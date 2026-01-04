5 Things Psychology Says About People Who Like To Grocery Shop While Traveling

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If "food is everything we are," as Anthony Bourdain once said, then in modern life, understanding a local area often begins in the grocery store, where the foundation of its community is built. Perhaps that's why travelers have increasingly made supermarket visits essential vacation activities in a trend social media calls "grocery store tourism." Supermarkets aren't traditional vacation destinations, though; after all, don't we travel to escape everyday life, including grocery shopping? Well, human psychology says there's much to learn about travelers who love exploring grocery stores away from home.

Many travelers skip souvenir shops in favor of buying travel gifts at grocery stores, where authentic, everyday items become practical mementos. Others shop for groceries to cook their own meals while traveling or buy budget-friendly foods. Experts suggest a person's attitude toward grocery shopping while traveling reveals deeper aspects of personality, while grocery stores reveal much about their location's culture. "You can tell a lot about a culture from the way it sells eggs," noted Arwa Mahdawi in The Guardian. Grocery stores aren't curated tourist attractions (unless you're in North Korea) — they are authentic cultural centerpieces, offering insight into daily life, socioeconomic conditions, and local values.

Drawing on expert insights and traveler experiences, we identified what grocery shopping while traveling reveals about people; you can find our methodology below. These travelers tend to be open and curious, excited by unpredictability, eager to learn through immersion, attentive to detail, and appreciative of the ordinary. While many insights emerged, these particular traits perhaps best explain why some travelers seek supermarket alternatives to quintessential tourist destinations.