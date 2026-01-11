Between Atlanta And Pigeon Forge Is A Beautiful Blue Ridge Mountain Lake With Nearby Shops And Restaurants

The recreational paradise of Chattahoochee National Forest is brimming with waterfalls and trails, but its best-kept secret just might be Lake Blue Ridge. Stretching over 3,290 acres, this glittering beauty is a man-made reservoir with a 65-mile-long shoreline. Escaping to this haven in the Blue Ridge Mountains means you get to soak in its idyllic shores, drift across from one bank to another, take a dip in its clear waters, and set your rod for the catch of the day. The surrounding mountain towns, such as the charming Blue Ridge and Mineral Bluff, are home to delicious restaurants and shops. Whenever you want to combine lakeside activities with retail therapy, this destination offers the best of both worlds.

Situated between two bustling cities, Lake Blue Ridge provides the perfect weekend escape. Atlanta residents can drive north for two hours to get to this gorgeous outdoor oasis, while those coming from Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, have a three-hour drive south. If you're looking to plan a short getaway instead of a day trip, there are plenty of accommodations available at Lake Blue Ridge. Whether you want a cozy cabin stay or a rugged camping experience, you'll find something that fits your needs.

Morganton Point Recreation Area has a developed campground on the lakefront with a total of 43 sites. The campground accommodates RVs, tents, and walk-ins — campers have access to water, showers, restrooms, a dump station, as well as picnic areas, fire rings, and barbecue grills. Alternatively, the Tranquil Trout is a wonderful option for those who like modern conveniences. The three-bedroom cabin is located on the lake's shores and sleeps up to six guests. If you're open to splurging, the Blue Ridge Luxe Lodge turns your rustic retreat into an upscale stay, complete with a hot tub and lush forest views.