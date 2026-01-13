Oregon's Regenerative Vineyard Is A Pacific Northwest Escape With A Wine Cave And Speakeasy
While many see California as synonymous with top-tier West Coast wine regions, there is wine to be tasted throughout the entire area. The Pacific Northwest — specifically Oregon — has emerged as another spot with top-tier wine regions for sipping and exploration. One of these is the secret wine region for rare varietals and innovative blends in the Columbia River Gorge, and Oregon's Willamette Valley, the premier wine region that is just as scenic as Napa. In the heart of the Willamette Valley is LucidWild Estate, a regenerative vineyard escape complete with a wine cave and a speakeasy.
LucidWild Estate is a newer player in the region, which is home to over 700 wineries, according to the Willamette Valley Visitors Association. It's situated in the scenic Dundee Hills at elevations between 600 and 800 feet. The Nicholas family bought the 46-acre property, formerly known as the Bella Vida Vineyard, inheriting 25 acres of 27-year-old vines (the majority of which are pinot noir, with 3 acres being chardonnay). They devised the name from the concept of a "lucid yet wild journey of farming premium pinot noir and chardonnay grapes," according to the website.
It's considered a regenerative vineyard because of its dry-farming practices, which build deep roots in the soil and promote ecological sustainability and conservation. There is no irrigation here. As a result, the property is certified as a Low Input Viticulture and Enology (LIVE) property, a strict certification program of sustainable wine farming and production procedures, created by Willamette Valley winemakers in 1997. Located less than 30 miles from Portland and 23 miles from Salem, LucidWild is a worthy Pacific Northwest escape where scenic views, farm animals, wildlife, and unique tasting areas await, encouraging visitors to linger awhile.
Relax at Oregon's LucidWild Estate
A recent addition to LucidWild Estate's spaces and experiences is the 15,000-square-foot SkyTerraces + WineCaves, which features several distinct areas for visitors to sip their wines while taking in scenic views of the Cascade Mountains and Willamette Valley. One area, known as the LivingRoom, offers guests comfortable seating next to a fireplace to enjoy their tasting flight of five wines. The SkyLounge is another option with an outdoor terrace and fire pit. Both the LivingRoom and SkyLounge spaces can be booked on the vineyard's website for a 60- to 90-minute private guided tasting with paired appetizer bites. The $75-per-person fee is waived if you purchase two bottles of wine or sign up for the estate's wine club.
Heading to the lower level, you'll find the WineCaves, where one of the five tastings is drawn directly from a cave barrel. You can also book the WineCave's temperature-controlled tasting room for an exclusive six-person experience. You'll also find the Jellies Speakeasy, aptly named because it features a huge jellyfish tank along one wall behind a secret entrance befitting a speakeasy. Inside is lounge seating and a vinyl turntable, playing traditional jazz music and other selections. It's currently only available to wine club members, so you'll have to join in order to utilize the space.
Finally, the sports-themed RecRoom features a 96-inch TV, ping pong and pool tables, and a bocce court. You can book the space for up to eight people for a 60- to 90-minute experience, for a one-bottle minimum per person cost. Hours for visitors to LucidWild Estate are Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and reservations are highly recommended, so you'll want to inquire directly for a particular space.
Come for the wine, stay for the animals and experiences
LucidWild Estate, which produces three pinot noirs, a sparkling wine, and one chardonnay, is one of 28 wineries that make up the Dundee Hills AVA (American Viticultural Areas), according to the Willamette Valley Wineries Association. The original wine grapes of the Willamette Valley were planted in the Dundee Hills, and it remains the most densely planted vineyard area in Oregon to date. At LucidWild Estate, you'll find a few additional special experiences to enhance your visit.
One popular experience is a guided vineyard tour for up to five guests in a golf cart, which includes a visit to the farm animals. The main attractions are the Valais blacknose sheep, along with a resident llama and some mini furry highland cows. You'll also stop at the apiary where a colony of bees produces honey, which is available for sale to visitors. If you're lucky, you might also spot resident wildlife, such as deer, coyotes, and birds of prey, within the estate's 20% of dedicated open space. You'll want to take note that, per the winery's website, all guests on the property must be ages 21 or older, and no pets are allowed.
LucidWild Estate also offers round-trip transportation from nearby cities and from as far away as Portland to the vineyard in its Luxury Mercedes Sprinter van, dubbed WildWheels, which includes a wine bar, large TVs, and luxury seating. Guests can also opt to add additional stops in the region. While you're exploring the area, consider heading to Corvallis, a vibrant, walkable college city known as the "Heart of the Valley," which is about an hour south.