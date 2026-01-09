Between Santa Cruz And Monterey Is California's Rare Tent-Only Campground With Ocean Bluff Views

Monterey Bay along California's Central Coast is bookended by Santa Cruz, with its famous Beach Boardwalk, to the north and Monterey, with its world renowned aquarium, to the south. It's an incredibly beautiful and popular part of the world, with millions of visitors each year. That means it can also come with quite the price tag when you're visiting. If you're looking to save some money on accommodations, and you're someone who has the essential gear for camping, you might want to look into sleeping under the stars during your Monterey Bay vacation. Lots of campgrounds have places for RVs, but at the Manresa Upland Campground on a bluff overlooking Manresa State Beach, near the middle of Monterey Bay, there are 64 tent-only campsites for $35 a night.

This campground is about 15 minutes from the "Strawberry Capital of the World," Watson. And while RV camping can be fun, being a tent-only campground means you're generally able to avoid the sounds of generators and motors.You can't car camp here either. Everything has to be walked in, so it's less likely that you'll find someone's car headlights shining into your tent at night. Don't let the walk deter you. It's not that far from the parking lot to the camping sites, but as one camper noted on Yelp, if you can, bring a cart to help make moving your stuff easier.

The 64 sites are spread over three areas: Willow, Bay, and Lupine. Bay and Lupine have more shade, while the sites at Willow are more exposed but have more space between them, according to Hilltromper. Sites 13 to 18 in the Willow section are closest to the ocean, and they're the best place for a sunset view right from camp.