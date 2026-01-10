The Most Picturesque Walk In The Charleston Area Must Be This Pedestrian-Only Bridge Known For Its Charming Views
From wandering past the iconic pastel-colored houses of Rainbow Row to walking along the famous shopping thoroughfare of King Street, there are many pedestrian-friendly experiences to enjoy in Charleston. The gorgeous South Carolina city, offering a blend of European architecture and Southern charm, is a pleasure to explore on foot. But some of the top spots for strolling are outside the city center, including the famous Magnolia Plantation and Gardens in the mossy oak-filled suburb of West Ashley. Another choice is to stroll the remains of the Pitt Street Bridge, now an open-air promenade in Mount Pleasant with gorgeous views of Charleston Harbor.
The historic bridge, originally known as the Cove Inlet Bridge, was built in the late 19th century to connect a trolley line from Mount Pleasant across an inlet to Sullivan's Island. By 1927, it was converted into a vehicle bridge and renamed the Pitt Street Bridge; for years, it was the only way of traveling across Charleston Harbor to Sullivan Island's pristine beaches and award-winning eateries. The bridge fell out of use after the Ben Sawyer Bridge opened in 1945, and in the years that followed, a significant portion of the structure was dismantled or lost to storms and erosion.
Luckily, what's left of the Pitt Street Bridge — primarily the causeway that once led to the trolley bridge — has been smartly transformed into a pedestrian-friendly walkway and park. In addition to being a great spot for strolling, picnicking, and fishing, it offers spectacular views of the harbor, surrounding marshlands, and off in the distance, the Charleston skyline.
Take in a gorgeous sunset at Pitt Street Bridge
Today, visitors can access Pitt Street Bridge Park at the end of Pitt Street in Mount Pleasant. Stepping out on the remains of the old bridge, you might spot nesting shorebirds, snowy white egrets, ibises, and brown pelicans, and out on the water, you could see wading herons and even dolphins swimming by. On the bridge itself, pass locals walking their dogs, kids pedaling by on bicycles, and of course, people casting their lines in the water. At the very end of the bridge is a fishing pier where anglers catch flounder, bass, trout, and more — thanks, in part, to the pier's location where the waters of the inlet meet the currents of Charleston Harbor.
The best moment to visit the bridge is during sunrise or sunset, when sunlight over the water creates especially ethereal views. But it's always a good time to go for a stroll on Pitt Street Bridge. If you're coming from Charleston, stop at a grocery store on the way into Mount Pleasant to pick up picnic supplies. You'll find plenty of grassy areas and wooden benches to enjoy an al fresco lunch along the park's paved walkway. Looking to really get away from it all? Escape Charleston crowds at Capers Island, a nearby barrier island known for laid-back hikes and serene beaches.
The best way to reach the park from out of state is to fly into Charleston International Airport. Pitt Street Bridge is located about 30 minutes from the airport and 15 to 20 minutes from downtown Charleston by car. There is no public transportation between downtown and the park. However, if you visit in good weather, another alternative is the pleasant 40-minute bike ride between the city and the park. The bridge that connects Charleston to Mount Pleasant and the start of the Pitt Street Bridge does have a pedestrian path for walkers and bikers that is steep but known for its great view.