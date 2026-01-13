Oregon's Regenerative Vineyard Is A Pacific Northwest Escape With A Wine Cave And Speakeasy

While many see California as synonymous with top-tier West Coast wine regions, there is wine to be tasted throughout the entire area. The Pacific Northwest — specifically Oregon — has emerged as another spot with top-tier wine regions for sipping and exploration. One of these is the secret wine region for rare varietals and innovative blends in the Columbia River Gorge, and Oregon's Willamette Valley, the premier wine region that is just as scenic as Napa. In the heart of the Willamette Valley is LucidWild Estate, a regenerative vineyard escape complete with a wine cave and a speakeasy.

LucidWild Estate is a newer player in the region, which is home to over 700 wineries, according to the Willamette Valley Visitors Association. It's situated in the scenic Dundee Hills at elevations between 600 and 800 feet. The Nicholas family bought the 46-acre property, formerly known as the Bella Vida Vineyard, inheriting 25 acres of 27-year-old vines (the majority of which are pinot noir, with 3 acres being chardonnay). They devised the name from the concept of a "lucid yet wild journey of farming premium pinot noir and chardonnay grapes," according to the website.

It's considered a regenerative vineyard because of its dry-farming practices, which build deep roots in the soil and promote ecological sustainability and conservation. There is no irrigation here. As a result, the property is certified as a Low Input Viticulture and Enology (LIVE) property, a strict certification program of sustainable wine farming and production procedures, created by Willamette Valley winemakers in 1997. Located less than 30 miles from Portland and 23 miles from Salem, LucidWild is a worthy Pacific Northwest escape where scenic views, farm animals, wildlife, and unique tasting areas await, encouraging visitors to linger awhile.