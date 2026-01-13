Hidden Between San Antonio And Austin Is Texas' Number One Ranked Barbecue Joint
Texas is one of those states that is synonymous with barbecue. If you're planning a trip, your mouth may already be watering. If so, there is a barbecue joint that is ranked number one in the state according to Texas Monthly's 2025 list. The magazine tried 319 barbecue restaurants, nominated 120, and then their barbecue editor picked the best of the best. Right between San Antonio, which has the highest amount of free things to do in America, and Austin, which has the "coolest street" in the country, sits the city of Seguin where you'll find the winner, Burnt Bean Co. This barbecue spot opened in 2020 in the middle of the pandemic, and since then, it's made the Michelin Guide Texas in 2024 and was nominated for a James Beard Award in 2023. This restaurant is run by pitmasters Ernest Servantes and Dave Kirkland. These two barbecue kings were once rivals in barbecue competitions, and later competed together. Now they create meaty masterpieces in their two pits, charmingly-named Amelia and Belia.
As you can probably imagine, the menu at Burnt Bean Co. is a carnivore's dream. You can get a half pound of meats like prime brisket, pork ribs, turkey, or sausage. There are sandwiches with sliced or chopped brisket, brisket tacos, sliced turkey, or even the Brass Monkey, which is queso mac with sausage and brisket. Sides include hot Cheeto queso mac, cowboy beans, bacon ranch taters, street corn pudding, potato salad, southern green beans, and baked sweet potatoes. On weekends, you can get the beef "dino" rib and bone-in pork chop. Sunday brunch features the "hangover," with a half-dozen tortillas and a large menudo. Or if you aren't feeling that, other brunch options include brisket huevos rancheros, tacos, and more.
What people are saying about Burnt Bean Co. in Seguin, Texas
You may want to plan your trip to Seguin later in the week, because Burnt Bean Co. has limited days and hours. The restaurant is closed Monday through Wednesday. Thursday through Saturday they're open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until they sell out. Sunday brunch hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until they sell out.
As expected with such a highly-rated place, Burnt Bean Co. has a lot of rave reviews. One reviewer on Tripadvisor said, "The brisket was the best I've ever had. There was not a fat line like most places when you order moist brisket but it was so tender, juicy, smoky, succulent, and fall [a]part delicious! The sausage was very good with some spice to it. ... It is easy to see why they are #1 in this year's Texas Monthly Top 50 Barbecue joints." The reviewer also mentioned the delicious desserts and the "outstanding" service. However, they did also point out the long line, saying they waited just over an hour to get in, so make sure you get there early. (Burnt Bean Co. does offer water to people in line and recommends bringing your own chair to make the wait easier.)
A reviewer on Yelp said, "The food is the best there is. We've been to so many BBQ places. This is hands down the best. It's worth the drive, it's worth the experience." Other reviewers on Yelp echoed their sentiment; however, the long line to get in was mentioned a number of times, with the warning to get there as early as possible to get to the front before they sell out of items. Reddit's r/BBQ posters also mentioned the line, with one person saying they waited two and a half hours. However, once you get your food, it's likely the flavor will have made the wait worth it. And, while you're in Seguin, make sure you spend some time enjoying the city's pretty downtown and scenic river views.