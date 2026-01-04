Halfway Between Dallas And Houston Is A Friendly Town Known For Recreation And Unmatched Jerky
When you think of the best places in Texas to visit as a tourist, your mind likely goes to one of two places. First, there's the electric city of Dallas, home to a fun, walkable entertainment district that has a deep history of diversity and a vibrant shopping scene. Then there's the space-centric Houston, home to the prestigious neighborhood of River Oaks, with Luxe shops and high-class art. In between these, though, sits the friendly little town of Centerville, known for its warm hospitality, open air recreation, and easy access to various lakes and trails.
This town's convenient location, just two hours north of Houston and less than two hours south of Dallas, makes it the perfect middle point for those heading out on a Texan road trip along the I-45. Visitors can make a pit stop here to soak up the relaxed atmosphere and rural Texas scenery, and even grab a bite to eat at the popular Woody's Smokehouse. Not only does it boast mouth watering barbecue, but it's also a must-visit spot to grab some delicious Jerky for the road. This spot's unmatched selection makes it a must-see, with varieties including Hickory Peppered, Sweet and Spicy, Teriyaki, Texas Fire, and many more. The business is family-owned, producing jerky prepared with recipes and techniques that have stood the test of time.
Recreation and Things to Do in Centerville, Texas
Centerville sits within a 25 minute drive of many small local lakes and reservoirs, including Alton Lake, Cundiff Lake, Tularosa Farms Lake, and Tubb Lake. This close proximity to these stunning points allows plenty of opportunity for outdoor activities, including fishing, paddling, and viewing wildlife. Those interested in spending even more time outdoors, or hopping in a kayak, can take a trip 6 minutes south of Centerville to Fort Boggy State Park. This stunning state park boasts 3.5 miles of hiking and biking trails, boating, fishing, and even overnight stays at a cabin or hike-in primitive campsite.
Though the town itself is small, there is still a small selection of stores to check out while you're in the area. One great spot in particular is Wild Bill Boutique, a small and rustic clothing store. After your shopping, you can head over to grab a bite at Cornerstone Market and Café, where you can indulge in coffee, lunch, breakfast, tea, and sweet treats. The friendly community vibe here truly sets it apart, with the small population of the town meaning that all the neighbors know each other, and the overall vibe in the community is friendly and supportive.
Things to Know Before Visiting Centerville
Centerville's location is also convenient for those traveling in from further afield, even if you're flying in from out of state. The town sits just over an hour from Easterwood Airport, which offers flights to and from Dallas. Alternatively, those connecting in Dallas can also fly to Waco Regional Airport, sitting just 1.5 hours away. If you are planning on taking a road trip between Dallas and Houston, you should also be sure to stop by Spring, a community just north of Houston that has a classic "old town" with miles of scenic trails and a giant water park.
Centerville is home to only one hotel, making it convenient for those opting for a short stay. The Days Inn by Wyndham Centerville, sits conveniently just off the I-45. It is a pet-friendly hotel boasting free coffee, Wi-Fi, and parking, where rooms start at around just $110 per night. Those looking to make the most of their time outdoors can head down to Fort Boggy State Park, where you can book a stay at a cozy cabin or hike-in primitive campsite.
When planning your trip to Centerville, it's best to visit between late May and late September, especially if you plan on spending time soaking up the warm weather by the lake. At this time of year, temperatures range between 67 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the perfect weather for boating and swimming. If you plan on buying some of Woody's famous jerky though, be sure to bring along a cooler to keep it in!