Perform 20 Squats To Ride Public Transportation For Free In This Health-Focused Country In Europe

Romania is less touristy than many other European countries, despite the fact that this wildly underrated destination is one of the most affordable in Europe. Budget-minded backpackers, take note, and the same goes for health-conscious travelers — in the past few years, Romania has rolled out innovative programs to promote physical fitness. In the city of Cluj-Napoca, you can even parlay a quick bit of exercise into a free ride on public transit. At kiosks around town, you can do twenty squats instead of paying for a bus ticket.

About 200 miles northwest of Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca is the historic capital of the hauntingly beautiful region of Transylvania, a place immortalized in Bram Stoker's Gothic horror novel "Dracula" (1897). It's Romania's second-largest and fastest-growing city, and its public transit system features a busy network of bus, tram, and trolleybus lines. Traditionally, as in other cities, passengers buy either single-ride tickets or daily, weekly, or monthly passes to access the system. But in 2020, the city introduced another option.

In collaboration with Sports Festival, the largest multi-sport event in the country, Cluj-Napoca City Hall unveiled the Biletul de Sănătate (Health Ticket) program. At one of the city's busiest transport hubs, Memorandumului Sud, you can step up to a special kiosk outfitted with a camera. If you can perform twenty squats in two minutes or less, you'd get one free ride on the city's public transit system.