Spain's Stylish New Vintage Train Will Coast Through Gorgeous Landscapes And Stunning Cities In 2026

If you've wanted to explore several of Spain's stunning cultural landmarks but don't know how to fit them into a single trip, a solution might have arrived in the form of a luxury train tour. One of Europe's new scenic train routes rolling out in 2026 will connect Seville to Madrid (or vice versa) with the luxury rail Al Andalus. The itinerary, spanning one week, will lead you through many of Southern Spain's beautiful destinations, including Arab-influenced Andalusian cities like Córdoba and Cádiz on the coast, as well as ancient inland cities like Mérida and Toledo surrounded by lush countryside and mountains. You'll also get to explore culturally significant sites, including the UNESCO-designated Old Town of Cáceres and an Andalusian winery.

The train cars of Al Andalus are worthy of the experience in themselves. As The Times reported, the carriages date back to the early 20th-century Belle Époque, when British royals used them as a stylish means of travel between Spanish cities. They fell into disuse for a while, sitting on display in a park, until the Renfe railway company returned them to the rails under the Al Andalus branding, replete with plush upholstery, ornate gilded motifs, and theatrical wood panels that evoke its glamorous origins. As its name suggests, Al Andalus has mainly served Andalusia, the coastal Spanish region with beautiful white hill towns. The forthcoming Seville-Madrid route, however, brings the elegant train cars outside of Andalusia (Madrid and several other stops on the journey are in separate autonomous regions), giving travelers a more expansive Spanish panorama.