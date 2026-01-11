Between Atlanta And Pigeon Forge Is A Beautiful Blue Ridge Mountain Lake With Nearby Shops And Restaurants
The recreational paradise of Chattahoochee National Forest is brimming with waterfalls and trails, but its best-kept secret just might be Lake Blue Ridge. Stretching over 3,290 acres, this glittering beauty is a man-made reservoir with a 65-mile-long shoreline. Escaping to this haven in the Blue Ridge Mountains means you get to soak in its idyllic shores, drift across from one bank to another, take a dip in its clear waters, and set your rod for the catch of the day. The surrounding mountain towns, such as the charming Blue Ridge and Mineral Bluff, are home to delicious restaurants and shops. Whenever you want to combine lakeside activities with retail therapy, this destination offers the best of both worlds.
Situated between two bustling cities, Lake Blue Ridge provides the perfect weekend escape. Atlanta residents can drive north for two hours to get to this gorgeous outdoor oasis, while those coming from Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, have a three-hour drive south. If you're looking to plan a short getaway instead of a day trip, there are plenty of accommodations available at Lake Blue Ridge. Whether you want a cozy cabin stay or a rugged camping experience, you'll find something that fits your needs.
Morganton Point Recreation Area has a developed campground on the lakefront with a total of 43 sites. The campground accommodates RVs, tents, and walk-ins — campers have access to water, showers, restrooms, a dump station, as well as picnic areas, fire rings, and barbecue grills. Alternatively, the Tranquil Trout is a wonderful option for those who like modern conveniences. The three-bedroom cabin is located on the lake's shores and sleeps up to six guests. If you're open to splurging, the Blue Ridge Luxe Lodge turns your rustic retreat into an upscale stay, complete with a hot tub and lush forest views.
Lake Blue Ridge offers a wealth of activities
There's so much to do at Lake Blue Ridge, from waterfront fun to adventures on foot. On the left bank is Lake Blue Ridge Recreation Area, equipped with hiking trails and a boat ramp. Swimming is a common activity here, but when you're not splashing around, launch your vessel into the water — whether a powered or non-powered boat — to skim across the lake's surface. If you prefer a smooth glide, bring your kayak or paddleboard to get on the water. Don't have your own equipment? Head to Lake Blue Ridge Marina to rent out kayaks, paddle boards, pontoons, and more. Get your fishing gear as well to catch smallmouth bass, bluegill, white bass, and walleye.
The recreation area has a short loop trail where you can hike through dense forests with picturesque vistas. Anyone can complete the 0.9-mile Lake Blue Ridge Loop, guiding you toward oaks and pines until the scenery opens up to lake views. Meanwhile, the right side of the shore is home to Morganton Point Recreation Area, where more outdoor fun awaits. This place is dotted with picnic spots, so make sure to pack snacks with you — larger groups can reserve the shelter. The swimming beach is where you'll find most people on warm days, with paddleboard and kayak rentals available.
Morganton Point Recreation Area also has a boat launch, so you can always follow the sun's path across the lake. There are other boat launches on the lake, with one found just minutes away at Lakewood Landing Boat Ramp. Boaters of all types are welcome to use the ramp, which is open all year. At the time of writing, a $5 permit is required — for a modest fee, you get excellent and consistent opportunities for catching bass.
Shop and eat around Lake Blue Ridge
One of the advantages of Lake Blue Ridge is that you're never too far from shopping and dining facilities. Terri's Treasure Trove is a great spot to go hunting for all sorts of antiques. The vintage shop is full of character, and the staff are incredibly helpful, with several reviews attesting to that statement. One user left a Google review, saying, "As soon as we walked in, Connie greeted us with a warm smile and so much kindness." They add that "[t]he shop itself was beautiful, well-maintained, fairly priced, and never ending."
Those who like shopping with a purpose can check out the North Georgia Mountain Crisis Network's thrift store in Mineral Bluff. A visitor described her experience saying: "Good thrift store to rummage around and find some treasures. Prices are good on most things. And for a great cause!" You'll come across bait shops in the area, too, if you need to stock up on essential tackle. Food-wise, you're in for a treat — head to the nearby town of Blue Ridge to have a tasty meal at The Pasta Market. You'll indulge in Italian goodness, and one diner left a 5-star review on Yelp for a reason. They loved the baked cheese ravioli and mentioned that the chocolate cannoli is the best they've ever had.
Guagio Latin Flavors is worth checking out, too. On Yelp, one review reads: "The tortillas were perfect. [...] The restaurant looked nice, and was clean and had friendly service." Lake Blue Ridge isn't the only mountain lake in Georgia — only 20 minutes away is the peaceful Lake Nottely, an underrated destination for camping and fishing. To get to either, if you're flying in, the nearest airport is Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport, located about 1.5 hours away by car.