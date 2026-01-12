Michigan's 'Mushroom Capital Of The United States' Has Camping, Trails, And Natural Beauty

If mushrooms are magnificent, the morel is truly magical (though not in the psychedelic sense). Valued by foragers because they are difficult to cultivate, morels require specific soil temperatures and growing conditions, and are only found in the wild. They are prized by chefs and foragers alike for their unique flavor and texture. While the Manistee National Forest provides excellent growing conditions, morels remain unpredictable, making them all the more valuable and alluring to mushroom hunters who travel to Mesick each year. Morels also have toxic lookalikes, so anyone foraging should always confirm edibility with an expert before tasting.

May is the best time to search for morels, which is why Mesick has hosted its annual Mushroom Festival for more than 60 years on the second weekend in May (Mother's Day weekend). Established in 1959, the festival draws foragers from across the region to fan out through the Manistee woods hunting elusive morels, prompting the town's moniker of the "Mushroom Capital of the United States." The weekend also features vendors, a carnival, parade, sports tournaments, car show, and a 5K run.

The festival is held in conjunction with the annual Mesick Jeep Blessing, an event that began in 2001 with religious Jeep owners in nearby Boone. Today, hundreds — often more than 1,000 — Jeeps converge on Mesick for the philanthropic event, which includes vendors, a Jeep blessing, and off-road activities such as mud bogging. Altogether, the weekend transforms Mesick into a gateway to the area's abundant outdoor recreation, from paddling and swimming on the lakes and rivers to hiking, foraging, and camping in the forests and on the trails.