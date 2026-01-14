One Of 2026's 'Most Distinctive' Luxury Destinations Is A Middle East Paradise With Pristine Beaches

From floating palaces that are the largest superyachts on Earth to high-end resorts with curated visitor attractions, Oman's wealth is on full display. We Know Hotels, a website that specializes in exclusive hotel experiences, named Oman as one of the best and "most distinctive" luxury travel destinations in 2026, but not for reasons you may think. As Travel and Tour World reported, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism of Oman is specifically emphasizing authentic, sustainable excursions and the country's cultural history to entice travelers, and the desert-meets-sea landscapes and breathtaking beaches are what make this Middle Eastern country stand out. The coastline stretches for nearly 2,000 miles along the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, with beaches that are mostly untouched, undeveloped, and open to all, sharply contrasting the luxury beach clubs found in the United Arab Emirates.

Some of Oman's best beaches are found near the capital of Muscat, while farther south, you'll find a variety of secluded beaches popular for different water sports. You'll find luxurious properties like the Chedi and Alila Jabal Akhdar, which are high-end but also offer unique cultural excursions that are local-led. So, while you'll find touches of luxury, Oman focuses on sustainable, culturally rich experiences that let visitors connect with the country in a genuine way, rather than the glitz and glamour of its neighbors. Plus, Oman ranked among the 10 safest countries in the world in 2025, and it's praised by female solo travelers as one of the safest destinations for traveling.

Most international travelers fly into the capital's airport, Muscat International Airport, located on the northern coast. To travel around the country, rent a car, hire a private driver, or take one of the country's few public transportation options, like the bus company Mwasalat, which goes to Oman's major cities and tourism areas.