Maryland's Quaint City Near Pennsylvania's Border Has A Vibrant, Walkable Downtown And Tasty Eats
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Just 25 minutes away from Gettysburg, one of America's most-visited destinations, is a town brimming with historic charm and local eateries. Taneytown, right over the Maryland border from Pennsylvania, in Carroll County, is an under-the-radar city for travelers looking for a walkable community, delicious local restaurants, or just a quieter alternative to bigger cities like Baltimore (which is just an hour away and is where you'll find the closest major airport). With quaint historic architecture, and rural scenery, Taneytown is the ideal choice for a relaxing day trip or weekend getaway.
Originally occupied by the Tuscarora Tribe, Taneytown in its current form dates back to 1754, when it was settled by German, Scotch, and Irish immigrants. The town grew over time, becoming home to several inns, churches, and various industries, and even was part of George Washington's route traveling from Mount Vernon to Philadelphia. The addition of a railroad in 1872 only added to Taneytown's growth. Nowadays, Taneytown's population hovers just around 7,300, but despite being a small town, you'll find no shortage of places to explore in its downtown or tasty eats to try.
Explore Taneytown's quaint and walkable downtown
Taneytown's downtown, which largely runs along East Baltimore Street, is lined with shops, historic sights, and eateries, all of which can easily be explored on foot. The Laughing Coffin Hobby Shop & Social Club, which first got its start in 1999 and opened its brick-and-mortar space on East Baltimore Street in 2021, offers a whole slew of board games, trading card games, weekly events, and more. For antique jewelry, head just a minute away to Deja Vu Jewels Company. Treasures there include 1940s rings, art deco necklaces, and late-Victorian-era soldier lockets. You'll also find spots like Taneytown's very own microbrewery, Brewery Fire, which has an array of handcrafted brews on tap alongside live music and trivia nights, making for a pretty vibrant atmosphere.
Apart from shopping, visitors would be remiss not to take a self-guided historic walking tour in town to explore its picturesque architecture. Taneytown highlights include the Gothic Revival-style Kane Hotel, which dates back to 1875, and the St. Joseph's Roman Church — The current structure was built in 1876, in the place of a different church built a century beforehand. If visiting between April and mid-November, you can even pop into the Taneytown History Museum, which offers an array of memorabilia and artifacts from the town's earlier days, alongside featured exhibits.
Where to eat in Taneytown
Taneytown is brimming with tasty eats, especially for travelers seeking cozy comfort food. For some local flavor, grab a meal at Bess and Ben's Country Kitchen, which got its start in the 1940s, transitioning to its current iteration in 1965. Open for breakfast and lunch every day, the restaurant offers diner classics like omelettes and sandwiches and a homey feel, and is less than 15 minutes from the history museum, on foot. If you're craving pizza, No Anchovies is Taneytown's go-to spot. "Over the past 30+ years I have eaten at over 1,500 pizza shops nationwide ... and I can honestly say that this pizza shop has completely blown my mind," said one reviewer on Google. Specialty pizzas include "The Cheeseburger," topped with a ketchup and mustard sauce, pickles, and beef. Another one is "The Flying Pig," which has ham, bacon, and chicken along with a spicy honey mustard sauce and swiss cheese.
For an array of sandwiches, salads, and baked goods, head to Stone House Cakery and Cafe, rated a 4.8 on Google. And for an upscale meal, head to The Smokehouse Restaurant, located within the historic Antrim 1844 hotel. Six-course prix fixe menus are offered for dinner, alongside one of the region's most extensive wine collections, which features over 15,000 bottles. The 4-star Antrim 1844 is also one of the best choices for accommodations if you're looking for historic charm and proximity to Taneytown's shopping and dining. Located within a 24-acre estate, this registered Historic Hotel of America offers views of Maryland's glorious mountain destination, the Catoctin Mountains, plus features a made-to-order breakfast, gardens, and a seasonal swimming pool. For another historic Maryland town with award-winning food, consider visiting Frederick as well, about 40 minutes away from Taneytown.