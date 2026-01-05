Between San Francisco And Santa Rosa Is A Hiking, Biking, And Camping Haven Among Redwood Forests
The most incredible spots in California you must visit in your lifetime include the ocean and the redwoods. While the Pacific usually gains more traction, the redwoods are as majestic as the tallest mountains and the deepest of lakes. If you haven't been to Samuel P. Taylor State Park, this is your sign to head there with your tent, bike, and hiking shoes. Located 30 minutes north of Mount Tamalpais State Park, which also has misty redwood trails, this haven is a sanctuary for these mighty giants to flourish. From hiking and biking trails to equestrian tours and picnics, this verdant escape beckons outdoor enthusiasts to discover its groves.
Originally home to the Coast Miwok tribe, the region first saw European contact in the 16th century. Fortune-seeker Samuel Penfield Taylor hit the jackpot during the California Gold Rush and invested his winnings in a 100-acre land to establish the West Coast's first paper mill. Decades after his passing, Marin County's government bought the land to turn it into a recreational space named after Taylor. In 1946, the state park officially welcomed visitors to hike its trails and admire the piercing redwoods and thriving Douglas firs. Nature lovers still flock to the state park to find peace in the wild and get lost within the redwood forests. Whether on foot or two wheels, the 2,882-acre green cathedral will enchant you with its offerings.
Samuel P. Taylor State Park is a year-round destination, but springtime is extra vibrant thanks to blooming wildflowers. Although the park is dog-friendly, it has strict rules you need to follow regarding where your pup is allowed. San Francisco is only 50 minutes away, so you can easily make a day trip out of it. The same applies to Santa Rosa, situated a 45-minute drive from the state park.
Camping at Samuel P. Taylor State Park
Samuel P. Taylor State Park is the perfect place to get your fresh air fix, especially when you choose to camp under the stars. Featuring both reservable and first-come, first-served sites, the campground boasts 60 campsites (with a maximum of six campers per site) with no hookups — select spots can accommodate small trailers, campers, and other recreational vehicles. Amenities at each site include a picnic table, grill, and a fire ring. There are six ADA-accessible sites available, too. The campground is equipped with restroom and shower facilities, as well as drinking water. However, you may only use charcoal briquettes for the barbecue and park-purchased wood in fire rings.
Equestrians can spend the night at the horse campground, which holds up to 20 campers and 12 horses. Water, corrals, and hitching rails are provided for your equine companions' comfort and safety. The same area has two primitive sites for those who wish to rough it out, with enough room for 10 campers. Large groups, on the other hand, can book the Madrone Group Camp for their getaway, which sleeps up to 50 people.
As for those who prefer a comfortable stay, there are four cabins at Samuel P. Taylor State Park that accommodate up to five guests each. One cabin is ADA-accessible, and all spots come with a grill, fire ring, picnic table, and water spigot. Surrounded by redwoods, oaks, and Pacific madrones, the cabins are furnished with wooden floors, bunk beds, an electric fireplace heater, and a porch. Kitchenware and bedding is on you to bring. There's a separate bathhouse with toilets and pay-per-use showers located near the cabins. Unfortunately, your pup won't be able to join you in the cabin. The campground and cabin booking window extends from seven months to two days before your desired date.
Enjoy hiking and biking among towering redwoods
Hiking and biking are just as fun as camping at the state park. The Bill's Trail, which is open during the dry season, is a serene hike with spectacular vistas. Follow the 6.1-mile loop that leads to Mount Barnabe Peak to soak in the redwoods until you reach the summit, which opens up to gorgeous views of the region. The Ox Trail is an easier hike, spanning just 1.4 miles. The out-and-back lush trail takes you through ancient redwoods and fallen trees.
Mountain bikers have several paths to check out, starting with the 2.3-mile Stairstep Falls Trail. As you pedal along the out-and-back trail, you'll be rewarded with redwood scenery before reaching the waterfall. The Cross Marin Trail is a longer route that traces the course of the creek. The 4-mile out-and-back path has an elevation gain of 141 feet. For a true test of skills, tackle the Barnabe Peak Loop via Barnabee Road and Cross Marin Trail. While the 6.6-mile loop is a strenuous climb, the far-reaching panoramic views of Marin County, Tomales Bay, and Mount Tamalpais are a sight to behold.
The Cross Marin Trail to Kent Lake is shared by hikers and bikers, offering a 7.5-mile out-and-back journey. Along the way, you'll traverse the Redwood Grove Group Picnic Area, Peters Dam, Leo T. Cronin Fish Viewing Area, and the glittering Kent Lake. If you'd rather dedicate a solid half-day for a hike, the challenging Bolinas Ridge Loop won't disappoint. For 10.3 miles, you'll go from dense redwood forests and grassy meadows to bayfront outlooks and rugged ridges, eventually looping back to the state park's parking lot. For more redwood adventures, explore the forest at Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, hidden in Sonoma County next.