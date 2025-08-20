Skip Midwest Summer Crowds For A Hidden Wisconsin Island With A Pristine Shoreline And A Historic Lighthouse

With more than 400 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, Wisconsin boasts numerous beautiful Great Lakes beaches. The Door County peninsula alone accounts for about 300 miles, dotted with sand dunes, bluffs, and inviting lakeside communities. But there's even more to Door County than its thumb-like mainland, including several lesser populated islands like lively Washington Island with its festivals, beaches, and seafood. Ten minutes from Washington Island by ferry, Rock Island is a remote, outdoorsy state park with a historic Scandinavian boathouse. Then there's lovely Chambers Island, which sits in the wedge-shaped bay of Green Bay across from the lakeside haven of Fish Creek, known for its artful boutiques and beautiful beaches.

Like many destinations worth the trip, it takes a little bit of extra planning to get to Chambers Island. The effort is worth it, though, for pristine waters and an escape from the hubbub of some of the mainland's busier towns. While it's definitely easiest to get around the county by car, especially if you're traversing the unmatched views of Door County's coastal byway, you'll have to leave it behind for your jaunt to this 3,200-acre oasis, as the only way to get there is by boat.

The ride to Chambers Island takes about 45 minutes, depending on your point of departure, and offers gorgeous views of Lake Michigan and the tree-lined shore on both sides of the bay. Get in touch with a local boat company like Shoreline Boat Tours, which operates out of Sturgeon Bay, the waterfront gateway to Door County. Another option is Door County Boats, which offers boat tours from Sister Bay, along with rentals from Sister Bay, Egg Harbor, and Ephraim, if you fancy taking the wheel yourself. A public boat launch is available at Chambers Island's East Dock.