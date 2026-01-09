Montana's Mountain Town Is A Gateway To Outdoor Adventure, Ghost Towns, And Scenic Camping

A town in the heart of southwest Montana serves as a charming gateway to two rivers, scenic campsites, and ghost towns. These are all surrounded by half a million acres of the Pioneer Mountains. This unincorporated mountain town, Wise River, takes its name from the Wise River (originally known as Wisdom River) that flows below it. This tributary of the Big Hole River originates in the Pioneer Mountains and meets the Big Hole at MT Highway 43, making this small community the perfect gateway to recreational water activities and outdoor adventures.

Both the Wise and Big Hole Rivers are known for their fishing, while the more dramatic Big Hole is also an excellent place to kayak, canoe, or whitewater raft. Some of Montana's famed wildlife, like river otters, beavers, and even deer and elk, can be spied along the riverbanks. A handful of scenic campsites line the Wise River, where you can pitch a tent in this peaceful setting and then explore areas like the Pioneer Mountains and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. More adventurous campers can hike into the National Forest and find a secluded spot among the trees and the mountains. Day hikers can also just trek part of the Continental Divide Trail at Big Hole Pass, an hour away.

If you're in the ghost town mood, drive the Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway, a 49-mile road that follows the Wise River to its source and continues beyond. The Byway offers access to the ghost town of Coolidge. If its haunting, decaying buildings inspire a desire for further adventure, you can continue on to Bannack, an Old West ghost town near stunning camping spots, which is less than an hour away.