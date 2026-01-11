San Francisco's Military Base Turned National Park Site Is A Beachy Gem With Idyllic Golden Gate Views

Crissy Field is a popular place for fantastic views of the Golden Gate Bridge. According to reviewers on Google, the beach offers "an unbeatable view of the Golden Gate, making it a must-see for any visitor." But that's not the only landmark you can see from here. You can also see out to Alcatraz, the former island penitentiary, as well as Angel Island (if it's not too foggy).

With its waterfront location, it's a delightfully scenic spot for picnicking. There are two picnic areas that have tables and grills. One is along the West Bluff and the other is at East Beach, each offering bridge vistas. In both sites, the tables and grills are all first-come, first-served, so arrive early, especially on weekends. You can pick up something tasty at the popular Presidio Pop Up food trucks that are about a 15-minute walk from the beach at Crissy Field. There are also drinks and snacks available at the Warming Hut at Crissy Field, near the West Bluff Picnic Area. It serves Equator Coffee, a coffee roastery that first started in nearby Marin, and it's known for its Crissy Mocha, which is half hot chocolate and half coffee.

Crissy Field's East Beach is one of the best places in the area for windsurfing and kitesurfing, though be careful, it's definitely not for beginners. The windy season in the Bay Area is from March to October, and even if you're not out on the water yourself, it's fun to watch those who are. The wind often starts getting stronger around noon, so for those looking to fly a kite or sail, perhaps head there in the afternoon. And on the flip side, mornings may be best for a calm beach walk.