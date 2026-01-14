The 5 Hands-Down Best Crystal Shops To Go Gem Hunting In Las Vegas, According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Las Vegas' reputation as a nightlife destination is unmatched. Still, this world-renowned tourist city out West has a bit of everything and promises to enthrall all, including mineral and rock enthusiasts. Did you know that Nevada has a booming mining industry that dates back to 1849? The Silver State produces everything from opal and quartz to turquoise and beyond. As a matter of fact, Nevada is home to some of the best places in America for gem hunting to find stunning souvenirs. However, you don't necessarily need to go rockhounding to experience this thrill, especially not in Sin City, which has become a go-to for travelers seeking a restorative retreat.

Las Vegas is synonymous with retail therapy and, naturally, this desert oasis features an assortment of crystal shops, where you can purchase raw stones, carved pieces, jewelry, and much more. Based on ratings and reviews from Google and Yelp, Islands has rounded up the five best spots in the city where you can unearth these treasures. If you're a collector who adores gems either for their beauty, their symbolism, or for their purported healing properties (or perhaps all three), you won't want to miss out on exploring these local Las Vegas businesses.