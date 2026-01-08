Hot Springs Clothing Etiquette Tourists Need To Know While In Oregon

Planning a visit to an Oregon hot spring? Ranging from natural pools to hand-crafted log tubs beneath giant firs, more than 35 geothermal pools (all pinned on Oregon's hot springs map) and numerous hot spring resorts can be found across the Beaver State. But it's important to keep in mind that most of Oregon's top hot springs are clothing-optional, which can be intimidating for newbies or anyone unaccustomed to public bathing in the buff. Before taking a dip, you'll want to brush up on the unspoken rules for nudity and hot spring clothing etiquette.

Oregon's laws regarding nudity and pubic indecency are fairly forgiving. "A person commits the crime of public indecency if while in, or in view of, a public place the person performs ... An act of exposing the genitals of the person with the intent of arousing the sexual desire of the person or another person," according to Oregon State Law. However, individual cities like Portland have their own rules, and, while usually informal, Oregon's hot springs come with their own accepted code of conduct.

At the time of writing, the following popular Oregon hot springs are clothing-optional: Umpqua Hot Springs, Terwilliger Hot Springs (aka Cougar Hot Springs), and Bagby Hot Springs. Less frequented hot springs in remote locations or otherwise off-the-beaten-path spots tend to be clothing-optional as well. For instance, the volcanic sand hot springs at Paulina Lake (one of the cleanest lakes in Oregon) are treated as clothing-optional even though there are no posted signs. To clear the waters, we've put together a short guide full of tips that will help you have a fun and respectful time on your next trip to Oregon's hot springs havens.