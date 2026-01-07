Near Los Angeles Is California's Affordable City Full Of Shopping And Mountain Views
Southern California's Inland Empire often gets an unfair rap. For example, the city of San Bernardino has been ranked as the nation's dirtiest city, while those who live further west often sneer at the "909" — the area code for much, though not all, of the region. While the glitz of Hollywood and the sun-drenched, fog-kissed coastal cities may capture the imagination of many, the deserts and mountains of the inland valleys are rich in California history and culture. From the suburban wine-growing Cucamonga Valley to popular mountain resorts, such as the Alpine-themed Big Bear Lake, the Inland Empire is not only diverse but also one of the fastest-growing regions in Southern California. It's significantly more affordable, too, making it very attractive to those looking to purchase a home. With a population of over 187,000, Ontario happens to be the region's magnet for shopping, entertainment, and dining. Plus, it's home to Ontario International Airport, which ranks second in the nation for customer satisfaction among medium-sized airports in J.D. Power's 2025 North America Airport Satisfaction Study.
Located in San Bernardino County, Ontario is 35 miles west of downtown Los Angeles, and is conveniently served by the I-10, I-15, and SR-60 freeways. The Metrolink San Bernardino Line stops in Ontario and offers a free shuttle to the airport. While its real estate market has become more competitive, it's still far more affordable than cities further west or south. According to Zillow data, the typical home value in Ontario is around $660,800. Townhomes and condominiums are generally listed at lower price points, and new home developments are being built to accommodate rising demand.
Shopping and entertainment in Ontario
Much of Ontario's appeal lies in its varied shopping. At the center of it all is Ontario Mills, California's largest outlet and value retail shopping center and one of the largest single-level malls in Western North America. There are over 200 shopping and dining options, including luxury brands such as Kate Spade and Tory Burch, athletic wear outlets like Adidas and Nike, a 30-screen movie complex, and a variety of dining options ranging from fast-casual to table-service restaurants. Stores are grouped into neighborhoods to help shoppers navigate the space.
Outlet shopping is only part of the picture. Ontario also has a downtown district undergoing a multi-year revitalization effort (as of this writing) to expand amenities and attract visitors to historic Euclid Avenue. In partnership with New City America, the city is planning and building public spaces intended to benefit residents and local businesses. The area is already home to diverse boutiques, galleries, breweries, and dining that have elevated the community and district. The quarterly Third Saturday Art Walk attracts visitors and locals to the burgeoning Emporio Arts District for a multi-platform event sponsored by artists, performers, and local businesses that merges art, community, and the Inland Empire's thriving creative spirit.
One of downtown's focal points is Ontario Town Square, a multi-use space and park that features an amphitheater, a children's play garden, and a pedestrian promenade. It hosts a summer concert series and movie nights, holiday markets, events, and community get-togethers surrounded by the area's shopping and dining. For big-name music artists and sports, the 11,000-seat Toyota Arena anchors the entertainment scene, hosting hundreds of concerts, sporting events, and shows annually.
Hiking and recreation in Ontario
Hiking enthusiasts will never have a dull moment in Ontario. It sits in the shadow of the San Gabriel Mountains, so mountain views are part of everyday life and outdoor adventures. Located just 14 miles north is Mount Baldy (officially Mount San Antonio), the highest peak near Los Angeles. Though hiking Mount Baldy is considered very dangerous, there are more moderate trails nearby for breathtaking scenery and sweeping views. Rising just over 8,600 feet, Ontario Peak lies within the Cucamonga Wilderness of the Angeles National Forest. The hike commences at the popular Icehouse Canyon Trailhead, then detours to the less crowded Ontario Peak Trail. The hike offers majestic boulders, canyon walls, and mountain peaks, along with occasional sightings of bighorn sheep, before reaching the historic ruins of Kelly Camp.
If flat terrain is more your speed, there are plenty of options for walking or biking. Although not in Ontario proper, the Pacific Electric Trail follows the old Pacific Railroad on a paved route that extends from the charming college town of Claremont to the city of Rialto. The trail features colorful jacaranda trees, landscaping, and well-marked crossings. Within the city limits, the West Cucamonga Creek Trail is a 2.4-mile path, perfect for your daily steps, offering easy, scenic views.
Racing history has roots here, too. The former Ontario Motor Speedway, once nicknamed the "Indianapolis of the West," hosted not only NASCAR races but also the California Jam concerts in the 1970s. The legendary venue closed its iconic starting gates to racing in 1980. Now an expansive city park, the Ontario Motor Speedway Park features amenities such as exercise equipment, barbecues, pedestrian and bike paths, soccer and softball fields, and plenty of areas to rest or picnic.