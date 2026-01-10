Florida's Friendly City An Hour From Pensacola Has A Revitalized Downtown Full Of Local Shops
The Florida Panhandle is defined by the Gulf of Mexico, known for white-sand beaches and dreamy seaside cities like Carrabelle and Fort Walton Beach. As charming as the Emerald Coast is, inland is where you'll find some of the best quaint destinations worth visiting. Crestview in Okaloosa County makes for a lovely getaway, offering easy access from several waterfront cities. This family-friendly city is a great place to sit back and relax — and let the downtown streets take up your itinerary. With cute storefronts dotting the area, you can hop from one shop to another in search of souvenirs, accessories, or good, old-fashioned retail therapy.
Crestview's revitalization efforts were recognized in 1997, which led to its designation as a Florida Main Street Community. Now, the thriving city center is brimming with opportunities, allowing locals and tourists alike to indulge at its restaurants and support local businesses. The dining scene in the city spans multiple cuisines, like Japanese, Filipino, Mexican, Italian, and American comfort foods. Not only that, but the juxtaposition of the past and present in downtown Crestview is noticeable — you get to take advantage of modern conveniences all while historic structures line Main Street. There's a great sense of community in the city, which you can experience at its annual events. Whether you attend the Main Street Fall Festival, Triple B BBQ Festival, or Christmas Parade, you'll feel right at home.
Crestview is located an hour northeast of Pensacola. Driving from Panama City Beach, which was nicknamed the "Seafood Capital Of The South," takes one hour and 15 minutes. The drive from Tallahassee is slightly longer at two hours and 15 minutes. There's plenty of accommodation in the city, with familiar chains like Fairfield by Marriott Inn and Suites, Holiday Inn Express and Suites, and Comfort Inn and Suites all present.
Hit up downtown Crestview's shops
From clothing boutiques and antique stores to jewelers and gift shops, you have various options in downtown Crestview to go on a buying frenzy. Make Marigold and Mule Clothing Boutique your first stop to shop for trendy outfits. Their denim jeans have received a lot of positive feedback, with one review on Judge.me saying: "I love these jeans! They are so soft and comfortable. I am only 5'3" and [the] length was perfect to wear with sandals or boots. Fit is true to size in my opinion." The quality of their tops is also consistently well-regarded by customers, with multiple reviews confirming.
Those with a bigger budget can head to Joey The Jeweler to browse exquisite pieces or repair the ones you own. This spot provides ring sizing, custom engraving, and a unique selection of pieces. Regardless of your request, you're likely to be delighted with the service, and as this reviewer on Yelp explained: "Joey the Jeweler is the only place I go, for anything jewelry related. Joey is meticulous and detail oriented in everything he does. From changing watch batteries to custom rings, he has taken care of me. Everyone that works there is super friendly and knowledgeable. I highly recommend JTJ."
For fun trinkets and souvenirs, Rock and Soul Studio is the place to be. With products like clear quartz earrings, tarot cards, and scented candles, you won't leave this store empty-handed. As one reviewer on Google described: "No pressure to buy just allows you to shop and ask questions to lead you in the right direction of the perfect selections. There was a very large amount of variety and I appreciated the little baskets for your selections, as they were very handy."
Discover more of downtown's offerings
There's more than just downtown shopping available. Make your way to the Crestview History Museum to learn about how the city was established and its growth. The museum is located in the Lorenza Bush house, which once belonged to an official at the Louisville and Nashville Railroad who contributed to the local community. Touring the museum, you'll notice old tools that once belonged to the railroad company, antique furniture from the 1930s and 40s, and even an exhibit on its sister city, Noirmoutier, France. A must-see item here is the phone booth used in the second Okaloosa County courthouse.
With downtown shops come a wide range of eateries, and Crestview doesn't disappoint with its diverse cuisines — whether you crave Korean, Mexican, or Thai. Arirang Restaurant is known for its delicious Korean barbecue with a touch of Japanese flavors. One reviewer on Yelp was content with the meal and service, saying, "we even walked away with a couple of jars of kimchi for the house." Tropical Palm Crestview is another downtown go-to, with one reviewer on Tripadvisor summarizing it best: "Great breakfast. Portions were generous. Service was prompt. Just what you want in a place to start the day."
Later, head to Twin Hills Park for a fresh breath of air. The 24-acre city park is a short walk from downtown, with lots of amenities to spend the day outside. While you throw a picnic at the pavilion, kids can play basketball, soccer, and volleyball. You can also work on your serve at the tennis court. Warmer days call for cooling off at the splash pad and walking around the lake. When you miss the shoreline views, drive an hour to Santa Rosa Beach, one of Florida's top Gulf Coast vacation destinations that thrives on scenic 30A.