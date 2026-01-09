Tucked Between Phoenix And Albuquerque Is Arizona's Affordable Stop Full Of Outdoor Fun
Welcome to the Arizona high country: The twin communities of Heber-Overgaard stand about 6,500 feet above sea level, where the air is fresh, the evergreens are abundant, and the temperature almost never breaks 85 degrees. Technically two distinct communities, Heber and Overgaard blend together and straddle Highway 260, a major road between Phoenix, Arizona, and Albuquerque, New Mexico. All around rises the mountainous terrain of Sitgreaves National Forest of eastern Arizona, a desert woodland that spans 2 million acres and serves as habitat to more than 400 animal species. Like the Arizona hideaway of Pinetop-Lakeside near alpine lakes and forest cabins, this is a fantastic place to get outside in America's Southwest.
Hiking trails weave their way through the hills, attracting visitors in both the hottest months and after a good snowfall. Don't let the elevation deter you: Many of these trails are beginner-friendly, winding easily over gentle topography. The closest well-known town is Payson, about an hour to the west, which is widely considered the "Gateway to the High Country." In between lie vast tracts of sylvan openness, perfect for long drives, camping of all styles, and even horseback riding. Heber-Overgaard — as these conjoined communities are known — isn't big, topping out at fewer than 3,000 residents, but the area provides outsized access to fresh-air activities. Far from the big-city commerce of Phoenix and Tucson, you can expect reasonable prices here as well.
Heber-Overgaard's history and attractions
For such a small outpost, Heber-Overgaard has a striking past. Mormon settlers arrived in this little patch in the 1880s and called it Heber. The town stands near the edge of the 200-mile Mogollon Rim, one of the most important geologic formations in the region. Overgaard was founded in 1936, and the town built up around a sawmill of the same name. Ranching and farming were common here as well. The communities stand in what is now known as Navajo County, a nod to the region's Indigenous heritage; they're just north of the Fort Apache Reservation, home of the White Mountain Apache Tribe. Luckily, Heber-Overgaard has survived what many other highland settlements have not – here are the 5 best abandoned ghost towns to visit in Arizona.
For an aromatic introduction to the area, the Windy Hills Lavender Farm in Heber is a 120-acre property so beautiful that it's a popular destination for weddings, and you can browse an astonishing range of lavender-infused beauty and health products. Shoppers can then continue on to the Big Red Barn Marketplace, a Heber-based emporium of antiques and collectibles that is naturally housed within a traditional clapboard barn. Lots of small and local businesses sell their wares here, including flowers, ornaments, and baked goods.
This is cowboy country, and the rugged grasslands around Heber-Overgaard are practically designed for horseback riding. Several ranches are based here and lead tours through the backcountry; guides accommodate every skill level, from greenhorns to seasoned riders. The Heber Wild Horse Territory is also a recognized stomping ground for free-roaming mustangs, and it's possible you'll spot some of these majestic animals on your travels.
Planning a trip to Heber-Overgaard
If you're flying into town, you're most likely to touch down in Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Driving to the high country makes for a popular road trip, and in a sprawling state like Arizona, the two-and-a-half hours from Phoenix is a merciful duration. The scenery is spectacular, and it becomes greener (and often snowier) as you ascend the Rim. Another option for flyers is to arrive in Albuquerque International Sunport; the four-hour drive is more daunting, but there's a lot of magnificent landscape to admire along the way. For cross-country motorists cruising down Route 66, you can make a 45-minute detour from Holbrook. Contemplating an adventure along Route 66? Here's why America's most iconic highway is a must-do road trip in 2026.
Heber-Overgaard might have a modest population, but you shouldn't have trouble finding places to stay: Several hotels and campgrounds operate in both communities, and it would be rare to pay more than $120 or so per night. There's plenty of Southwestern-style grub here, with local favorites like the Ponderosa Cafe, Pit Stop Pizza, and The Cabin Bar and Grill. The best, both in name and visitor reviews, is the Wild Women Saloon and Grill. This place looks like the set for a John Wayne film, and it's a great place to chow down on trout or barbecue ribs after a long day on the trail. And like so many experiences in Heber-Overgaard, the menu is budget-friendly, too.