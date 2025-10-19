Sandwiched Between Eugene And Bend Is A Hidden Oregon Community Built Around Hot Springs And Outdoor Fun

From forested lake cities blooming with vibrant wildflowers to coastal gems with scenic rocky shorelines, Oregon glitters with an array of outdoor treasures to discover. Among its many beauties, the Beaver State is dotted with an impressive collection of natural hot springs, where warm and tranquil waters bubble up from the ground like miniature spas encircled by nature.

Deep in Mount Hood National Forest, Bagby Hot Springs is a historic soaking spot with relaxing tubs that offer an underrated outdoor experience. Meanwhile, on the edge of the Willamette National Forest, Belknap Hot Springs boasts a quiet resort community built around spring-fed pools filled with soothingly hot mineral water, as well as a wonderland of outdoor recreation.

Featuring rustic lodge rooms, charming cabins, and riverside campsites, it's easy to plan for an overnight forest retreat. The resort's lower pool also offers day-use access for travelers on the go. If you're longing to soak your cares away in one of Oregon's most scenically stunning regions, Belknap Hot Springs is the answer to your heart's desire.