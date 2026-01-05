Between San Francisco And Santa Rosa Is A Hiking, Biking, And Camping Haven Among Redwood Forests

The most incredible spots in California you must visit in your lifetime include the ocean and the redwoods. While the Pacific usually gains more traction, the redwoods are as majestic as the tallest mountains and the deepest of lakes. If you haven't been to Samuel P. Taylor State Park, this is your sign to head there with your tent, bike, and hiking shoes. Located 30 minutes north of Mount Tamalpais State Park, which also has misty redwood trails, this haven is a sanctuary for these mighty giants to flourish. From hiking and biking trails to equestrian tours and picnics, this verdant escape beckons outdoor enthusiasts to discover its groves.

Originally home to the Coast Miwok tribe, the region first saw European contact in the 16th century. Fortune-seeker Samuel Penfield Taylor hit the jackpot during the California Gold Rush and invested his winnings in a 100-acre land to establish the West Coast's first paper mill. Decades after his passing, Marin County's government bought the land to turn it into a recreational space named after Taylor. In 1946, the state park officially welcomed visitors to hike its trails and admire the piercing redwoods and thriving Douglas firs. Nature lovers still flock to the state park to find peace in the wild and get lost within the redwood forests. Whether on foot or two wheels, the 2,882-acre green cathedral will enchant you with its offerings.

Samuel P. Taylor State Park is a year-round destination, but springtime is extra vibrant thanks to blooming wildflowers. Although the park is dog-friendly, it has strict rules you need to follow regarding where your pup is allowed. San Francisco is only 50 minutes away, so you can easily make a day trip out of it. The same applies to Santa Rosa, situated a 45-minute drive from the state park.