One Of 2026's 'Most Distinctive' Luxury Destinations Is A Middle East Paradise With Pristine Beaches
From floating palaces that are the largest superyachts on Earth to high-end resorts with curated visitor attractions, Oman's wealth is on full display. We Know Hotels, a website that specializes in exclusive hotel experiences, named Oman as one of the best and "most distinctive" luxury travel destinations in 2026, but not for reasons you may think. As Travel and Tour World reported, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism of Oman is specifically emphasizing authentic, sustainable excursions and the country's cultural history to entice travelers, and the desert-meets-sea landscapes and breathtaking beaches are what make this Middle Eastern country stand out. The coastline stretches for nearly 2,000 miles along the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, with beaches that are mostly untouched, undeveloped, and open to all, sharply contrasting the luxury beach clubs found in the United Arab Emirates.
Some of Oman's best beaches are found near the capital of Muscat, while farther south, you'll find a variety of secluded beaches popular for different water sports. You'll find luxurious properties like the Chedi and Alila Jabal Akhdar, which are high-end but also offer unique cultural excursions that are local-led. So, while you'll find touches of luxury, Oman focuses on sustainable, culturally rich experiences that let visitors connect with the country in a genuine way, rather than the glitz and glamour of its neighbors. Plus, Oman ranked among the 10 safest countries in the world in 2025, and it's praised by female solo travelers as one of the safest destinations for traveling.
Most international travelers fly into the capital's airport, Muscat International Airport, located on the northern coast. To travel around the country, rent a car, hire a private driver, or take one of the country's few public transportation options, like the bus company Mwasalat, which goes to Oman's major cities and tourism areas.
Discover Oman's breathtaking unspoiled beaches
Across the country, beaches and protected marine reserves remain largely undeveloped, and Oman emphasizes sustainable tourism and conservation efforts that preserve natural habitats. Located about 25 miles off the coast of Muscat, the Daymaniyat Islands Natural Reserve is an archipelago of nine islands. It's a popular spot for snorkeling and diving with sea turtles in special areas, with a certified guide that adheres to ecotourism laws.
Farther along the coast, Ras al Hadd sits approximately 150 miles from the capital. Not only is the beach incredibly beautiful, it also attracts visitors who want to witness the nesting sites of endangered green turtles. Usually between July and October, thousands of turtles migrate here to lay their eggs on the reserve's protected beaches. While it's possible to see the turtles without a guide, it's recommended to take a tour from an expert marine specialist who will explain the rules and regulations of viewing them from a safe distance. Tours are available in both the morning and in the evening.
Located in the Dhofar Governorate region, you can escape crowds at the tourist-friendly Arabian Sea paradise of Salalah. During the Khareef monsoon season from July to September, the dry desert turns into a wet oasis, with lush waterfalls found in the Wadi Darbat area and lush green valleys. Within driving distance of Salalah, you can enjoy the beautiful beaches of Al Mughsail Beach, Al Haffa Beach, and Fazayah Beach. Just a short 30-mile drive from Salah, Mughsail Beach is among the most popular places to visit to explore the Marneef Cave, hike to the cliffside viewpoints, and watch the blowholes that shoot water as high as 100 feet into the air during the high tide.
Experience luxury resorts, historic forts, and desert communities
While you won't find the massive shopping centers of Dubai in Oman, what you will come home with are authentic experiences and memories from private, luxury tours. A must-do attraction is a private expedition to the Wahiba sand dunes that focuses on authentic experiences, from meeting local Bedouin families to learning about desert life over Omani coffee and dates. Visit the Bedouin house of Um Said, where you can see local crafts and pottery and try on traditional outfits. Nearby, the Wadi Bani Khalid is a series of emerald pools framed by palm trees. You can swim here, but be mindful of bringing modest swimwear, like a burkini or wetsuit.
Located about 115 miles from the capital, Bahla Fort is a UNESCO World Heritage site made of adobe. Other private tours highlight Oman's frankincense heritage, with guided visits to the frankincense groves where the trees themselves are recognized by UNESCO for their historical significance.
As far as luxury accommodation goes, the Chedi Muscat is a five-star beachfront property with rooms that start at around $500 per night. Guests can book private city tours that include a stop at the famous Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, a beautiful mosque that's known for its modern Middle Eastern architecture. Another luxury option is the Alila Jabal Akhdar, found high in the Hajar Mountain Range. Rates start at around $900, but it's worth every dime after you see the stunning canyon views from the villas and suites. To really pamper yourself, take a swim in the infinity pool or book the signature Jabal Akhdar massage that uses local frankincense oil. To get off the property and really explore the area, book the five-hour Nizwa tour, where you can visit traditional souk markets, taste regional dishes, and see pottery makers in action with a local tour guide.