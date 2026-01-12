America's 5 Most Educated Cities, According To A Nationwide Study

If a map of the United States came with yearbook superlatives, New York City would win "most popular," and Seligman, Arizona, would win "most nostalgic." As for "most educated," a nationwide study reveals the answers. A 2025 WalletHub study ranked the most educated cities in the United States, assigning each a score out of 100. Along with considering the percentage of adults who attained varying levels of education (high school diploma, some college, bachelor's degree, and graduate or professional degree), Wallet Hub evaluated factors such as the quality of the public school system, the average quality of universities, and the racial and gender education gaps.

Education is correlated with many desirable outcomes. As WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo explained in a statement released alongside the study, "Higher education doesn't guarantee better financial opportunities in the future, but it certainly correlates with it. The most educated cities offer good learning opportunities from childhood through the graduate level." Unsurprisingly, due to this, you'll find that many college towns ranked in the top five. The exact locations, though, may surprise you.