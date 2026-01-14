This Short Blue Ridge Parkway Trail With A Naughty Name Has Overlooks And Waterfalls
Despite its suggestive name, you'll have to keep your clothes on when visiting Skinny Dip Falls. This short waterfall hike has big payoffs in terms of views, but swimming isn't actually permitted per the National Park Service. The falls are located in North Carolina's Pisgah National Forest, a 500,000-acre landscape where you'll find Appalachian views like the Great Smoky Mountains without the crowds. According to AllTrails, the easy hike to the falls is less than a mile, making it ideal for families and quite popular overall. In fact, it tops Tripadvisor's list of the best things to do in Asheville's neighboring town of Canton.
If you're looking for a longer hike or just want to spend a little more time in this beautiful area, the trail also connects to the 1,200-mile-long Mountain-to-Sea Trail, so there's plenty of other options nearby. But it's hard to beat Skinny Dip Falls when it comes to a quick out-and-back adventure. Reviewers on Tripadvisor note that while the hike is great for kids, the steps can get slippery for those less steady on their feet. Others have had a less rocky experience, like this Google reviewer, who said, "The views were wonderful, and the path was up and down over rocks, but we had no problems passing over."
After your hike, head to the picturesque town of Brevard, North Carolina's "Land of Waterfalls," where you can unwind with a cold brew from one of several local breweries like Ecusta Brewing Company, with 4.6 stars on Google, or Griffon & Sphinx, with 5.0 stars. Keep your eyes peeled as you explore, and you just might see one of Brevard's famous white squirrels!
Trailhead details and chasing waterfalls
The Skinny Dip Falls trailhead is located at milepost 417 along "America's favorite drive," the Blue Ridge Parkway. Park at the Looking Glass Rock Overlook, a panoramic viewpoint of the glimmering dome-shaped landmark made from compressed volcanic rock. When you're finished taking in the views, follow the trail, which starts on the opposite side of the Parkway, for just under half a mile to a series of steps leading down to Skinny Dip Falls.
Visitors can soak up the sun lying out on a rock on a warm day, but swimming in Parkway waters is against the law. Despite this prohibition, many reviewers online have noted the best swimming options, with one Tripadvisor user saying, "There are multiple falls to admire here and several swimming holes, just take your pick! The upper falls [have] a deeper, more private swimming hole because most people are congregated at the lower swimming hole that the trail spills out into."
A visit to Skinny Dip Falls puts you within minutes of other popular Blue Ridge Parkway attractions like Sliding Rock, a natural wonder that's basically a massive rock slip 'n' slide. There are countless waterfalls to see in the area as well, including Looking Glass Falls, Sunburst Falls, Daniel Ridge Falls, and the Graveyard Fields Loop trail to Second Falls. The Parkway can get very busy on weekends in the summer and fall, so try to plan your visit during the week to avoid bigger crowds. Both the city of Asheville and its regional airport are conveniently located less than an hour from Skinny Dip Falls. The best way to get around the area is by car, so if you're arriving from out of state, you will want to plan ahead and rent a car from the airport.