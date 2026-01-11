Between San Antonio And Houston Is Texas' Affordable City With Friendly Vibes And Small-Town Charm

Exactly 106 miles from San Antonio, and 105 miles from Houston, the city of Hallettsville is an excellent midpoint if you need to fill up on gas between the two cities, but residents would encourage you to linger and explore the unique local culture of what Travel Texas deems a "tourism friendly Texas certified community." The place offers more of a vibrant village ambiance than big-city energy, so it's perfect for anyone searching for a slower pace of life within easy reach of the likes of Austin. In a press release from the Office of the Texas Governor, Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell said, "Hallettsville's deep roots and cultural traditions offer visitors a genuine taste of small-town Texas ... it's a place where every visit feels personal."

You can reach Hallettsville by flying to Victoria Regional Airport, which is roughly 47 miles away and provides direct flights to and from Houston. Depending on where you are traveling from, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport may be a more realistic option as it's roughly 1 hour and 30 minutes' drive away. From either airport, consider hiring a car to get to Hallettsville and other nearby points of interest — like the parks and shops of laid-back Yoakum – but even without leaving the 2.7 square mile area, there's plenty to do in what's known as "the city of hospitality."

The best time to visit Hallettsville is between March and May, or from September to November if you want warm but bearable weather that avoids intense summer heat and humidity. In September, you can line up your visit with the annual (and highly anticipated) Hallettsville Kolache Fest, when average temperatures are roughly 88 degrees Fahrenheit. Bring your stretchy pants for this delicious event.