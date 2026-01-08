America's Top 5 Trending Destinations For A Beautiful Break In 2026, Per Google
To finish off the year, Google shared its extensive Year in Search list for 2025, revealing the trending "beautiful places to visit" in the U.S. (via Southern Living). These destinations have seen the biggest spike in Google search queries, even if they might not attract the most visitors. According to the results, you'll want to update your 2026 travel bucket list with these destinations: the Outer Banks (North Carolina), Siesta Key (Florida), Garden of the Gods (Colorado), Steamboat Springs (Colorado), and Yosemite National Park (California).
This year, plan a trip to a bustling ski destination with hot springs and history, or experience island life in the Florida Keys or the Outer Banks. Discover why Yosemite National Park receives over 4 million visitors per year, or hike between immense sandstone formations that appear carved by divine forces at the Garden of the Gods. If you haven't experienced these beautiful places yet, they make excellent travel inspiration for 2026.
Outer Banks, North Carolina
Long before the Netflix original series graced screens across America, North Carolina's Outer Banks laid out a mat for visitors with impossibly long shores and over 14 charming seaside communities, each with a one-of-a-kind beach vibe. Stretching more than 175 miles, these barrier islands once attracted the first North American settlers at Roanoke Island and served as a hideaway for infamous pirates, including Blackbeard.
Nowadays, approximately 5 million visitors per year come for the fresh seafood, affordable vacation homes, and incredible selection of beaches. Canadian Hole's vast stretch of sand wows guests with sunsets that seem to go on forever, while Corolla's wild horses stroll unbothered wherever they please. Stay beachfront with the whole family for as little as $45 per night (per guest), or choose a classic beach cottage by the dunes in Nags Head. For dinner, the seafood markets offer a bona fide feast. Steaming the freshest shrimp and blue crabs right in front of you, Outer Banks institution Carawan Seafood Company earns a 4.6-star rating on Google Reviews.
The Outer Banks can be a year-round destination, but you'll want to keep an eye on the weather forecast between mid-August to mid-October, when the Atlantic hurricane season peaks. However, lower prices and fewer crowds have locals swearing fall is the best time to visit the Outer Banks. No matter the season, the annual festival lineup is always impressive. Don't miss huge flying creations at the Outer Banks Kite Festival in September or the Golf Cart Parade (featuring dozens of golf carts) in Hatteras Village on the Fourth of July.
Siesta Key, Florida
Attracting interest for a 2026 vacation is another stunning barrier island: Siesta Key, Florida. Situated off the Sarasota coast (and 15 minutes from downtown), this 8-mile-long island is the overachiever of the best-ranked U.S. beach vacation destinations. It's hard to keep track of how many awards Siesta Key has accumulated, but "best beach in the U.S." and the No. 4 "best beach in the world" on Tripadvisor are just a couple.
Famed for its glistening white-sand beaches (made of finely ground quartz crystal), and the Caribbean-like waters of the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by the Trump administration), Siesta Key is an idyllic getaway for romance-seekers or families. It offers the perfect combination of breathtaking natural beauty and easy-access amenities. Spot dolphins during a sunset cruise, or have the beach to yourself for a sunrise stroll at Siesta Beach. Sink your toes into powder-soft sand at Crescent Beach, or scour the water for tuna and snapper on a deep-sea fishing charter.
When it comes to meals, you'll be spoiled for choice. Dine waterfront at Captain Curt's Crab & Oyster Bar, or soak up the island vibes and live music at the Big Tiki Lounge. And the free shuttle makes getting around a breeze. Hop off at Siesta Key Village to check out the boutiques before continuing on to Siesta Beach. The island offers luxe resorts and beachy stays, including The Inn on Siesta Key, which has cozy beach cottages that one guest described as "perfect in every way" on Google Reviews.
Garden of the Gods, Colorado
As the third trending destination in the U.S. according to Google, there's a reason the Garden of the Gods got its name. Tucked away on the outskirts of Colorado Springs, Colorado, the red rock formations are so otherworldly in their beauty that they appear carved by a divine hand. Contrasting the vivid blue skies, the Colorado Rockies and Pikes Peak tower in the background.
Covering only 1,350 acres, the Garden of the Gods is a designated National Natural Landmark thanks to its impressive 300-foot sandstone monoliths. The park has several paved trails, such as the Gateway Trail, which allow visitors of various abilities to enjoy the scenery. However, the area is small enough that you can arrive without a plan. "It's very much worth it to aimlessly wander for a while, and stumble upon the formations," shared one visitor on Reddit. During summertime (early June through late August), there's also a free shuttle that travels between the parking lots, the nature center, and several trails.
The cherry on top? It's free to enter, and there's plenty of parking. Once owned by railroad executive Charles Elliott Perkins, the lands were donated to the city in the early 1900s to preserve them for generations to come. Today, the Garden of the Gods has expanded its offerings to include an events calendar packed with daily programming, including nature walks and plein air painting. Visitors can also scale the formations with Front Range Climbing Co. or discover the park from the back seat of a historic trolley.
Steamboat Springs, Colorado
Named for a bubbling spring so loud that fur trappers mistook it for a steamboat, another destination that has caught the eye of travelers is Steamboat Springs, Northwest Colorado's bustling ski destination. A three-hour drive from Denver, this all-season playground has something for everyone, but it's especially popular with families. Tucked away in the Yampa Valley, at 6,900 feet, it combines Western charm with mountain scenery and adrenaline-pumping outdoor sports. Dog sledding with Alaska huskies, flower-filled botanic gardens, brewery tours, scenic bike trails — Steamboat Springs has it all.
During the winter, ride a covered lift up Howelsen Hill and tube down the side, or discover the famed "champagne powder" at Steamboat Ski Resort. This snow is so light and dry, it has produced over 100 Olympic athletes and serves as the training ground for many legendary skiers. Summer is the perfect time to take the ultra-short, beginner-friendly path to Fish Creek Fall's 280-foot cascade, while leaf peepers can't miss the golden glow of aspen-covered mountains in fall. Lastly, you can't leave Steamboat Springs without soaking in at least one of the 150 hot springs.
When you're not hitting the slopes or discovering the restaurant-packed downtown, soak up the mountain views at the luxurious Steamboat Grand. Experience a slice of Steamboat Springs' heritage at The Bristol Hotel, or stop by F.M. Light & Sons, a Western apparel outfitter that's served the community for over 100 years.
Yosemite National Park, California
Rounding out the top five trending, beautiful places to visit is Yosemite National Park, contributing over 4 million visitors to the National Park Service (NPS) in 2024 (the most up-to-date data at the time of writing). Anyone who has visited Yosemite can attest to the jaw-dropping grandeur of sights like Half Dome's granite face set ablaze by sunset. Featured in a staggering 3.6 million posts on Instagram, the roughly 750,000-acre park is hardly a hidden gem. Yet its natural wonders, including Yosemite Falls — one of the tallest waterfalls in North America – keep Yosemite on the list of trending places.
You'll want to stay at least three days, and, even then, you likely won't get to see everything on your Yosemite bucket list. For the most breathtaking vista in the park, head to Glacier Point, where sunrise warms the entire valley with a golden glow. Here, you'll feel impossibly small. Stand beneath gargantuan sequoias in the Mariposa Grove, or try the easy Mirror Lake Loop for mystical images of Half Dome.
Rafting along the Merced River is a great way to see the park from another perspective. But, during peak season, you'll need to arrive early at the Curry Village Tour and Activities kiosk if you want to rent a four-person raft. Nearly 75% of the park's annual visitors arrive between May and October, according to park statistics. If you're traveling during this period, you'll need to book accommodations and activities well in advance. This is especially important for campground stays.