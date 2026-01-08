America's Top 5 Trending Destinations For A Beautiful Break In 2026, Per Google

Long before the Netflix original series graced screens across America, North Carolina's Outer Banks laid out a mat for visitors with impossibly long shores and over 14 charming seaside communities, each with a one-of-a-kind beach vibe. Stretching more than 175 miles, these barrier islands once attracted the first North American settlers at Roanoke Island and served as a hideaway for infamous pirates, including Blackbeard.

Nowadays, approximately 5 million visitors per year come for the fresh seafood, affordable vacation homes, and incredible selection of beaches. Canadian Hole's vast stretch of sand wows guests with sunsets that seem to go on forever, while Corolla's wild horses stroll unbothered wherever they please. Stay beachfront with the whole family for as little as $45 per night (per guest), or choose a classic beach cottage by the dunes in Nags Head. For dinner, the seafood markets offer a bona fide feast. Steaming the freshest shrimp and blue crabs right in front of you, Outer Banks institution Carawan Seafood Company earns a 4.6-star rating on Google Reviews.

The Outer Banks can be a year-round destination, but you'll want to keep an eye on the weather forecast between mid-August to mid-October, when the Atlantic hurricane season peaks. However, lower prices and fewer crowds have locals swearing fall is the best time to visit the Outer Banks. No matter the season, the annual festival lineup is always impressive. Don't miss huge flying creations at the Outer Banks Kite Festival in September or the Golf Cart Parade (featuring dozens of golf carts) in Hatteras Village on the Fourth of July.