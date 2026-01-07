Between Springfield And Indianapolis Is Illinois' Cozy City With A Buzzing Main Street

Resting between the United States's pulsing coasts and among its inland cities-du-jour (lookin' at you, Austin, Texas), lies an embarrassment of bite-sized riches. Small, intimate locales that offer a counterweight to New York City's megawatt pulse, or San Francisco's erudite cool. Places like Monticello, a cozy Illinois city with a lively Main Street that may be the exact opposite of the Instagram-worthy destinations drawing masses of visitors. Sandwiched between Springfield and Indianapolis, the small city of about 6,000 instead offers a big dose of small-town charm and humility.

Monticello holds an underappreciated place in history. Abraham Lincoln, still a young lawyer, spent time in the local Tenbrook Hotel as he traveled the Eighth Judicial Circuit, cutting his teeth as an aspiring legal mind. He also had a knack for turning social events inside out. One infamous scene involved Honest Abe persuading children to heat an inflated pig's bladder in a fireplace. The ensuing explosion sent hot coals all over the room, with Lincoln setting a broom on fire trying to clean up the mess.

You won't find any bouncy pig bladders or flaming brooms, but his time in the area is commemorated with "Looking for Lincoln" plaques scattered at places he frequented during his time there and the rest of Illinois. Monticello gladly embraces its history, offering a perfect counterbalance to Urbana-Champaign, a trendy college town with thriving arts and vibrant culture that's 30 minutes away. It's an idyllic weekend getaway for travelers tired of slapping hashtags on everything.