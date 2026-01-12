The Oregon Coast's 'Exquisite Destination Campground' Has Yurts And A Gorgeous Beach

From swimming and surfing to beachcombing and whale watching, there's so much to see and do on Oregon's Pacific coast. One of the best ways to experience this beautiful region is to camp near the beach somewhere along the state's 363-mile Pacific shoreline. Tucked between misty cliffs and ancient trees, Cape Lookout State Park is a dreamy escape with year-round camping, while Fort Stevens State Park offers a unique coastal stay in one of the largest campgrounds in the country.

Another fantastic option is Beachside State Recreation Area, described by the state as a "small, exquisite destination campground" that features seasonal camping and a gorgeous beach ideal for leisurely strolls and kite flying. Located three miles south of Waldport on Oregon's south-central coast, Beachside, as the name suggests, sits on a wide, sandy beach. Compared to some other coastal campgrounds, it's on the smaller side, with just 42 tent sites ($32 per night, as of this writing), 32 sites with electrical hook-ups ($55), and a pair of yurts ($80) all available for overnight accommodations. (The prices quoted are for Oregon residents; out-of-state visitors pay an additional 25% for all site types.)

The park's yurts are popular, so it's best to plan your trip well ahead of time; luckily, Reserve America takes reservations up to six months in advance. Orion, also known as the south yurt ($90 per night), is pet-friendly, and the $10 nightly pet fee is built into the price. Quasar, the north yurt, is similar in size, but no pets are permitted. Both yurts comfortably sleep five people (though in a pinch, you can squeeze in eight), and guests must bring their own bedding. All overnight visitors at Beachside have access to nearby restrooms with flush toilets and hot showers.