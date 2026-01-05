Nestled In The Rio Grande Valley Is Texas' Affordable City With Family-Friendly Fun

Texas is a fantastic place to go for budget-friendly travel. McAllen, located at the southern tip of the state, is even the city with the lowest cost of living in America, not to mention a bustling southern foodie destination. And this isn't just a one-off. A quick, 7-minute drive away from McAllen, you'll find Pharr. Located in the heart of the Rio Grande Valley, the city offers similarly irresistible prices, but you get endless family-friendly attractions and outdoor fun, too.

The cost of living here is 19% below the national average at the time of writing this article, and, as you'll see below, that influences travel-related expenses, too. But how do you reach such a great-value destination? The city is only six minutes away from San Juan (Texas), 35 minutes from Harlingen, and 38 minutes away from Reynosa (Mexico). That said, most fliers pass through McAllen International Airport, just 5 miles away. From here, you have two main options: you can take a direct bus that costs $2 per person at the time of this writing, or you can get a rental starting at less than $30 a day. If you're planning on staying in one of the central neighborhoods, the bus is the better choice. It's cheaper and lets you explore the city's more walkable parts on foot. If you want that extra flexibility or plan to explore the surrounding areas as well, a rental is the way to go. Keep in mind that the city itself can be a bit quiet, and most of the unmissable attractions are outdoorsy and nature-oriented.