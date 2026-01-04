Halfway Between Dallas And Houston Is A Friendly Town Known For Recreation And Unmatched Jerky

Centerville's location is also convenient for those traveling in from further afield, even if you're flying in from out of state. The town sits just over an hour from Easterwood Airport, which offers flights to and from Dallas. Alternatively, those connecting in Dallas can also fly to Waco Regional Airport, sitting just 1.5 hours away. If you are planning on taking a road trip between Dallas and Houston, you should also be sure to stop by Spring, a community just north of Houston that has a classic "old town" with miles of scenic trails and a giant water park.

Centerville is home to only one hotel, making it convenient for those opting for a short stay. The Days Inn by Wyndham Centerville, sits conveniently just off the I-45. It is a pet-friendly hotel boasting free coffee, Wi-Fi, and parking, where rooms start at around just $110 per night. Those looking to make the most of their time outdoors can head down to Fort Boggy State Park, where you can book a stay at a cozy cabin or hike-in primitive campsite.

When planning your trip to Centerville, it's best to visit between late May and late September, especially if you plan on spending time soaking up the warm weather by the lake. At this time of year, temperatures range between 67 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the perfect weather for boating and swimming. If you plan on buying some of Woody's famous jerky though, be sure to bring along a cooler to keep it in!