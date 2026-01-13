Perform 20 Squats To Ride Public Transportation For Free In This Health-Focused Country In Europe
Romania is less touristy than many other European countries, despite the fact that this wildly underrated destination is one of the most affordable in Europe. Budget-minded backpackers, take note, and the same goes for health-conscious travelers — in the past few years, Romania has rolled out innovative programs to promote physical fitness. In the city of Cluj-Napoca, you can even parlay a quick bit of exercise into a free ride on public transit. At kiosks around town, you can do twenty squats instead of paying for a bus ticket.
About 200 miles northwest of Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca is the historic capital of the hauntingly beautiful region of Transylvania, a place immortalized in Bram Stoker's Gothic horror novel "Dracula" (1897). It's Romania's second-largest and fastest-growing city, and its public transit system features a busy network of bus, tram, and trolleybus lines. Traditionally, as in other cities, passengers buy either single-ride tickets or daily, weekly, or monthly passes to access the system. But in 2020, the city introduced another option.
In collaboration with Sports Festival, the largest multi-sport event in the country, Cluj-Napoca City Hall unveiled the Biletul de Sănătate (Health Ticket) program. At one of the city's busiest transport hubs, Memorandumului Sud, you can step up to a special kiosk outfitted with a camera. If you can perform twenty squats in two minutes or less, you'd get one free ride on the city's public transit system.
Exercise for a bus ride in Cluj-Napoca, Romania
The initiative, which provided participants with an immediate reward for physical activity, was a hit. "Thousands of people of all ages accepted the challenge of doing twenty squats," said Emil Boc, the Mayor, in a statement. "We want to develop the Sports Festival pilot project in our city, Cluj-Napoca, [which is] renowned for promoting sports and sustainable mobility solutions."
The city implemented the Health Ticket's second phase between August 2021 and February 2022. Between the first two phases, the city reported, city residents did more than two million squats. As more people participated in the Health Ticket initiative, Cluj-Napoca found itself in the spotlight, with coverage of local "squatters" popping up on social media. The program evolved to become more inclusive later in 2022, when organizers installed stationary bikes at transit stations. Completing a short bike ride — 500 meters in three minutes or less — was thought to be a more approachable physical activity, including those of differing ability levels.
If you find yourself in the area, step right up to the squat kiosk and save on the cost of public transit. It's a great way to get around to key attractions like Cetatuia Park, offering beautiful views over the city, and Piața Unirii (Union Square), home to St. Michael's Church, which dates back to the 14th century. If you'd rather do your exercise out in nature, consider basing yourself in the fairytale town of Brașov, a great starting point for day hikes in Romania's countryside. For a greater challenge, consider hiking or mountain biking in the nearby Fagaras Mountains, nicknamed the "Yellowstone of Europe."