Texas' Uncrowded Beachy State Park Is A Charming Island Haven To Camp, Swim, And Hike

When most people think of a Texas beach vacation, they might picture crowded boardwalks and busy seaside resorts. But just off the Gulf Coast lies a quieter, more laid-back beach destination. Galveston Island State Park offers the perfect blend of sandy shoreline, gentle waters, and stunning coastal wetlands all in one package. "This park was just beautiful," wrote one Google reviewer. "Such gorgeous sunsets. Very clean and well-maintained, was so quiet and peaceful."

Sitting just outside Galveston, an immaculate Gulf Coast city with beaches galore, the state park is the perfect place to reconnect with nature on Texas' Gulf Coast, whether you like to camp, swim, hike, or do all three. And while Galveston drew 8.9 million visitors in 2024, the island's state park is much less crowded, with just over 200,000 visitors in 2023. With far fewer visitors, beaches on both the Gulf and bay sides, and so much to do, the park is a charming, uncrowded destination for a day trip or an extended getaway.

Getting to the park is part of the adventure. On the plus side, Texas has the most airports of any state, which makes it easy for out-of-state travelers to get here. Houston has two major airports about an hour away from the state park: George Bush Intercontinental (IAH) and Hobby Airport (HOU). Once you arrive in Houston, you can either use a shuttle service or rent a car for the one-hour drive to Galveston Island. Despite being an island, there is a road connecting Galveston Island to the mainland, so buckle up and enjoy the views on your way to Galveston Island State Park.