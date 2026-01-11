Montana's Crowd-Free Mountains Have Gorgeous Trails And One Of The Largest Wild Horse Ranges In America

"My favorite state has not yet been invented. It will be called Montana and it will be perfect," proclaimed Abraham Lincoln back in 1864. Well, Montana has now been invented — and there are plenty of folks out there who would agree that "perfect" is a good descriptor. Nicknamed Big Sky Country for its vast domains of sublime wilderness, Montana is where you come to wonder at the unmatched beauty of Glacier National Park or cruise through bright blue glacial lakes and alpine vistas on an epic road trip. It's also where you can step into the Pryor Mountains, a range that's not quite as famed as other corners of old Big Sky.

But the Pryor Mountains are indubitably gorgeous, showcasing an ecological makeup that's largely unique within Montana itself. Think blooms of rare wildflowers, habitats for black bears and cougars, soaring prairies, the first public wild horse range in the United States, and thick stands of Douglas fir lofting thousands of feet above the plains. What's more, these peaks are now home to a growing array of hiking paths that include routes to hidden ice caves and summits with sweeping views.

Tempted? Thought you might be. The good news is that the Pryor Mountains are just 33 miles south of Billings, where the local Billings-Logan International Airport offers flight connections to Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, and Denver, just to name a few. Meanwhile, you're looking at a drive of just under four hours from the city of Bozeman. Access to the range itself is available via two roads: Pryor Mountain Road and Crooked Creek Road.