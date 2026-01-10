The Most Picturesque Walk In The Charleston Area Must Be This Pedestrian-Only Bridge Known For Its Charming Views

Today, visitors can access Pitt Street Bridge Park at the end of Pitt Street in Mount Pleasant. Stepping out on the remains of the old bridge, you might spot nesting shorebirds, snowy white egrets, ibises, and brown pelicans, and out on the water, you could see wading herons and even dolphins swimming by. On the bridge itself, pass locals walking their dogs, kids pedaling by on bicycles, and of course, people casting their lines in the water. At the very end of the bridge is a fishing pier where anglers catch flounder, bass, trout, and more — thanks, in part, to the pier's location where the waters of the inlet meet the currents of Charleston Harbor.

The best moment to visit the bridge is during sunrise or sunset, when sunlight over the water creates especially ethereal views. But it's always a good time to go for a stroll on Pitt Street Bridge. If you're coming from Charleston, stop at a grocery store on the way into Mount Pleasant to pick up picnic supplies. You'll find plenty of grassy areas and wooden benches to enjoy an al fresco lunch along the park's paved walkway. Looking to really get away from it all? Escape Charleston crowds at Capers Island, a nearby barrier island known for laid-back hikes and serene beaches.

The best way to reach the park from out of state is to fly into Charleston International Airport. Pitt Street Bridge is located about 30 minutes from the airport and 15 to 20 minutes from downtown Charleston by car. There is no public transportation between downtown and the park. However, if you visit in good weather, another alternative is the pleasant 40-minute bike ride between the city and the park. The bridge that connects Charleston to Mount Pleasant and the start of the Pitt Street Bridge does have a pedestrian path for walkers and bikers that is steep but known for its great view.