Near Los Angeles Is California's Affordable City Full Of Shopping And Mountain Views

Much of Ontario's appeal lies in its varied shopping. At the center of it all is Ontario Mills, California's largest outlet and value retail shopping center and one of the largest single-level malls in Western North America. There are over 200 shopping and dining options, including luxury brands such as Kate Spade and Tory Burch, athletic wear outlets like Adidas and Nike, a 30-screen movie complex, and a variety of dining options ranging from fast-casual to table-service restaurants. Stores are grouped into neighborhoods to help shoppers navigate the space.

Outlet shopping is only part of the picture. Ontario also has a downtown district undergoing a multi-year revitalization effort (as of this writing) to expand amenities and attract visitors to historic Euclid Avenue. In partnership with New City America, the city is planning and building public spaces intended to benefit residents and local businesses. The area is already home to diverse boutiques, galleries, breweries, and dining that have elevated the community and district. The quarterly Third Saturday Art Walk attracts visitors and locals to the burgeoning Emporio Arts District for a multi-platform event sponsored by artists, performers, and local businesses that merges art, community, and the Inland Empire's thriving creative spirit.

One of downtown's focal points is Ontario Town Square, a multi-use space and park that features an amphitheater, a children's play garden, and a pedestrian promenade. It hosts a summer concert series and movie nights, holiday markets, events, and community get-togethers surrounded by the area's shopping and dining. For big-name music artists and sports, the 11,000-seat Toyota Arena anchors the entertainment scene, hosting hundreds of concerts, sporting events, and shows annually.