New York's 5 Most Charming Towns With Cozy Vibes In The Catskill Mountains

The Catskill Mountains in upstate New York are neither overhyped nor too remote, making them perfect for a cozy getaway in a mountain lodge or a historic chalet. Astride the mountains are lots of small towns flush with a history going back to 17th century Dutch settlers, turreted Victorian homes, and nostalgic general stores. The Catskills region has been nicknamed "America's first vacationland" for its association with early incarnations of mountain resorts — the first grand resort hotel in the country was the Catskill Mountain Resort, opened in 1824. Ever since, towns in the Catskills have attracted visitors for their historic charm and access to natural beauty, with waterfalls and winding mountain roads among their roster.

What makes for an ideal Catskills town? On the surface, access to natural beauty and a storybook look are an initial litmus test, although, to be fair, there's an abundance of Catskills towns that meet such criteria. Beyond those baseline qualities, some other factors that cut a little deeper into what visitors connect with are the towns' distinct local cultures, ease of getting around, and stores or local fixtures that keep the town cozy and communal year-round. After all, while a trip to the Catskills might be paired with a mountain excursion or watersports, it's what's offered within the towns themselves that make them stand apart from other mountain regions in the Northeast. Sourcing from past visitor experiences and reviews online, we selected five towns that have a unique appeal and will make you want to come back to see them in every season.