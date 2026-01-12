Detroit's Hands-Down 5 Best Italian Restaurants, According To Reviews
The city of Detroit is known for many things, such as being the former hub of the automotive industry and, surprisingly, being known as the "Paris of the Midwest," thanks to its French heritage. However, Detroit should also be considered something of a foodie paradise, due to its abundance of chic restaurants and ethnic cuisines. In fact, one of Detroit's historic neighborhoods is the best place to get a taste of Mexico, and it's notably called Mexicantown.
However, for this list, we're going back to the Old Country and looking at Italian restaurants throughout the Motor City. Typically, Italian dining means fancy plates, snazzy atmosphere, and a combination of decadent flavors. While there's plenty of that on this list, we're also featuring more casual spots that work well for any occasion, not just anniversaries or celebrations. You'll find both contemporary and historic Italian ristorantes, so no matter how you like your pasta and pizza, you can find something that fits your aesthetic.
When compiling the list of the five best Italian restaurants, our primary source was online reviews and ratings. However, we also looked at social media sites like Reddit to see which options got the most shout-outs, as well as reviewed listicles to get a sense of what actual diners are saying about these places. So, tuck in your napkins, swirl a glass of Chianti, and let's toast to the hands-down best Italian restaurants in Detroit.
1.) Mootz Pizzeria + Bar
The name of this restaurant may invoke two things. First, that it's a casual spot and, second, that pizza is the only Italian food you can get here, but the menu at Mootz Pizzeria is surprisingly diverse and full of traditional classics and gourmet options. That said, pizza is certainly the main attraction, and although Mootz is in the heart of Detroit, it serves New York-style pies. Rather than thick squares of pizza, you'll get thin, round crusts and relatively easy-fold slices.
What puts Mootz at the top of our list is its impressive online rating. Not only does it have an average of 4.8 stars on Google at the time of this writing, but it also has the most reviews of any Italian restaurant in Detroit. But what is it about Mootz that has visitors singing its praises? Based on the comments, guests love the flavors of each dish, with items like the garlic knots and the Bee Sting pizza getting name-checked frequently. According to one Google reviewer, the knots were perfectly buttery and soft, and the Bee Sting is an excellent combination of spicy and sweet. If you decide to get this pie, you might want to pair it with the Truffled Bumblebee appetizer, which includes a delicious mix of honey, ricotta cheese, fig, and focaccia bread.
But besides pizza and garlic knots, what other menu items make Mootz a worthy stop in downtown Detroit? For entrees, you can choose between chicken parmesan or Milanese, or opt for one of many pasta dishes. Gnocchi, penne, scampi, fettuccine, ravioli: they're all available, and they're all delicious. Better yet, you can add your choice of protein to any dish to make it as decadent as possible.
2.) Giovanni's Ristorante
When scrolling through this Reddit thread of the best Italian restaurants in Detroit, Giovanni's came up the most. According to locals, this ristorante is definitely expensive but absolutely worth the hype. One commenter even noted that they assumed it would fall short, but it surpassed their expectations. So, while a place like Mootz is good for casual Italian dining, Giovanni's is one of those places you want to reserve for an extra-special occasion. At the time of this writing, it has an average 4.7-star rating on Google and over 1,300 reviews, putting it tied for second place with our next spot, Adelina.
According to reviewers, a big reason for Giovanni's high ranking is its atmosphere and attentive customer service. One Google reviewer noted, "It has that classic, old-school Sinatra vibe where you almost forget you're in Detroit." What makes this review even more interesting is that Frank Sinatra did host a private dinner in the back of the restaurant during its early days, and it seems like the vibe hasn't changed since. Other reviewers highlight that the food is expertly crafted and the wait staff treats you like one of the family.
The menu at Giovanni's is just as elegant as its Old World vibes. Traditional dishes like chicken marsala, blackened salmon, and eggplant parmesan sit alongside an extensive pasta selection and even veal. If you're a fan of seafood, the canneloni di pesce is a treat, with cognac-infused shrimp and scallop mousse on top. Finally, you can pair your dish with a vibrant glass of wine or signature cocktail.
3.) Adelina
As mentioned, Adelina is tied for second-place among our five best Italian restaurants based on online reviews. At the time of this writing, it also has an average 4.7-star rating on Google, but just under 1,300 reviews, which is why it ultimately scored below Giovanni's. Situated just down the street from Mootz Pizzeria, the vibes at Adelina are much different than the first two restaurants on this list. Rather than a casual pizza place or old-fashioned fine dining, Adelina feels much more contemporary — less Sinatra and more Michael Bublé. Additionally, this place can work well for both special occasions and a regular night out, depending on your tastes.
According to reviewers, the main highlight of Adelina is its attentive wait staff and the delicious gourmet food. Visitors comment that the servers are warm and welcoming and that everyone treats you like an honored guest, not just a regular diner. That said, because of Adelina's more upscale vibe, don't expect a quick meal here. Instead, it's more of an experience, so it's best not to be in a time crunch. Some of the negative reviews note that there can be extended wait times, particularly during busy periods, so plan accordingly.
The menu at Adelina is not as extensive as other Italian restaurants on this list, but each item is decadent. Appetizers include options like Wagyu meatballs, shrimp Diavola, and thin-sliced tuna carpaccio. As far as pasta, you can choose from dishes like braised duck gnocchi, truffle and porcini ravioli, or casarecce pasta with braised Wagyu beef. Finally, one of the most noted dishes in reviews is the braised short rib, which gets high praise from everyone.
4.) Andiamo
While other Italian restaurants on our list offer elegant atmospheres and impeccable vibes, only one offers an incredible view to go with your meal. Andiamo sits on the edge of the Detroit River, which, due to its interesting geography, means you can look across the water at Canada, not Michigan. Andiamo is actually a chain of restaurants scattered throughout the state, but the riverfront location is the best if you're looking for unmatched scenery. It's also located in the General Motors Renaissance Center, which features a variety of restaurants, a hotel, and even a car showroom. So, if you're trying to hit Detroit destinations on your vacation, it's easy to add Andiamo to your itinerary. It's also just down the road from Belle Isle Aquarium, America's oldest aquarium.
At the time of this writing, Andiamo's riverfront location has an average 4.6-star rating and 4,200 reviews on Google. Based on the comments, visitors note that the restaurant has excellent wait staff, is very easy to book reservations with, and has a diverse menu of delicious and unique items. It's something of a testament to Andiamo's food and service that relatively few reviews mention the river view, meaning it's secondary to the rest of the dining experience.
Speaking of the menu, Andiamo has plenty to offer, making it an ideal choice for larger groups. For seafood lovers, there's shrimp, calamari, lobster tail, and salmon. For those who are craving traditional pasta, you'll have tortellini, fettuccine, lasagna, and gnocchi to choose from. Finally, those who want to go all out with a decadent meal can top it off with lamb chops, veal, filet mignon, or duck confit.
5.) Ottava Via
Our final Italian restaurant is located in the heart of Detroit's oldest neighborhood, itself a hub for young creatives with ramen shops and hip cafes. At the time of this writing, Ottava Via has an average of 4.6 stars with 3,200 reviews on Google, so an impressive pedigree that deserves a spot on our list. When reading through the comments, many guests talk about Ottava's backdoor patio area, which is perfect during the season. However, the patio isn't just a nice place to sit; it also has a bocce ball court and a fireplace, so you can stay warm when the temperatures start to dip at night.
But Ottava Via is more than just a relaxing spot to enjoy a drink. When it comes to the food, guests rave about the freshness of the ingredients and the combination of flavors. One of the dishes that comes up the most in reviews is the braised short rib, which one Google reviewer commented, "I left without socks because they were absolutely knocked off." Other highlights include the bolognese and the truffle butter pasta. Guests also remark that the service is impeccable and that Ottava can get pretty crowded, so it's best to plan accordingly. Overall, the menu at Ottava offers a delightful mix of unique dishes. In addition to the highlights we've mentioned, the menu includes gourmet pizzas. For example, the Rucolina comes with provolone cheese, Serrano ham, egg, arugula, and pepperoncini.
Methodology
When compiling this list, we looked at review breakdowns on Google and social media posts on sites like Reddit to see what spots were trending. Because our list of the hands-down best Italian restaurants is based on user reviews, those were ultimately how we determined each spot's ranking. For example, as we mentioned, technically, Giovanni's and Adelina have the same star rating, but because Giovanni's has slightly more reviews and is highly recommended by locals, we placed it above Adelina on this list.
Similarly, with Ottava Via and Andiamo, although they have similar ratings, Andiamo has more reviews, so the rating carries more weight. Overall, each of these restaurants is worth a visit, whether you're looking to celebrate a special occasion or just craving excellent Italian cuisine.