Overplanners Always Make This Wasteful Mistake When Retiring Overseas

Tempted by lower costs of living, mild climates, and slow-paced lifestyles, many Americans are rethinking their retirement plans, opting to spend their golden years abroad. In fact, over 750,000 people receive Social Security benefits abroad each year — and overseas retirees have increased over 75% since 2000, according to Fortune. However, many retirees make the costly mistake of applying for a retirement visa too soon.

While this might sound counterintuitive to type A planners, delaying your retirement visa application will likely save you time, money, and a huge stack of paperwork. Instead of choosing a country and applying immediately for the retirement visa, try living there on a trial basis with a tourist visa. This will ensure you experience your potential home outside the honeymoon phase. And, a tourist visa is much cheaper and usually requires considerably less paperwork than a pensioner visa. For instance, Thai Embassy says that to apply for the retirement visa in Thailand, you must have 800,000 baht (around $25,000) in your Thai bank account, proof of inpatient and outpatient health insurance, and proof of at least 65,000 baht (around $2,000) of monthly income, among other requirements.

Many international retirees even recommend living briefly in multiple countries before choosing one to settle down in. "Living abroad myself I would suggest you make a list of 3-4 countries," advised one expat on The Epic Retirement Club's Facebook group. "Then I would travel to some of those selected countries ... Trust me when I say you really don't know a place until you spend time there."