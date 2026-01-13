Maryland's Quaint City Near Pennsylvania's Border Has A Vibrant, Walkable Downtown And Tasty Eats

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Just 25 minutes away from Gettysburg, one of America's most-visited destinations, is a town brimming with historic charm and local eateries. Taneytown, right over the Maryland border from Pennsylvania, in Carroll County, is an under-the-radar city for travelers looking for a walkable community, delicious local restaurants, or just a quieter alternative to bigger cities like Baltimore (which is just an hour away and is where you'll find the closest major airport). With quaint historic architecture, and rural scenery, Taneytown is the ideal choice for a relaxing day trip or weekend getaway.

Originally occupied by the Tuscarora Tribe, Taneytown in its current form dates back to 1754, when it was settled by German, Scotch, and Irish immigrants. The town grew over time, becoming home to several inns, churches, and various industries, and even was part of George Washington's route traveling from Mount Vernon to Philadelphia. The addition of a railroad in 1872 only added to Taneytown's growth. Nowadays, Taneytown's population hovers just around 7,300, but despite being a small town, you'll find no shortage of places to explore in its downtown or tasty eats to try.