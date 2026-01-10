Florida's Friendly City An Hour From Pensacola Has A Revitalized Downtown Full Of Local Shops

The Florida Panhandle is defined by the Gulf of Mexico, known for white-sand beaches and dreamy seaside cities like Carrabelle and Fort Walton Beach. As charming as the Emerald Coast is, inland is where you'll find some of the best quaint destinations worth visiting. Crestview in Okaloosa County makes for a lovely getaway, offering easy access from several waterfront cities. This family-friendly city is a great place to sit back and relax — and let the downtown streets take up your itinerary. With cute storefronts dotting the area, you can hop from one shop to another in search of souvenirs, accessories, or good, old-fashioned retail therapy.

Crestview's revitalization efforts were recognized in 1997, which led to its designation as a Florida Main Street Community. Now, the thriving city center is brimming with opportunities, allowing locals and tourists alike to indulge at its restaurants and support local businesses. The dining scene in the city spans multiple cuisines, like Japanese, Filipino, Mexican, Italian, and American comfort foods. Not only that, but the juxtaposition of the past and present in downtown Crestview is noticeable — you get to take advantage of modern conveniences all while historic structures line Main Street. There's a great sense of community in the city, which you can experience at its annual events. Whether you attend the Main Street Fall Festival, Triple B BBQ Festival, or Christmas Parade, you'll feel right at home.

Crestview is located an hour northeast of Pensacola. Driving from Panama City Beach, which was nicknamed the "Seafood Capital Of The South," takes one hour and 15 minutes. The drive from Tallahassee is slightly longer at two hours and 15 minutes. There's plenty of accommodation in the city, with familiar chains like Fairfield by Marriott Inn and Suites, Holiday Inn Express and Suites, and Comfort Inn and Suites all present.