The 5 Hands-Down Best Crystal Shops To Go Gem Hunting In Las Vegas, According To Reviews
Las Vegas' reputation as a nightlife destination is unmatched. Still, this world-renowned tourist city out West has a bit of everything and promises to enthrall all, including mineral and rock enthusiasts. Did you know that Nevada has a booming mining industry that dates back to 1849? The Silver State produces everything from opal and quartz to turquoise and beyond. As a matter of fact, Nevada is home to some of the best places in America for gem hunting to find stunning souvenirs. However, you don't necessarily need to go rockhounding to experience this thrill, especially not in Sin City, which has become a go-to for travelers seeking a restorative retreat.
Las Vegas is synonymous with retail therapy and, naturally, this desert oasis features an assortment of crystal shops, where you can purchase raw stones, carved pieces, jewelry, and much more. Based on ratings and reviews from Google and Yelp, Islands has rounded up the five best spots in the city where you can unearth these treasures. If you're a collector who adores gems either for their beauty, their symbolism, or for their purported healing properties (or perhaps all three), you won't want to miss out on exploring these local Las Vegas businesses.
The Honeypot
Las Vegas rookies may fail to realize that there's more to Sin City than The Strip. Just 10 minutes away is the Arts District in downtown, an eclectic gem that is one of Las Vegas' trendiest neighborhoods. It's here that you'll find The Honeypot, a woman-owned crystal shop. This shop has been featured in Thrillist, as well as the Los Angeles Times as one of the city's top indie shops, and with good reason. The purple-themed store is teeming with gems of all shapes, colors, and sizes. These include but are not limited to quartz wands, selenite hearts, and bumblebee jasper towers.
There are crystals for all budgets, with prices as low as $5. "I can almost guarantee that this place will have something to perfectly express the vibration of your personal aura and reflect your personal life journey," states a review from Google. The Honeypot has a 4.9-star rating on the platform out of more than 1,400 reviews, with many saying that employees are happy to answer any questions you might have.
You can also stock up on other metaphysical goodies while you're here. The Honeypot boasts a 50-foot wall lined with tarot cards and candles, among other things. Stop by and see what you discover; you might even meet Opal, the adorable small pup that is considered to be the store's manager. The Honeypot opens daily at 11:00 a.m. It's worth mentioning that if you are not visiting Vegas any time soon, The Honeypot hosts live shopping events on their Instagram.
Silver Post
Summerlin, one of the best neighborhoods in Las Vegas, presents visitors with world-class amenities. Among them is downtown Summerlin, where visitors can shop until they drop. The outdoor mall has big-box retailers and local businesses, like Silver Post. If you're on the hunt for gemstone jewelry, this family-owned store, ranked as the third-best gem and rock shop in Las Vegas on Yelp, should be on your radar. They offer sterling-silver pieces made with crystals like turquoise, moonstone, and amazonite, many for under $40.
In an interview posted on Summerlin's website from 2022, owner Aaron Sidranski revealed, "Almost all of our items are designed and/or made by us." He went on to say, "I proudly work with artisans and avoid working with factories that mass produce products. Everything we sell is unique." Aside from jewelry, you can expect to find carved crystal figurines, crystal keychains, and of course, plenty of gemstones.
Silver Post is listed as one of the top 20 gift and specialty shops in the city on Tripadvisor. Not to mention that it features a 4.7-star rating on Google and Yelp, with reviewers on both platforms repeatedly commending their selection and expertise. Silver Post is open daily from 10:00 a.m., Monday to Saturday, and from 11:00 a.m. on Sunday. In addition to their brick-and-mortar store, Silver Post has a storefront on Etsy, rated 4.9 stars with more than 140,000 reviews.
Sticks & Stones
Las Vegas' Boulevard Mall, one of numerous shopping centers in the city, is home to Sticks & Stones. This metaphysical shop is adorned with greenery and wood accents, offering a welcoming nature-inspired look. Although it is smaller in size than some of the other businesses mentioned in this article, Sticks & Stones is well-stocked with raw tumbled gemstones (such as lapis lazuli and afghanite), gemstone jewelry, and pendulums. However, this is just the beginning of what Sticks & Stones has in their store. "They have a lot of cool and interesting stuff from tarot card[s], stones, candles, oils, lotions, incense sticks, and many other things," wrote an individual on Yelp.
Are you looking to shop for crystals without breaking the bank? Look no further than Sticks & Stones. Prices start at under $5 and sales are regularly announced on the store's Instagram. That said, Sticks & Stones has a 4.8 rating on both Yelp and Google, with a reviewer on the latter site writing, "I would have never expected to find such a genuinely magical store in a giant mall!" They added, "Super informative staff, empathetic, just good vibes."
Another bonus? Several reviewers note that the team will cleanse your new crystals for you at the time of purchase. Sticks & Stones is open daily from noon to 6:00 p.m. If you have time, there's a lot more to do at the Boulevard Mall, including visiting the Infinity Museum, a top-rated attraction that is nothing short of eye-opening.
Cactus Joe's Blue Diamond Nursery
Those who are enchanted by the Mojave Desert's beauty will enjoy Cactus Joe's Blue Diamond Nursery. Located near Red Rock Canyon, this 7-acre site is surrounded by mountain views and houses flora that thrive in arid conditions. Cactus Joe's Blue Diamond Nursery has earned recognition throughout the years from the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Best of Las Vegas awards. In 2025, it won silver as the best garden store/nursery. Nevertheless, this is far from just a plant store. This destination, which is about a 30-minute drive from The Strip, will delight gem buffs and aficionados.
A review from Google explains, "The gift shop sells crystals and jewelry, of which you will find authentic turquoise and beadwork pieces." They added, "it's so interesting that you can EASILY spend HOURS here.... completely worth it." As might be expected, there are plenty of gems and rocks that may be better suited for use as outdoor decor, such as petrified wood and aventurine sold by the pound. Additionally, users on Reddit, who recommend shopping for gems here, say that they offer crystals like malachite and calcite.
Cactus Joe's Blue Diamond Nursery is open daily from 9:00 a.m., Monday to Saturday, and from 10:00 a.m. on Sunday. Closing hours vary depending on the season. Consider making a day trip out of your visit. The nursery is known to host morning yoga (check their Instagram for their latest events). Plus, Blue Diamond, a charming village known for being a perfect post-workout lunch stop, is only a couple of miles away.
Jewelry & Mineral of Las Vegas
You arguably can't bring up crystal shopping in the Entertainment Capital of the World without mentioning Jewelry & Mineral of Las Vegas. This family-owned spot has been featured in Forbes and has a 4.7 rating on Google out of more than 1,400 reviews. Spanning more than 80,000 square feet, their storefront proclaims that their inventory is "from around the world." Needless to say, their selection is extensive and the aisles are packed to the brim with anything you can think of, big and small, such as amethyst geodes, quartz trees, and sliced crystals. "Whether you're into crystal healing, chakra balancing, or just want something pretty to add to your collection, this place has it all," reads a review from Yelp, where Jewelry & Mineral of Las Vegas has a 4.3-star rating.
Likening themselves to a museum and gallery, Jewelry & Mineral of Las Vegas also has fossils and what they claim to be the world's largest crystal quartz sphere on display. How big is it? It weighs 12,000 pounds and comes with a hefty price tag (over half a million dollars). But don't let this deter you from checking this place out. Another user on Yelp, where the store is listed as the best gem and rock shop in the city, praised the customer service and an employee writing, "The best thing was he was extremely conscious of my budget. I got amazing pieces for a great price." Jewelry & Mineral of Las Vegas is a stone's throw away from The Strip and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Methodology
We predominantly used reviews and rankings from Yelp and Google to uncover the five best crystal shops in Las Vegas. The selections above all have a rating higher than four stars on these platforms. Although it was a no-brainer to include traditional metaphysical retailers (after all, crystals and spirituality are intertwined), we hope to introduce readers to other businesses that offer a memorable crystal shopping experience in Sin City, such as Cactus Joe's Blue Diamond Nursery and Jewelry & Mineral of Las Vegas.
Crystals can be pricey and we kept budgets and inventory in mind. These five crystal shops are relatively affordable. And despite selling similar merchandise, they each offer one-of-a-kind items and have their own personalities. That is to say that our primary intention was to highlight crystal shops throughout Las Vegas that were each unique in some way.