity like grocery shopping also reflects resilience and creativity, traits linked to openness, curiosity, immersive learning, and an ability to embrace unpredictability. According to Psychology Today, "Small, unexpected moments often create the most lasting and meaningful memories." That's because emotional highs, and not necessarily grand events, tend to leave the deepest impressions.
Grocery shopping isn't the only ordinary activity that can be transformed into something extraordinary; getting gas, a map, or a pack of gum can create significant moments as well. Travel guru Samantha Brown has noted that convenience store or gas station stops can be some of the best opportunities to taste regional flavors, as these roadside detours often reflect local food culture. You'll know you've arrived in the American South, for example, when vats of boiled peanuts appear on gas station counters. These run-of-the-mill, often "boring" stops — born from sheer need to refuel or take a bathroom break — can become wholly new adventures for the playful traveler who knows how to find joy in the ordinary.
Methodology
In compiling this list, we looked at common characteristics of travelers who tend to visit grocery stores and what people on the internet had to say about their grocery store travels. We then applied them to basic psychological studies and concepts, many of which were gleaned from the experts writing for Psychology Today, as well as other resources like travel blogs, Reddit, and social media pages.
We also read the work of respected travelers and writers like Rick Steves, Samantha Brown, and Anthony Bourdain. We looked at journalism and essays from other publications — from Forbes to the New York Times and Bloomberg — that have written about intrepid traveler personalities, psychological observations, and even the grocery store tourism trend. We also drew from our own travel experiences and visits to grocery stores around the world, where culture and food have schooled us in the best of ways.
This article is just a gateway; there are certainly other psychological characteristics about the ways in which people travel and move through the world, and much more to be understood and studied about grocery shopping across cultures, and the travelers who love to do it. You can use this article as inspiration to jump on the grocery store tourism trend and add a local supermarket to your next vacation itinerary (or just let yourself stumble upon one.). Be respectful and observant of what's going on around you, remembering what Bourdain once said: "Perhaps wisdom is realizing how small I am, and unwise, and how far I have yet to go." Oh, and leave some space in your suitcase for all the snacks and delicacies you'll surely want to bring home from the grocery store.