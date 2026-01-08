Keep Camping Gear Frost-Free This Winter With A Household Essential You Already Own

Camping during the winter months brings fewer crowds, crisp mornings, and the opportunity to see the best U.S. national parks for winter hiking blanketed in snow. It also means protecting yourself and your gear from harsh, cold-weather conditions. Although not life-threatening, frost covering your gear is an annoying aspect of winter camping that every camper experiences. Fortunately, TikToker @explorenborgen shared a simple solution, and it uses an everyday item you already have in your closet or cupboard.

Before going to bed, cover any gear left outside with a sheet to prevent frost from forming. This includes coolers, camping stoves, water bottles, and anything else you don't want to get frosty. For the best results, choose a large sheet that drops all the way to the ground or forest floor and put it on before frost starts forming.

If you're worried about your sheet getting dirty, consider using something old that you don't care about getting grass or dirt marks on. Once the sun fully rises, hang the sheet on a clothes line (or your car hood) to let the moisture dry. If you're staying in a breezy area, make sure to pin down the sheet to prevent it from flying away. Also, never leave food with your gear unattended, as it can attract animals that may get into your belongings.