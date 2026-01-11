Chicago's Thriving Suburb Is A Village With Family-Friendly Vibes, Parks, And Delicious Restaurants
Whether you're an outdoorsy explorer or prefer sightseeing strolls, the Windy City offers endless delights. Snap photos in front of the iconic Cloud Gate sculpture, better known as "The Bean," or amble through the trees at the Wild Mile, the world's first floating eco-park with boardwalks and wildlife. Meanwhile, the idyllic suburban villages flanking Chicago offer their own kind of adventure. For a slower-paced, family-friendly getaway, head north to Morton Grove. Easily reached in 20 minutes by car, or 30 minutes on the commuter rail, Morton Grove is a quiet village with a thriving community.
Settled around the early 1800s by mainly English and German families, Morton Grove grew as a railroad town and flourished at the turn of the century for its many greenhouses supplying fresh blooms to florists. Family-owned boutiques and restaurants still thrive across the village today. Leafy trees shade the lawns of modest brick homes set well back from the road, giving Morton Grove a classic suburban atmosphere. Slicing diagonally through the village is a vast swath of dense wilderness called the Linne Woods, a scenic nature preserve sheltering the course of the North Branch Chicago River. Golf courses anchor the northern portion of the woodlands, while meandering trails offer excitement for hikers.
Idyllic parks between the tree-lined streets are popular with families who bring their children to the park playgrounds and sandboxes for hours of play. Grassy lawns provide ample space for family picnics. Splashy fun can be found at Harrer Pool, where kiddie slides and spray pads are a welcome respite during the summer months. What's more, Morton Grove is packed with delicious eateries to sit down for a hearty meal at the end of the day. Book a quaint motel nearby to extend your stay in the village for even more family fun.
Family-friendly excitement around Morton Grove, Illinois
Families traveling with children will find endless distractions around Morton Grove. Parents with toddlers in tow should spend an afternoon at Austin Park, where swings, plastic slides, and climbing frames will thrill the little ones. Grassy fields are great for kicking a ball around, while sheltered picnic tables offer a quiet spot for the adults to relax. A previous review declared the park has "[s]o many activities for the whole family." Slightly north of town is Mansfield Park, boasting tunnel slides and a spacious sandbox with kid-friendly excavation equipment.
For more excitement, head to Harrer Park, which surrounds the edges of Harrer Pool. Children can romp through the playground, while walking paths and picnic pavilions make it "a great place to sit in the sun and have a family day," according to a Google review. Meanwhile, families with slightly older children can enjoy high-adrenaline thrills together at the Urban Air Adventure Park, barely a 10-minute drive to Morton Grove's northwest corner. From soaring on a zipline to jumping in ball pits and sniping at laser tag, not to mention weekly events like Family Night (which includes pizza), this indoor amusement zone is a great day out.
Rent skates to carve up the ice at the Skatium Ice Arena, just a five-minute drive east of Morton Grove. Both adults and children of all ages will enjoy zooming around the rink, which is open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., while a cafe offers refreshments between sessions. For a refreshing change of pace, spend some time wandering through the Morton Grove Historical Museum. The exhibits are packed with memorabilia, clothing, and photographs unveiling the village's rich heritage. A previous review called it a "[g]reat little museum with a lot of local history."
Explore the outdoors and find a place to eat around Morton Grove
Outdoorsy travelers will no doubt enjoy exploring Linne Woods, which sprawls across the middle of the suburb. Paddlers can launch kayaks and canoes to explore the North Branch Chicago River, while grassy lawns shaded by trees where geese like to roam are popular for idyllic picnics. A previous visitor called the park a "great place to relax" in a Google review. Hikers can venture onto the winding trails where thick woodlands merge into swaying prairies. Deer weave between the trees, while shorebirds wade along the river.
When you start feeling hungry, Morton Grove offers delicious meals all around. Highly-rated on Tripadvisor is Burt's Place, a beloved local pizza parlor where celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain once stopped for a slice. The table where Bourdain sat now sports a commemorative plaque. Diners can nibble on buttery deep dish pizzas with caramelized crusts and guzzle beers on the patio for a relaxed vibe. A previous Google review boldly claims, "if you think you know Chicago deep dish, you don't until you've eaten here."
Don't miss the Bringer Inn, which claims to be "Morton Grove's favorite tavern." Grab burgers, pizza, and tasty cocktails while enjoying the casual atmosphere. A more upscale experience can be found at Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant, offering wine tastings and gourmet dishes. Meanwhile, families can bring their children for breakfast or dinner at Kappy's American Grill, which serves up French toast topped with whipped cream, Belgian waffles, and pancake sandwiches. To explore more of Chicago's suburbs, head up to Winnetka to snap photos with the "Home Alone" house, one of America's most nostalgic Christmas movie locations. You could also explore Riverside, a historic suburb that shares an unexpected link with Central Park in New York City.