Cleveland's Thriving Neighborhood With College Town Vibes Has Diverse Dining And Walkable Streets

Those who seek historic sites and Victorian charm can head to Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood. But for walkable streets with a youthful energy, University Circle is the place to be. Home to the Case Western Reserve University campus, this neighborhood is the ideal place for students looking for a thriving school and social life. With several museums and galleries in the district, it's pretty much impossible to get bored here, especially because visitors can indulge in the neighborhood's diverse cuisine, from French and Vietnamese to Italian and American. And the best part about it is that you can see it all on foot.

University Circle shares its eastern border with Cleveland Heights and East Cleveland. The neighborhood itself is easily navigable, too. Walk Score, a platform that ranks neighborhoods on how pedestrian friendly and car dependent they are, gives University Circle a score of 85. Visitors can hit up multiple museums in a single afternoon, stock up on groceries, and go bar-hopping at night, all without relying on taxis or public transportation. In fact, if you were to walk University Circle end-to-end, it would only take you around 40 minutes. The neighborhood also has a decent bike score of 81, so if you still prefer wheels for transportation, you won't have an issue getting from one place to another.

Case Western Reserve University is a major reason why this neighborhood has such diverse offerings. Art students can find inspiration in the neighborhood's galleries, science majors can work on their research at the library, and biology enthusiasts can document plant species at the nearby botanical garden. All this and more leads to a vibrant lifestyle that students enjoy, while visitors can take advantage of the opportunity to experience more of the most budget-friendly big city in America.