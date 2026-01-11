Chicago's Thriving Suburb Is A Village With Family-Friendly Vibes, Parks, And Delicious Restaurants

Whether you're an outdoorsy explorer or prefer sightseeing strolls, the Windy City offers endless delights. Snap photos in front of the iconic Cloud Gate sculpture, better known as "The Bean," or amble through the trees at the Wild Mile, the world's first floating eco-park with boardwalks and wildlife. Meanwhile, the idyllic suburban villages flanking Chicago offer their own kind of adventure. For a slower-paced, family-friendly getaway, head north to Morton Grove. Easily reached in 20 minutes by car, or 30 minutes on the commuter rail, Morton Grove is a quiet village with a thriving community.

Settled around the early 1800s by mainly English and German families, Morton Grove grew as a railroad town and flourished at the turn of the century for its many greenhouses supplying fresh blooms to florists. Family-owned boutiques and restaurants still thrive across the village today. Leafy trees shade the lawns of modest brick homes set well back from the road, giving Morton Grove a classic suburban atmosphere. Slicing diagonally through the village is a vast swath of dense wilderness called the Linne Woods, a scenic nature preserve sheltering the course of the North Branch Chicago River. Golf courses anchor the northern portion of the woodlands, while meandering trails offer excitement for hikers.

Idyllic parks between the tree-lined streets are popular with families who bring their children to the park playgrounds and sandboxes for hours of play. Grassy lawns provide ample space for family picnics. Splashy fun can be found at Harrer Pool, where kiddie slides and spray pads are a welcome respite during the summer months. What's more, Morton Grove is packed with delicious eateries to sit down for a hearty meal at the end of the day. Book a quaint motel nearby to extend your stay in the village for even more family fun.