Arizona's Best Bakery Is A Rustic Tucson Gem Serving Up Local Grains And Timeless Sonoran Tradition

The art of making sourdough bread is a detailed process that takes a while for people to perfect. It's no wonder there are more than 1 million posts by bakers revealing their fails and successes on TikTok. The baking process takes days; it basically becomes a breadmaker's entire personality. One Tucson, Arizona local knows this better than anyone. Don Guerra has cracked the code on how to make the most delicious loaf at his bakery, Barrio Bread. Our sister publication, The Takeout, went so far as to name it the best bakery in Arizona.

The bakery has become a Sonoran Desert staple, and at this point it should have a lane of its own in the bread-making biz. People don't just travel to the Old Pueblo to see attractions like the fantasy-like Tovrea Castle, they also make sure to check Barrio Bread off their list; excited to see fluffy, golden dough with a flour-designed cactus on top. The bakery, just a 20-minute drive north of the Tucson International Airport, has 4.9 stars on Google. It's garnered plenty of attention as well as sparkling reviews from around the country. One reviewer even claims Guerra is the "most beloved bread baker" in the Southwest and he has a James Beard Award for his loaves to prove it. His business has been going strong since 2009 and it's all attributed to his recipes and his connection to the Sonoran community.