Montana's Mountain Town Is A Gateway To Outdoor Adventure, Ghost Towns, And Scenic Camping
A town in the heart of southwest Montana serves as a charming gateway to two rivers, scenic campsites, and ghost towns. These are all surrounded by half a million acres of the Pioneer Mountains. This unincorporated mountain town, Wise River, takes its name from the Wise River (originally known as Wisdom River) that flows below it. This tributary of the Big Hole River originates in the Pioneer Mountains and meets the Big Hole at MT Highway 43, making this small community the perfect gateway to recreational water activities and outdoor adventures.
Both the Wise and Big Hole Rivers are known for their fishing, while the more dramatic Big Hole is also an excellent place to kayak, canoe, or whitewater raft. Some of Montana's famed wildlife, like river otters, beavers, and even deer and elk, can be spied along the riverbanks. A handful of scenic campsites line the Wise River, where you can pitch a tent in this peaceful setting and then explore areas like the Pioneer Mountains and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. More adventurous campers can hike into the National Forest and find a secluded spot among the trees and the mountains. Day hikers can also just trek part of the Continental Divide Trail at Big Hole Pass, an hour away.
If you're in the ghost town mood, drive the Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway, a 49-mile road that follows the Wise River to its source and continues beyond. The Byway offers access to the ghost town of Coolidge. If its haunting, decaying buildings inspire a desire for further adventure, you can continue on to Bannack, an Old West ghost town near stunning camping spots, which is less than an hour away.
What you'll find in the town of Wise River
While just over 40 people live permanently in Wise River, the town has big offerings when it comes to history and scenery. A must-visit place is the historic Wise River Club. Established over 100 years ago as a hotel to serve the area's hunters and fishers, this local favorite has since expanded to include a bar, restaurant, and cabin with RV rental spots. Besides that, music lovers will be thrilled to know that one of its owners is Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top fame.
If you're looking for a bite, head to the H Bar J Saloon and Cafe for some solid American cuisine. In fact, user Joyce Glick writes on Google that this restaurant has "the absolute best hamburger I've ever eaten anywhere in the world." Whether you're staying in Wise River or not, be sure to stop at the Forest Ranger Station in town, where you can get information on recreational activities in the area.
The town of Wise River is just 40 minutes from Anaconda, Montana's "hidden gem on the Continental Divide" and a great outdoor adventure town in its own right. Folks in Butte can reach this town in about 40 minutes, and it's just under a 2-hour drive from Bozeman, which is where you'll find the closest international airport, Bozeman Yellowstone International.
The ghost town of Coolidge
The town of Wise River marks the starting point of the Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway. On this stunning drive, you can stop at a number of turnoffs to enjoy the views or explore sites like Coolidge, a ghost town whose beginnings date back to the 1800s.
Silver was discovered in the area in 1872 and the nearby mine was named Elkhorn because of elk horns found at the site. However, because of years of economic ups and downs, the town of Coolidge didn't develop until 1911. And yes, it was named after Calvin Coolidge, the 30th President of the United States, who was voted into office in 1923. His friend William Allen had bought the mining claims of this area (rumor has it, Coolidge was an investor too). At its height, this company town had a store, a school, and electricity, before it was abandoned in 1932 after an economic downturn in the early '20s and a massive flood resulting from a dam failure on the Wise River in 1927.
Coolidge is a 40-minute drive from Wise River, about five miles off a dirt road east of the Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway. It's about a 20-minute walk from the parking lot to the site. While it may not be as well-known as Garnet, a well-preserved ghost town hidden in northwestern Montana, Coolidge is still impressive with its ruins set against a cinematic mountain setting. Here, you'll find abandoned cabins, the mill, and the old railroad tracks, all evocative remnants of a time long gone. In the winter, the Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway is closed to cars, but you can traverse it with a snowmobile instead.