Travel Through France's Most Iconic Wine Regions By Train On An Immersive Seven-Day Journey

The SmoothRed French Rail Collection Tour is a 7-day, 6-night guided journey that passes through Champagne, Alsace, and Burgundy. You might recognize these places as several of the most gorgeous French wine regions, serving up fairytale views with every sip. Your experienced, local expert will introduce you to hand-selected, family-operated winemakers as well as iconic world-renowned wineries.

The bespoke itinerary passes through multiple cities, including the underappreciated city of Reims, known for its Champagne, as well as smaller villages, vineyards, and luxury chateaux. During your wine adventure, you'll taste more than 35 wines, from Chardonnays to Pinot Noirs. Your stays are equally impressive, in 4- to 5-star hotels, with breakfast included. Plus, their handy travel app keeps restaurant recommendations, your full itinerary, boarding passes, and other important travel info stored in one place.

The journey starts in London from St. Pancras station, or you can join the group directly in Paris. The tour ends in Beaune, with a return trip to either Paris or London via train. Excluding international flights, the French Rail Collection starts at approximately £3,619 per person, or $4,880 USD. It's worth every penny, though, considering you gain exclusive access to vineyards that are rarely opened to the public, with a knowledgeable guide at your side. And while you can take this tour throughout the year, it should be noted that spring is one of the best times to visit French wineries. Not only is the weather great, but many producers also stop wine tastings and visits during the busy harvest season in the Fall.