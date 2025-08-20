Skip Midwest Summer Crowds For A Hidden Wisconsin Island With A Pristine Shoreline And A Historic Lighthouse
With more than 400 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, Wisconsin boasts numerous beautiful Great Lakes beaches. The Door County peninsula alone accounts for about 300 miles, dotted with sand dunes, bluffs, and inviting lakeside communities. But there's even more to Door County than its thumb-like mainland, including several lesser populated islands like lively Washington Island with its festivals, beaches, and seafood. Ten minutes from Washington Island by ferry, Rock Island is a remote, outdoorsy state park with a historic Scandinavian boathouse. Then there's lovely Chambers Island, which sits in the wedge-shaped bay of Green Bay across from the lakeside haven of Fish Creek, known for its artful boutiques and beautiful beaches.
Like many destinations worth the trip, it takes a little bit of extra planning to get to Chambers Island. The effort is worth it, though, for pristine waters and an escape from the hubbub of some of the mainland's busier towns. While it's definitely easiest to get around the county by car, especially if you're traversing the unmatched views of Door County's coastal byway, you'll have to leave it behind for your jaunt to this 3,200-acre oasis, as the only way to get there is by boat.
The ride to Chambers Island takes about 45 minutes, depending on your point of departure, and offers gorgeous views of Lake Michigan and the tree-lined shore on both sides of the bay. Get in touch with a local boat company like Shoreline Boat Tours, which operates out of Sturgeon Bay, the waterfront gateway to Door County. Another option is Door County Boats, which offers boat tours from Sister Bay, along with rentals from Sister Bay, Egg Harbor, and Ephraim, if you fancy taking the wheel yourself. A public boat launch is available at Chambers Island's East Dock.
Step into maritime history on Chambers Island
Chambers Island brims with history for those who love a trip back in time. The island was named for Colonel Talbot Chambers, who was part of an 1816 U.S. Army expedition to establish a military post. It was later settled by boatbuilders who found the natural stands of pine, hemlock, and oak perfect for shipbuilding. When a lumber mill was established in 1857, the island community quickly grew, fostering close connections with the Town of Gibraltar — which today includes Maple Grove, Fish Creek, and Juddville — on the mainland. Today, it remains a pleasant haven away from the hustle and bustle of busier, more touristy towns, with natural and historic sites to visit.
While there are only two maintained roads and no formal hiking trails on the island, the 830-acre Chambers Island Nature Preserve is interspersed with dirt tracks ideal for a relaxing walk. With no cars to watch out for, it's a pleasure to stroll through the trees, along the sandy beaches, or around the island's inland lake.
The Chambers Island Lighthouse, built in 1868, stands within a 40-acre public park. Explore artifacts and history in the former keeper's house, which has been turned into a small museum. Plan a visit during Door Peninsula Lighthouse Passport Days, formerly the Door County Lighthouse Festival, which features special excursions and tours around the region's historic sites. On a side note, if your Door County trip takes you to Gills Rock to enjoy Wisconsin's range of fall foliage, stop by the aptly named Death's Door Maritime Museum to learn about the shipping passage known as Death's Door and explore shipwreck artifacts, preserved vessels, and a other nautical objects.
Soak up remote island life in Door County
Chambers Island is ideal for a day trip, with leisurely walks around the neighborhoods and along the island's sandy beaches. Pack a lunch and picnic on the shoreline, taking in a romantic view across the bay. Just be sure to bring everything you'll need, because aside from a few streets and stunning water views, there are no shops on the island.
Anglers will enjoy not only fishing in Lake Michigan but also casting a line in Chambers Island's 347-acre inland body of water, Mackaysee Lake, which is ideal for panfish, northern pike, and both largemouth and smallmouth bass. Mackaysee Lake also has the rare distinction of being a lake with islands within an island. The water adventures don't end there; paddlers will love taking a spin around the Chambers Island's clear waters and sand spits.
Residents on Chambers Island, who visit only seasonally during the warmer months, rely on the mainland for everything they need. There's no traditional lodging, so your best bet is to stay in Fish Creek or one of the other nearby towns like Egg Harbor, Ephraim, or Sister Bay, where you can easily connect to a boat service. You'll be spoiled for choice when it comes to resorts and cabin rentals, but for a unique and historic place to relax after a full day spent outdoors, consider the Thorp House Inn & Cottages, established in 1903 and brimming with antique furniture, quaint interiors, and contemporary amenities, along with a fresh continental breakfast served every morning.