Montana's 'Open Air Ghost Town' Is A Once-Thriving, Now Almost Abandoned Vestige Of The Old West

Visitors to Montana — and in 2024, that was a record-breaking 13.7 million people (via NonStop Local) — are drawn to this northwestern state for its dramatic mountain ranges, historic sites, and exquisite national parks teeming with wildlife. Indeed, the state contains the famed Glacier National Park, a large section of Yellowstone, and one of the largest bison populations in the U.S. But beyond the natural beauty and outdoor adventure that Montana provides, wandering through the buildings of its abandoned mining towns might just be the best thing about a visit to the Treasure State. From Garnet, Montana's "best preserved ghost town," to Elkhorn, a mountain ghost town and state park with scenic trails, these places offer an extraordinary glimpse into a bygone era. And Rimini (pronounced "RIM-in-eye"), in the central west of the state, is no different, with its simple log cabins and storied history.

Located in Lewis and Clark County, this town was once thriving in the late 19th century. While it was known by other names originally, including Young Ireland, its current name comes from the play and its eponymous lead character, "Francesca da Rimini." This traveling production was running in Helena and would have been well-known at the time. Da Rimini was a real person — a 13th-century noblewoman famously murdered by her husband for adultery — and was first popularized in "Inferno," Dante Alighieri's epic poem. Her legacy now lives on in Montana, as she became the namesake of this formerly bustling mining town.

Rimini isn't technically abandoned — it does have some permanent residents. It's considered to be an "open air ghost town," according to Visit Southwest Montana, as there are no full-time staff here to escort guests or lead tours. Instead, you can walk through on your own, using the interpretative signs to guide your visit.