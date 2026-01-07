Las Vegas's Once-Private Butler-Attended Penthouses Are Finally Open To The Public

While there are an overwhelming number of places to rest your head in the Entertainment Capital of the World, one spot in particular stands out: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Part of Marriott's Autograph Collection and operated by MGM Resorts International, the luxury hotel provides visitors with the perfect place for a lavish getaway in the heart of Vegas. This opulent, five-star hotel attracts celebrity A-listers, along with a younger crowd looking for a good time. It features a sprawling, 100,000-square-foot casino and a wide variety of restaurants, including Wicked Spoon, one of the most mouth-watering buffets in Las Vegas. Yet it's the rooms that are one of The Cosmopolitan's biggest draws. Among the more than 3,000 vacancies are hundreds of suites with separate living areas and private terraces, where you can enjoy a glass of bubbly with a sunset view. Especially impressive are the well-appointed Chelsea Penthouses, with their one-of-a-kind design, elegant interiors, and wealth of amenities. Once exclusive to The Cosmopolitan's high rollers, these 24 penthouse suites and their 14 entourage rooms have been redesigned and are finally open to the public.

MGM Resorts International announced the news in October 2025. Sean Lanni, the President and Chief Operating Officer of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, explained the new vision for the penthouses in the press release: "We designed these suites to reflect the spirit of the resort itself — vibrant, energetic, and made for connection. With sweeping views, expansive living rooms, and thoughtful details throughout, they create the kind of experience our guests will remember long after their stay."

The best part about booking one of these suites? The 24-hour private butler service that comes with it. Every penthouse has its own personal attendant, who is there to care for your every need and desire during your visit.