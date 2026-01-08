Hot Springs Clothing Etiquette Tourists Need To Know While In Oregon
Planning a visit to an Oregon hot spring? Ranging from natural pools to hand-crafted log tubs beneath giant firs, more than 35 geothermal pools (all pinned on Oregon's hot springs map) and numerous hot spring resorts can be found across the Beaver State. But it's important to keep in mind that most of Oregon's top hot springs are clothing-optional, which can be intimidating for newbies or anyone unaccustomed to public bathing in the buff. Before taking a dip, you'll want to brush up on the unspoken rules for nudity and hot spring clothing etiquette.
Oregon's laws regarding nudity and pubic indecency are fairly forgiving. "A person commits the crime of public indecency if while in, or in view of, a public place the person performs ... An act of exposing the genitals of the person with the intent of arousing the sexual desire of the person or another person," according to Oregon State Law. However, individual cities like Portland have their own rules, and, while usually informal, Oregon's hot springs come with their own accepted code of conduct.
At the time of writing, the following popular Oregon hot springs are clothing-optional: Umpqua Hot Springs, Terwilliger Hot Springs (aka Cougar Hot Springs), and Bagby Hot Springs. Less frequented hot springs in remote locations or otherwise off-the-beaten-path spots tend to be clothing-optional as well. For instance, the volcanic sand hot springs at Paulina Lake (one of the cleanest lakes in Oregon) are treated as clothing-optional even though there are no posted signs. To clear the waters, we've put together a short guide full of tips that will help you have a fun and respectful time on your next trip to Oregon's hot springs havens.
Ask before undressing
This is the first and easiest thing you can do to ensure everyone's comfort is a top priority. If you arrive at a clothing-optional hot spring and people in swimsuits are already soaking, ask if it's okay to take off your clothes. "First one there sets the tone," shared one Oregon resident of 45 years on Reddit. "I'll politely ask if they prefer I be clothed as well; generally they say they don't care and I'll get in naked. That is what "clothing optional" is all about."
However, you shouldn't be surprised by nudity at a clothing-optional hot spring. It's up to you to figure out the dress code and then decide if you want to go there. Check online reviews (Google Reviews, TripAdvisor, and the like) and confirm what you read with a secondary source. For example, many Google testimonies of Umpqua Hot Springs mention naked people, while the U.S. Forest Service also advises visitors to "expect high use and nudity" in the pools.
Also, just because a hot spring allows nudity doesn't mean you have to undress. Unlike most Japanese onsens, Oregon's clothing-optional hot springs don't mandate nudity. You shouldn't feel embarrassed about covering up, even if everyone else is naked. However, those uncomfortable with nudity should visit a hot spring resort that specifically mentions mandatory swimwear. A hidden community sandwiched between Eugene and Bend, Belknap Hot Springs Resort is your best bet for swimsuit-required soaking. The entire place has a lodge-like feel, but tent and RV sites are also available. The resort welcomes children over the age of 5 in the pools.
Family-friendly doesn't mean no nudity
A common question visitors ask is, "Are there any child-friendly hot springs in Oregon?" People who pose this question are usually looking for thermal springs with mandatory swimsuits, but, in Oregon, family-friendly and clothing-optional aren't mutually exclusive. And, while that might sound off-putting at first, the expectation is that being naked at a hot spring is not a sexual or "adult" experience. It's simply the natural act of not wearing clothes in nature.
One hot spring-goer summed up the sentiment well on Reddit: "If the vibe is such that it would feel safe and comfortable for your kids to be naked, it's family friendly, and if that's not the vibe then I don't think I'd want to go to that hot spring anyway." That being said, when children (or people of any age) are present at a clothing-optional spring, be mindful of how you behave while nude.
Some visitors report that nude bathers cover up when children are present. However, this isn't always the case, and shouldn't be expected. "I have been to the hot springs several times and every time there has been kids and there has been nude adults not related to those kids," advised one visitor on Facebook. "While it doesn't bother me and my kids are use[d] to it, I can understand that it is not for some families."
Always ask before taking photos
Many Oregon hot springs have become hugely popular on Instagram and TikTok. For instance, videos of Terwilliger Hot Springs (aka Cougar Hot Springs) have racked up tens of thousands of views on TikTok. But snapping photos willy-nilly is definitely a no-go, according to Oregon hot springs etiquette. Before capturing the ambiance for posterity or your Instagram following, make sure no one else is in the frame, and definitely ask if it's okay to pull out your phone or a camera to take a picture before doing so. The same goes for using drones. Many hot springs may be on public lands, but maintaining the privacy of others is essential—whether they are naked, fully clothed, or in a swimsuit.
Those seeking a photoshoot should try to arrive early in the morning or at a time when the pools aren't crowded. However, there's still no guarantee you'll be able to take photos without capturing other visitors. And it should go without saying that it's never appropriate to ask people to get out of the frame of a photo you've decided to put them in.
Oregon's clothing-optional hot spring resorts, like Breitenbush Hot Springs (rated one of the best hot spring hotels in America), don't permit photography or cell phones in the soaking areas. This maintains the sense of tranquility and ensures no one feels uncomfortable.
Don't put yourself on display
Many hot spring-goers have encountered individuals who simply won't read the room (or the pool, in this case). These individuals tend to let it all hang out (literally), leading to others feeling uncomfortable even though the behavior isn't overly sexual. "I had one guy come up to my wife and I, and he had one leg in the pool with the other on the rock rim outside with [his genitals] swinging freely," relayed one bather on Reddit. "After we started to give the cold shoulder, he proceeded to float on his back in the middle of the pool so his [genitals were] above water. We eventually left the pool and went to another."
Soaking naked is fine, but putting yourself on unnecessary display or conducting a full nude photoshoot is not. Generally speaking, if an action draws attention to yourself, distracts from the natural setting, or detracts from people's experiences, it's a good idea to avoid doing it.
On the other side of the coin, hot-spring goers have their own responsibility to uphold: Don't stare. If other bathers are nude or partially undressed, keep your eyes from lingering. Besides, the setting is so gorgeous that there's little reason your eyes should be on other people beyond what naturally enters your field of view. So settle in, stay respectful, and you'll be enjoying your hot springs trip in no time.