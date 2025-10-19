Sandwiched Between Eugene And Bend Is A Hidden Oregon Community Built Around Hot Springs And Outdoor Fun
From forested lake cities blooming with vibrant wildflowers to coastal gems with scenic rocky shorelines, Oregon glitters with an array of outdoor treasures to discover. Among its many beauties, the Beaver State is dotted with an impressive collection of natural hot springs, where warm and tranquil waters bubble up from the ground like miniature spas encircled by nature.
Deep in Mount Hood National Forest, Bagby Hot Springs is a historic soaking spot with relaxing tubs that offer an underrated outdoor experience. Meanwhile, on the edge of the Willamette National Forest, Belknap Hot Springs boasts a quiet resort community built around spring-fed pools filled with soothingly hot mineral water, as well as a wonderland of outdoor recreation.
Featuring rustic lodge rooms, charming cabins, and riverside campsites, it's easy to plan for an overnight forest retreat. The resort's lower pool also offers day-use access for travelers on the go. If you're longing to soak your cares away in one of Oregon's most scenically stunning regions, Belknap Hot Springs is the answer to your heart's desire.
Soak up the serenity at Belknap Hot Springs
Tucked about halfway between Eugene and Bend, Belknap Hot Springs sits along the McKenzie Pass-Santiam Pass Scenic Byway, a dramatic Central Oregon route that boasts bright blue lakes, lava landscapes, and snow-capped volcanoes. To travel from the west, fly into Eugene Airport (EUG). Or, to approach from the east, land at Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) just outside of Bend. From either airport, rent a car, and prepare for a scenic drive under towering pines and Douglas firs to reach the forest-lined hot springs.
At the Belknap Hot Springs Resort, there are two pools: An upper pool reserved for overnight guests and a lower pool open to all. The lower pool is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can indulge in a one-hour soak for $12, with towel rentals costing an additional $2. Surrounded by gorgeous gardens, manicured lawns, and picturesque walking paths, you'll be warmly greeted by the resort's tranquil outdoor atmosphere before even dipping a toe in the water. The softly lulling stream of the McKenzie River further adds to the enchantment.
The pools are gently treated with chlorine, and temperatures are maintained between 102 and 104 degrees Fahrenheit, making for a comfortably hot soak. While you might be tempted to strip down and let the water of the hot springs wash over you, it's important to note that swimsuits are required in both pools. If you're looking for a clothing-optional soaking spot, consider escaping to Umpqua Hot Springs, a tranquil Oregon oasis that's one of the most breathtaking natural hot springs in the Pacific Northwest.
Book an enchanting overnight stay at Belknap Hot Springs
For an enchanting overnight retreat, Belknap Hot Springs Resort offers a range of stays along the McKenzie River. Lodge rooms start at $140 per night, as of this writing, and come with limited Wi-Fi and no cable TV, encouraging guests to unplug. Each room has a TV and DVD player, and movies are available to rent in the lobby. Two rooms — Nos. 1 and 2 — welcome pets with a $20 fee.
For more space, choose from cabins, from one-bedroom retreats to multi-bedroom homes. Some feature electric fireplaces, perfect for cozy cold-weather stays. If you'd rather rough it in the woods, there are 22 tent sites available from April through September at $40 a night, with sites 1 through 5 sitting near the upper pool. For RV travelers, there are 47 sites on the property, many with riverside views. Whichever lodging option you choose, one of the perks of being an overnight guest is extended pool access. The upper pool is open until 9 p.m., perfect if you're dreaming of a sunset soak or a peaceful dip under starry skies.
If you're looking for more outdoor fun, you'll find a wonderland of recreation in the area. Head to the McKenzie River Trail, about 6 miles west of Belknap Hot Springs, for a scenic bike ride past ancient lava fields, old-growth trees, cascading waterfalls, and the pristine rushing waters of the McKenzie. Stop to behold the topaz-hued gem, Tamolitch Falls, also known as Blue Pool, one of America's most vibrantly blue bodies of water hidden in the Willamette National Forest. To access Tamolitch Falls, take a 3.9-mile out-and-back hike beginning at the Carmen Smith Reservoir, which leads to a serene, cliff-framed pool. After soaking in the hot springs, the cool water makes the perfect bookend to your adventure.