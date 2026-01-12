The Oregon Coast's 'Exquisite Destination Campground' Has Yurts And A Gorgeous Beach
From swimming and surfing to beachcombing and whale watching, there's so much to see and do on Oregon's Pacific coast. One of the best ways to experience this beautiful region is to camp near the beach somewhere along the state's 363-mile Pacific shoreline. Tucked between misty cliffs and ancient trees, Cape Lookout State Park is a dreamy escape with year-round camping, while Fort Stevens State Park offers a unique coastal stay in one of the largest campgrounds in the country.
Another fantastic option is Beachside State Recreation Area, described by the state as a "small, exquisite destination campground" that features seasonal camping and a gorgeous beach ideal for leisurely strolls and kite flying. Located three miles south of Waldport on Oregon's south-central coast, Beachside, as the name suggests, sits on a wide, sandy beach. Compared to some other coastal campgrounds, it's on the smaller side, with just 42 tent sites ($32 per night, as of this writing), 32 sites with electrical hook-ups ($55), and a pair of yurts ($80) all available for overnight accommodations. (The prices quoted are for Oregon residents; out-of-state visitors pay an additional 25% for all site types.)
The park's yurts are popular, so it's best to plan your trip well ahead of time; luckily, Reserve America takes reservations up to six months in advance. Orion, also known as the south yurt ($90 per night), is pet-friendly, and the $10 nightly pet fee is built into the price. Quasar, the north yurt, is similar in size, but no pets are permitted. Both yurts comfortably sleep five people (though in a pinch, you can squeeze in eight), and guests must bring their own bedding. All overnight visitors at Beachside have access to nearby restrooms with flush toilets and hot showers.
Plan a camping trip to Beachside State Recreation Area
Whether you decide to sleep in a tent or opt to enjoy a unique overnight experience in a yurt, every site at Beachside State Recreation Area is mere steps from the sand. Several trails lead from the campground down to the broad, windswept beach that's perfect for walking, picnicking, and sunbathing. In April and May, you might even spot a whale from the shore. For day visitors, there's also a short trail that connects the day-use and picnic area to the beach. Whatever your accommodations, plan to stick around for the sunset, as Beachside is a wonderful place to enjoy it. Firewood is available for purchase at the campground if you'd like to build a campfire after dark.
Beachside State Recreation Area is open for both camping and day use from March 15 to October 31. While the summer months are widely considered the best time of the year for camping in the region, they're also the busiest, so you'll have an easier time scoring a reservation in the fall or spring. If you're committed to camping on Oregon's coast in the winter, check out the year-round camping at Nehalem Bay State Park, which is known for elk sightings and breathtaking bay views.
Whether you're on an overnight vacation or a day trip, you can pick up picnic supplies and drinks in nearby Waldport, where you'll find Ray's Food Place, a supermarket with a bakery and deli, a mere 7-minute drive from the recreation area. And if you're flying in from out of state, Portland International Airport, one of the most beautiful and architecturally striking airports in America, is just over three hours away by car.