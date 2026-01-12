Detroit's Hands-Down 5 Best Italian Restaurants, According To Reviews

The city of Detroit is known for many things, such as being the former hub of the automotive industry and, surprisingly, being known as the "Paris of the Midwest," thanks to its French heritage. However, Detroit should also be considered something of a foodie paradise, due to its abundance of chic restaurants and ethnic cuisines. In fact, one of Detroit's historic neighborhoods is the best place to get a taste of Mexico, and it's notably called Mexicantown.

However, for this list, we're going back to the Old Country and looking at Italian restaurants throughout the Motor City. Typically, Italian dining means fancy plates, snazzy atmosphere, and a combination of decadent flavors. While there's plenty of that on this list, we're also featuring more casual spots that work well for any occasion, not just anniversaries or celebrations. You'll find both contemporary and historic Italian ristorantes, so no matter how you like your pasta and pizza, you can find something that fits your aesthetic.

When compiling the list of the five best Italian restaurants, our primary source was online reviews and ratings. However, we also looked at social media sites like Reddit to see which options got the most shout-outs, as well as reviewed listicles to get a sense of what actual diners are saying about these places. So, tuck in your napkins, swirl a glass of Chianti, and let's toast to the hands-down best Italian restaurants in Detroit.