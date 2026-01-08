San Antonio's Affordable Suburb Is A Growing Texas Town With Charming Shops And Parks

Cibolo may not be the most well-known town in Texas, but apparently, it ranks among the most affordable. The city, located roughly 20 miles east of San Antonio International Airport (SAT), was named one of the cheapest San Antonio suburbs to live in for 2025 by Niche. As far as housing costs go, Cibolo — pronounced "sib-uh-low" — is often a value compared with nearby communities such as the uber-popular, affluent enclave of Alamo Heights.

The city's comparatively modest housing market, coupled with its down-home flair, may explain the dramatic population boom over the decades. According to the City of Cibolo, more than 35,000 people have flocked to the area since 1970. Being so close to San Antonio, an iconic city with the most free things to do in America, there's certainly no shortage of activities and places to stay in the area today. With its homey, small-town atmosphere and big city amenities, Cibolo delivers the best of both worlds.

"It is a fast-growing area, but the older parts of the city retain a small-town feel," one resident wrote on Niche, adding that there are "lots of local businesses as well as nationwide ones to shop from, and ... plenty of food options in the area." What's more, "you are never less than 15 minutes away from a park no matter where you are in Cibolo," another local shared.