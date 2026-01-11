San Francisco's Military Base Turned National Park Site Is A Beachy Gem With Idyllic Golden Gate Views
Just east of the Golden Gate Bridge, one of the world's most iconic bridges, is Crissy Field. It is part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, the most visited national park site in the country. This shoreline park is a popular San Francisco getaway with more than 1 million people visiting each year to picnic, fly kites, windsurf, bird watch, enjoy views of the Golden Gate Bridge, and more.
Crissy Field has quite a rich history, which you might not guess if you just looked around at the people leisurely enjoying the space now. Before European colonization, the Ramaytush Ohlone came to this marshy area to gather shellfish and perform ceremonies; a shellmound was found on what is now Crissy Field that was over 1,200 years old. In 1776, Crissy Field was a part of the Presidio, a military base established by Spain, which was taken over by the U.S. in 1846. The natural wetlands in the area were filled in for the 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition, and the land was then used as a barracks during World War I. Starting in 1919, Crissy Field became an Army airfield. It was a vital military aviation site for a time, but Crissy Field and the Presidio were decommissioned in 1994.
It took years of cleanup to restore the area's coastal habitats, including planting 100,000 native plants and bringing back some of the natural dunes and wetlands, and connecting them to the bay. Following these efforts, Crissy Field opened in 2001 as a public park, and it's been a beloved destination for locals and visitors ever since.
Beach fun and remarkable views at San Francisco's Crissy Field
Crissy Field is a popular place for fantastic views of the Golden Gate Bridge. According to reviewers on Google, the beach offers "an unbeatable view of the Golden Gate, making it a must-see for any visitor." But that's not the only landmark you can see from here. You can also see out to Alcatraz, the former island penitentiary, as well as Angel Island (if it's not too foggy).
With its waterfront location, it's a delightfully scenic spot for picnicking. There are two picnic areas that have tables and grills. One is along the West Bluff and the other is at East Beach, each offering bridge vistas. In both sites, the tables and grills are all first-come, first-served, so arrive early, especially on weekends. You can pick up something tasty at the popular Presidio Pop Up food trucks that are about a 15-minute walk from the beach at Crissy Field. There are also drinks and snacks available at the Warming Hut at Crissy Field, near the West Bluff Picnic Area. It serves Equator Coffee, a coffee roastery that first started in nearby Marin, and it's known for its Crissy Mocha, which is half hot chocolate and half coffee.
Crissy Field's East Beach is one of the best places in the area for windsurfing and kitesurfing, though be careful, it's definitely not for beginners. The windy season in the Bay Area is from March to October, and even if you're not out on the water yourself, it's fun to watch those who are. The wind often starts getting stronger around noon, so for those looking to fly a kite or sail, perhaps head there in the afternoon. And on the flip side, mornings may be best for a calm beach walk.
Birding, fishing, and need to knows at Crissy Field
The mix of wetlands and beach with both fresh and salt water that you can find at Crissy Field helps attract all kinds of birds to the area; from great blue herons to Savannah sparrows, nearly 150 species of birds have been spotted here since the land was restored and reopened as a park. This stretch of the coast is a part of the Pacific Flyway, used by migratory birds, so you can see different birds during each season. Additionally, the dunes at Crissy Field provide important habitat for the federally threatened western snowy plovers.
Along with birding and beach fun at Crissy Field, you can fish or crab without a license from Torpedo Wharf, near the Warming Hut, though you do still have to follow seasonal guidelines. And to get a feel for the entirety of Crissy Field, walk, jog, or bike along the Promenade Trail. It stretches for about 1.25 miles one way from the Warming Hut east to Yacht Road, and there are boardwalk sections that take you across parts of the marsh.
While it's a delight to walk along the beach at Crissy Field and even wade in the water, it's not really a place known for swimming. Not because the water isn't clean, but because it's very often too cold to make for a pleasant swim. Crissy Field is open 24 hours a day, and there's free parking available near East Beach; there's a parking lot near the West Bluff, but it has a fee. And while you're in the area, you should stop by the free Fort Point National Historic Site, where you can learn more about the area's military history in the shadow of the Golden Gate Bridge.