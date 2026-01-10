Utah's Once-Massive Ancient Lake Boasts A Scenic Wildflower-Lined Trail

The Beehive State is known for its impressive red rock formations at Capitol Reef National Park, but it could've had a whole other reputation — only if its massive Pleistocene lake wasn't reduced to a dry bed. Lake Bonneville once occupied a large part of northern Utah. There was no one reason that caused the desert to swallow a lake whole — several natural phenomena led to its disappearance. If swimming was the most popular activity back in the day, Lake Bonneville is now better suited for hiking and biking. A trail now allows visitors to follow the long-gone lake's shoreline, a path lined with stunning scenery and colorful wildflowers in summer.

You might be familiar with the Bonneville Salt Flats near the Nevada-Utah border, which were part of what was once an enormous lake that spanned 325 miles long and 135 miles wide. No one would have imagined that this volume of water would simply vanish. But that's precisely what happened about 10,000 years ago, and the little that was left of it shrank into the Great Salt Lake.

The Bonneville Shoreline Trail (BST), a work-in-progress, was established as a recreational path for hikers and bikers to trace the former lake's shore. Now, it boasts diverse landscapes lined with kaleidoscopic wildflowers. First conceived in 1990, the trail has greatly expanded over the years. As of 2023, 170 miles are officially recognized as a part of the BST, with the goal of reaching more than 280 miles in length. You'll hike past mighty mountains, wildflower fields, lush valleys, and even haunting deserts, with panoramic views of valleys peeking out every now and then.