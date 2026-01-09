Tucked Between Phoenix And Albuquerque Is Arizona's Affordable Stop Full Of Outdoor Fun

For such a small outpost, Heber-Overgaard has a striking past. Mormon settlers arrived in this little patch in the 1880s and called it Heber. The town stands near the edge of the 200-mile Mogollon Rim, one of the most important geologic formations in the region. Overgaard was founded in 1936, and the town built up around a sawmill of the same name. Ranching and farming were common here as well. The communities stand in what is now known as Navajo County, a nod to the region's Indigenous heritage; they're just north of the Fort Apache Reservation, home of the White Mountain Apache Tribe. Luckily, Heber-Overgaard has survived what many other highland settlements have not – here are the 5 best abandoned ghost towns to visit in Arizona.

For an aromatic introduction to the area, the Windy Hills Lavender Farm in Heber is a 120-acre property so beautiful that it's a popular destination for weddings, and you can browse an astonishing range of lavender-infused beauty and health products. Shoppers can then continue on to the Big Red Barn Marketplace, a Heber-based emporium of antiques and collectibles that is naturally housed within a traditional clapboard barn. Lots of small and local businesses sell their wares here, including flowers, ornaments, and baked goods.

This is cowboy country, and the rugged grasslands around Heber-Overgaard are practically designed for horseback riding. Several ranches are based here and lead tours through the backcountry; guides accommodate every skill level, from greenhorns to seasoned riders. The Heber Wild Horse Territory is also a recognized stomping ground for free-roaming mustangs, and it's possible you'll spot some of these majestic animals on your travels.