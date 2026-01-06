Travel Through France's Most Iconic Wine Regions By Train On An Immersive Seven-Day Journey
The SmoothRed French Rail Collection Tour is a 7-day, 6-night guided journey that passes through Champagne, Alsace, and Burgundy. You might recognize these places as several of the most gorgeous French wine regions, serving up fairytale views with every sip. Your experienced, local expert will introduce you to hand-selected, family-operated winemakers as well as iconic world-renowned wineries.
The bespoke itinerary passes through multiple cities, including the underappreciated city of Reims, known for its Champagne, as well as smaller villages, vineyards, and luxury chateaux. During your wine adventure, you'll taste more than 35 wines, from Chardonnays to Pinot Noirs. Your stays are equally impressive, in 4- to 5-star hotels, with breakfast included. Plus, their handy travel app keeps restaurant recommendations, your full itinerary, boarding passes, and other important travel info stored in one place.
The journey starts in London from St. Pancras station, or you can join the group directly in Paris. The tour ends in Beaune, with a return trip to either Paris or London via train. Excluding international flights, the French Rail Collection starts at approximately £3,619 per person, or $4,880 USD. It's worth every penny, though, considering you gain exclusive access to vineyards that are rarely opened to the public, with a knowledgeable guide at your side. And while you can take this tour throughout the year, it should be noted that spring is one of the best times to visit French wineries. Not only is the weather great, but many producers also stop wine tastings and visits during the busy harvest season in the Fall.
Travel through the Champagne and Alsace region by rail
Day one begins with a two-hour, 20-minute train ride from London to Paris on the Eurostar. From Paris, you'll take a ride on the TGV, or Trains à Grande Vitesse, to Reims, a ride that takes around 40 minutes. Previous guests have stayed at upscale accommodations in Reims, like the Hôtel de la Paix, a modern 4-star hotel. You'll have the evening to explore on your own. While in town you must visit Reims Cathedral, located a short stroll away. The cathedral is a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its Gothic architecture, and it's also stunning when lit up at night.
On Day two, you'll meet your guide who will take you on a full-day tour of the region, and especially the small village where bubbly is said to have originated. Starting with the Avenue de Champagne, you'll explore Champagne houses, including a visit to legendary Moët & Chandon in Épernay. Afterwards, you'll explore the vineyards of Côte des Blancs and nearby Grand Cru villages. Hiring a guide through SmoothRed grants you access to smaller, family-operated Champagne estates to visit their cellars. The day also includes time in Hautvillers, where monk Dom Perignon helped refine the wine. The tour ends with a visit to Hautvillers' Abbey, the Saint-Sindulphe church where Dom Perignon is buried.
On the third day, during your free time, visit the Art-Deco building of Halles Du Boulingrin, a market that sells locally-produced cheeses, sausages, and produce. Bring some snacks and your favorite bottle of wine; in France, you're allowed to eat and drink on the trains. During the next leg of the journey, you'll be on the fast train from Reims to Strasbourg for about an hour and a half.
Indulge in the fine wines of Strasbourg, Beaune, and other picturesque villages
The next day starts in Strasbourg, a riverfront town that combines both German and French cultures. After a good night's sleep at the elegant 4-star Hôtel Régent Contades, with breakfast included in the package, day four is a full-day tour. You'll explore four wineries along the Alsace "Route des Vins," a route famous for its Grand Cru Frankenstein vineyards. Along the way, you'll enjoy stops in postcard-perfect villages like Dambach la Ville. You're on your own for lunch, but enjoy the best French cuisine at La Vignette. Try the veal Cordon Bleu or a classic sauerkraut platter. After a casual tasting attached to a smaller family-run winery, you'll stop in the quaint town that helped inspire "Beauty and the Beast," Riquewihr.
Start your fifth day sightseeing on your own around the city of Strasbourg. You should check out the Cathedral of Notre-Dame and the charming Petite France quarter. Or take a canal boat tour before boarding the train to Beaune and checking into your hotel, where you'll stay the last 2 nights.
Your last full day starts in the Côte de Nuits, where your guide will give you behind-the-scenes looks at prestigious vineyards, many of which aren't open to the public. Sample red wines like Pinot Noir from Grand Cru vineyards and smaller family-operated estates in villages like Vosne-Romanee and Chambolle-Musigny. You're on your own for dinner so try regional dishes like Beef Bourguignon, a stew simmered in red wine and full of veggies. On the last day, your breakfast is followed by another wine dégustation. A visit to the ornately tiled roof of the Hôtel-Dieu, a former hospital turned museum, is a great way to end your tour.