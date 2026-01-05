New York's Friendly Hamlet Near NYC Has Irish Roots, Craft Breweries, And Great Local Eats
From the laid-back Kings Park with breathtaking bay views to Phoenicia, considered the heart of the High Peaks Region, it's the quaint hamlets that make New York State all the more charming. NYC might be your oyster, but it's up to you to find the pearls — in this case, Pearl River. This hamlet, located north of the city, shares a border with New Jersey. Situated in Rockland County, this hidden gem usually flies under the radar, but that's exactly what makes it special. Its walkable downtown is lined with cafes and eateries, where every meal is both appetizing and aesthetically pleasing. At nightfall, the breweries are where you need to be. Savor a pint, take in the atmosphere, and enjoy your evenings the same way that locals would.
There's a reason why Pearl River takes pride in its nickname, "Town of Friendly People." The family-friendly hamlet has top-rated public and private schools, united by a neighborly and inclusive community. In fact, it boasts the highest concentration of Irish ancestry in New York, with 52.4% of the populace having Irish roots. Staying true to its heritage, the hamlet celebrates St. Patrick's Day like no other place. As host of the second-largest parade in the state, Pearl River dons all green and blasts lively Irish tunes at every corner. Even if you're not visiting during the holiday, there's a lot to do.
Pearl River is 45 minutes away from New York City, while the drive from New Haven, Connecticut, takes one hour and 15 minutes. On the accommodation front, the best option is booking a stay at Hilton Pearl River. Otherwise, you'll have to look for more lodging in nearby areas — Marriott Park Ridge, Courtyard by Marriott Montvale, and DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Nanuet are all nearby and also have decent ratings.
Pearl River is better with a cold beer in hand
With Irish roots comes beer legacy, and Pearl Harbor knows how to embrace its heritage. Make your way to the local-favorite Gentle Giant Brewing Company, which has everything from IPAs, black lagers, and pale ales to pilsners and stouts. With so many options to choose from, you'll just have to do the same as one reviewer on Yelp, who exclaimed: "We have been back so many times and will continue to return!" Besides beer, the pub fare also comes highly recommended. Another Yelp review raves, "We ordered brisket sliders, bbq wings, Thai wings, Buffalo wings, blooming onion and chicken meal all with bacon Mac and cheese!!! Amazing and will for sure be ordering again!"
You can't stick to one brewery in Pearl River; make Defiant Brewing Co. your next stop for more variety. Its rustic-chic interior with a touch of industrial accents makes your pub crawl as authentic as the Irish Guinness. This micro-brewery offers top-notch craft beer, with their smokehouse operating from Wednesday to Sunday. Visiting this spot doesn't involve just eating and drinking — as one Yelp reviewer put it, "They have a book and beer book club to sip and read, cornhorn club and a large beer hall with music to jam out to."
There are also a few taverns in town where you can indulge in pub food and beer. Uncle Tommy's Tavern is perfect for those who like their lager, IPA, pilsner, or cider paired with Irish dishes. One reviewer explained it best: "Good music , good food, and great drinks. [T]otally a 5." Check out the tavern's calendar to enjoy karaoke or Irish live music for the ultimate experience. The Parkside Tavern is worth hitting up, too, which has been serving Pearl River residents since 1963.
Eat your way through Pearl River
Once you work up an appetite, head to some of Pearl River's popular restaurants. Louie's on the Avenue looks like a cute, yellow home, but when it comes to dining, it covers all grounds — good food, good vibes, and good service. One reviewer on Tripadvisor also validated that, saying: "From the cozy ambiance, to the fabulous, attentive service from our server Drew and his team, to the freshest most amazing food, this restaurant is a true stand out!" You can't go without trying the prime rib here, with several Yelp reviews specifically suggesting this dish.
The Pearl River Saloon provides a quintessential bar and restaurant experience. With multiple dining areas for different occasions, the family-friendly establishment features a delicious lunch, brunch, and dinner menu, just as long as you leave room for some decadent desserts. One reviewer on Yelp spoke highly of many food items available here: "House specialty French dip is amazing, also chili with chips app, spinach dip app, pasta dish and Philly cheesesteak are amazing too. Fries are really good." To sample some of the saloon's signature cocktails, reserve a table at the rooftop bar.
T.F. Noonan's is another beloved spot for a lively Irish atmosphere and hearty food. People say that the daily specials are a must-try — one reviewer went on to explain: "Noonan's consistently provide[s] great pub grub but you may be surprised at their daily specials, so try them. During our past few visits we have sampled seasonal offerings and specials and were delighted with our selections." When you're craving Italian, Pizzetiéllo is the place to be for fresh pastas and Neapolitan pizza. Speaking of pizza, located only one and a half hours from Pearl River is Narrowsburg, the "Pizza Capital Of The Upper Delaware River."