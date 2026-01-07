Las Vegas's Once-Private Butler-Attended Penthouses Are Finally Open To The Public
While there are an overwhelming number of places to rest your head in the Entertainment Capital of the World, one spot in particular stands out: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Part of Marriott's Autograph Collection and operated by MGM Resorts International, the luxury hotel provides visitors with the perfect place for a lavish getaway in the heart of Vegas. This opulent, five-star hotel attracts celebrity A-listers, along with a younger crowd looking for a good time. It features a sprawling, 100,000-square-foot casino and a wide variety of restaurants, including Wicked Spoon, one of the most mouth-watering buffets in Las Vegas. Yet it's the rooms that are one of The Cosmopolitan's biggest draws. Among the more than 3,000 vacancies are hundreds of suites with separate living areas and private terraces, where you can enjoy a glass of bubbly with a sunset view. Especially impressive are the well-appointed Chelsea Penthouses, with their one-of-a-kind design, elegant interiors, and wealth of amenities. Once exclusive to The Cosmopolitan's high rollers, these 24 penthouse suites and their 14 entourage rooms have been redesigned and are finally open to the public.
MGM Resorts International announced the news in October 2025. Sean Lanni, the President and Chief Operating Officer of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, explained the new vision for the penthouses in the press release: "We designed these suites to reflect the spirit of the resort itself — vibrant, energetic, and made for connection. With sweeping views, expansive living rooms, and thoughtful details throughout, they create the kind of experience our guests will remember long after their stay."
The best part about booking one of these suites? The 24-hour private butler service that comes with it. Every penthouse has its own personal attendant, who is there to care for your every need and desire during your visit.
Staying at the Chelsea Penthouses
Reimagined for the modern guest, the Chelsea Penthouses — exquisite two, three, and four-bedroom suites accommodating between four and eight guests — are both luxurious and accessible, contemporary and timeless, and spacious yet intimate. Sizes range from 1,900 square feet to more than 3,000 square feet. Located on the 60th and 61st floors of The Cosmopolitan's Chelsea Tower, the penthouses feature panoramic views of the Strip and Las Vegas Valley from their well-situated balconies. Inside, you'll find floor-to-ceiling windows letting in ample natural light, wet bars for your personal mixology needs, and plush seating areas. Upscale touches, like string chandeliers, oversized mirrors, hand-woven fabrics, and crystal wall textures, bring character to each suite. The living rooms, bathrooms, and bedrooms — outfitted with queen or king-size beds — are brightened by splashes of color and purposefully decorated with custom art, curated by Rare Culture. Certain penthouses come with additional amenities, such as private Peloton gyms and foosball tables.
To make the most out of your penthouse stay, take advantage of the expert assistance provided by your butler. They can help you create a personalized itinerary, booking spa appointments or dinner reservations at exclusive spots, and procuring tickets for performances. Those excursions are not limited to MGM-owned properties, either. Consider this attendant your very own magician, a consummate professional who can conjure up all the perfect experiences that Vegas has to offer.
A previous penthouse guest shared his thoughts on TripAdvisor, writing, "To say my wife and I were incredibly impressed would be an understatement. From my treatment over the phone ... to our arrival, the room and the restaurants and bars, everything was wonderful." The nightly rate here starts at $1,250. Penthouses can be booked by emailing or calling The Cosmopolitan's Luxury Reservations team.
Dining and drinking at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The personalized butler service is, of course, one of the most exceptional perks of a stay at the Chelsea Penthouse. While not every restaurant requires a reservation, it's recommended to book ahead — something your personal attendant will do on your behalf. The Cosmopolitan alone contains 29 dining options, from casual cafés to celebrity-chef creations. As your time is limited, you should enlist your butler's help in deciding which restaurants and bars are worthy of your patronage.
Chef David Chang's Momofuku, which debuted in New York City in 2004, will already be familiar to foodies and ramen enthusiasts. The Vegas outpost provides the same high-quality, Asian-style cuisine that fans expect from the Momofuku brand. Meanwhile, Jaleo and é, both the handiwork of acclaimed Chef José Andrés, provide creative takes on Spanish cuisine by a culinary master. If you're looking for a unique setting for cocktail hour, The Cosmopolitan has you covered, with several hidden bars inside the property for you to seek out. The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails, located on the main floor, is a working Las Vegas barber shop with old-school charm and a dirty little secret: It hides The Saloon behind a janitor's door in the back, where you can enjoy live music and inventive cocktails in a Prohibition-era setting. Meanwhile, Ghost Donkey, situated in the Block 16 food court, is a Vegas speakeasy with delectable bites and mezcal cocktails. Come for the Mexican-inspired drinks, stay for the fiesta vibes.
The hotel is a 10-minute drive from Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), and The Cosmopolitan provides complimentary limo airport transportation services for Chelsea Penthouse guests. Direct flights are available from various hubs across the U.S., including Houston, New York, Denver, St. Louis, and New Orleans.