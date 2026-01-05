New York's Friendly Hamlet Near NYC Has Irish Roots, Craft Breweries, And Great Local Eats

From the laid-back Kings Park with breathtaking bay views to Phoenicia, considered the heart of the High Peaks Region, it's the quaint hamlets that make New York State all the more charming. NYC might be your oyster, but it's up to you to find the pearls — in this case, Pearl River. This hamlet, located north of the city, shares a border with New Jersey. Situated in Rockland County, this hidden gem usually flies under the radar, but that's exactly what makes it special. Its walkable downtown is lined with cafes and eateries, where every meal is both appetizing and aesthetically pleasing. At nightfall, the breweries are where you need to be. Savor a pint, take in the atmosphere, and enjoy your evenings the same way that locals would.

There's a reason why Pearl River takes pride in its nickname, "Town of Friendly People." The family-friendly hamlet has top-rated public and private schools, united by a neighborly and inclusive community. In fact, it boasts the highest concentration of Irish ancestry in New York, with 52.4% of the populace having Irish roots. Staying true to its heritage, the hamlet celebrates St. Patrick's Day like no other place. As host of the second-largest parade in the state, Pearl River dons all green and blasts lively Irish tunes at every corner. Even if you're not visiting during the holiday, there's a lot to do.

Pearl River is 45 minutes away from New York City, while the drive from New Haven, Connecticut, takes one hour and 15 minutes. On the accommodation front, the best option is booking a stay at Hilton Pearl River. Otherwise, you'll have to look for more lodging in nearby areas — Marriott Park Ridge, Courtyard by Marriott Montvale, and DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Nanuet are all nearby and also have decent ratings.