5 Walmart Winter Camping Items Reviewers Rave About
Many outdoor enthusiasts are still committed to camping during the chilly winter months, waking up with frost on the ground to hit the snow-dusted trails. Whether you plan to cruise in a comfy RV, car camp, or pitch a tent at a year-round campground, Walmart offers an impressive selection of winter camping gear. From heated camping chairs to reusable handwarmers that get the job done, these camper-approved items will make your cold-weather camping trip a whole lot cozier, warmer, and safer.
To figure out the best winter camping gear, we evaluated product details and customer reviews on Walmart's website. Most of the reviews we used in this analysis were for a "verified purchase," which means the reviewer bought the product online or in person from a Walmart store. However, always testing gear out for yourself before you use it away from home is one of the rules you should follow for winter camping, especially if you need the item for warmth. These recommendations will help you choose the best highly rated camping gear at Walmart for your needs.
The Fovendi Hand Warmers Rechargeable with Charge Case
If you're looking for a cost-efficient alternative to single-use handwarmers, the Fovendi Hand Warmers Rechargeable with Charge Case ($19.99) will meet your winter needs. They're perfect for winter hikes or early morning breakfasts, and much smaller than tent heaters for camping. The charging case comes with two hand warmers, which heat up in only three seconds and have three temperature settings. Producing between 95 and 131 degrees Fahrenheit, the warmth distributes evenly across the devices—something that matters in rechargeable handwarmers. "They heat up quickly and feel evenly warm across my hands without feeling too hot," effused one Walmart reviewer. "I like that the temperature is adjustable, so I can get just the right level whether I'm outside waiting for the train or sitting in a chilly office."
Shaped like a kidney bean, the warmers conform to the shape of your palm, easily fitting into a glove or pocket. They're compact, easy to use, and unexpectedly durable. One reviewer claims the warmers survived multiple falls on cement and snow with no damage. However, they're more than purely sturdy. The sleek design hides dual-siding heating, which means you have a better chance of heating your hand evenly.
In terms of battery life, the charging case comes with a 6,000mAh battery. That's enough power to charge the set of two 2,000mAh handwarmers 1.5 times. Expect the warmers to chase the chill away for up to 60 hours. However, it's important to note that some reviewers reported that the warmers got too hot for comfort.
The Mophoto Oversized Heated Camping Chair
The toasty upgrade any camping kit needs, the Mophoto Oversized Heated Camping Chair ($79.99) is your answer to the kind of post-sundown chill that no amount of sweatshirts will solve. The chair features dual temperature controls: one for the back and one for the hips. This means you won't end up sweating if you wear a heavy jacket and thin pants. Each control comes with three adjustable temperature settings (low, medium, and high), ranging between 104 and 149 degrees Fahrenheit.
Walmart reviewers give it a 4.7-star rating, highlighting the chair's overall comfort and durability. "This chair is fantastic," praised one Walmart reviewer. "After years of battling with awful seats that pinch your legs, spill your coffee, and wear out after one season, this beast of a chair is everything I've ever desired!" Reviewers were also surprised by how sturdy and supportive the chair feels. The neck pad prevents the back from digging into your body, while the steel frame can hold up to 500 pounds. You can charge the chair with a power bank, producing heat on low for up to 10 hours and on high for 3.5 hours.
The only downside: the chair is a little heavy — it weighs 10.69 pounds, and some reviewers find it difficult to carry. However, others managed to heft the chair to sporting events, the park, and campsites. Plus, it folds up tight and fits into a compact carrying bag.
The Arcturus Military Wool Blanket
The Arcturus Military Wool Blanket ($42.99) is your first line of defense against the winter chill. Crafted from 80% wool and 20% synthetic material, the blanket has all the warmth of a traditional wool throw but with added durability. It will keep you warm on cold camping nights, even when damp from condensation or rainwater. Earning 4.7 stars on Walmart reviews, it measures 64 by 88 inches. That's large enough for two adults. The blanket weighs 4.5 pounds and comes with a density of 550 grams per square meter (GSM)—it feels heavy and comforting when draped over your shoulders or used as an extra layer.
Besides the bulky feel, customers appreciate the blanket's no-nonsense design. "In the old days, these type of blankets were standard for warmth," said one verified customer. "If you want to be warm, this is it, so pleased I found this company." The Military Wool Blanket is one of Arcturus' best-selling products, exemplifying the brand's well-made, outdoor wool essentials.
If you're not expecting the slightly scratchy texture of a utility wool blanket, you might be surprised. However, reviewers generally find the blanket not too itchy. In addition, the material softens with each wash. Although Arcturus recommends drying the blanket on a clothes line, some customers threw it in the dryer on low heat and reported zero shrinkage.
Mart Cobra Emergency Blankets
As the adage goes, "better safe than sorry," and the Mart Cobra Emergency Blankets ($10) pack is a must-have safety item in any car trunk, camping kit, or backpack during the winter. Coming out at $1.66 per blanket, the package is a bargain that you hope you never have to use. The set includes six emergency blankets crafted from aluminum Mylar. Similar to fabrics used by NASA to protect spacecrafts from extreme temperatures, the tear-resistant material is designed to reflect 90% of your body heat. "I took one blanket out of the package and tried to rip it. It would not tear," shared a Walmart customer. "Just like other more expensive brands I have purchased."
Besides the price-value-ratio, cold-weather campers also appreciate the compact design. Weighing 0.1 pound, each blanket is individually wrapped and so light you could slip it in a backpack pocket and forget it's there until you need it. The dimensions measure 82 by 52 inches, which is larger than many other thermal blankets.
Offering excellent versatility, the blanket has uses beyond sustaining heat if you're camping and caught in a sudden snowstorm or other emergencies. It can also be placed beneath your sleeping bag to help retain heat. Other reviewers use the shiny material to line outdoor cat or dog houses.
The Mooncast 0 ºC Sleeping Bag
At $29.99, the Mooncast 0 ºC Sleeping Bag makes the list because reviewers appreciate the price-value ratio to the tune of a 4.5-star rating. This is especially important if you need many bags for a large group. One reviewer bought four bags and used them in temperatures around 42 degrees Fahrenheit. "They're large enough that my 5'10 husband was able to fit inside," explained the reviewer. "My teenager slept in a hammock with hers exposed to the dew/cooler Temps and did not wake or get cold." The dimensions (33 by 87 inches) are suitable for adults up to 5 feet 11 inches, and the material is waterproof. But some reviewers report zippers that get stuck if you aren't careful.
The bag sports a hybrid mummy-rectangular design with an adjustable hood. It'll keep your head warm without feeling claustrophobic or too tight around the legs. The compression-style sack makes the sleeping bag easy to store, even though it's double-padded and stuffed with 400GSM polyester filling. At 4 pounds, you won't have trouble schlepping the bag to your campsite.
Reviewers' biggest complaint is the sleeping bag's temperature rating, which claims it's suitable for temperatures between 32 and 77 degrees Fahrenheit. While campers who slept in temperatures around 40 degrees Fahrenheit usually liked the product, those camping in genuinely freezing weather were left disappointed. Consider augmenting the sleeping bag with a heat-reflecting sleeping pad or a heated sleep system. The bottom line: this isn't heavy-duty winter backpacking gear, but it's an affordable option for a cool night.
Methodology
Our recommendations are based on an in-depth analysis of Walmart's cold-weather camping gear inventory and other winter-ready products. This includes "verified purchase" reviews submitted by customers who bought products through Walmart and purchases made through the brand's website. We not only looked at the star rating, but also considered the number of reviews submitted for each item. We paid extra attention to what customers said about the price-value ratio, how well the product serves its intended purpose, design, and longevity.
You'll find one item per category (for example, sleeping bags) to ensure a wide selection of gear is featured in our recommendations. All of the prices were accurate at the time of writing. Finally, all products have at least a 4.5-star rating.