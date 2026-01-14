This Short Blue Ridge Parkway Trail With A Naughty Name Has Overlooks And Waterfalls

Despite its suggestive name, you'll have to keep your clothes on when visiting Skinny Dip Falls. This short waterfall hike has big payoffs in terms of views, but swimming isn't actually permitted per the National Park Service. The falls are located in North Carolina's Pisgah National Forest, a 500,000-acre landscape where you'll find Appalachian views like the Great Smoky Mountains without the crowds. According to AllTrails, the easy hike to the falls is less than a mile, making it ideal for families and quite popular overall. In fact, it tops Tripadvisor's list of the best things to do in Asheville's neighboring town of Canton.

If you're looking for a longer hike or just want to spend a little more time in this beautiful area, the trail also connects to the 1,200-mile-long Mountain-to-Sea Trail, so there's plenty of other options nearby. But it's hard to beat Skinny Dip Falls when it comes to a quick out-and-back adventure. Reviewers on Tripadvisor note that while the hike is great for kids, the steps can get slippery for those less steady on their feet. Others have had a less rocky experience, like this Google reviewer, who said, "The views were wonderful, and the path was up and down over rocks, but we had no problems passing over."

After your hike, head to the picturesque town of Brevard, North Carolina's "Land of Waterfalls," where you can unwind with a cold brew from one of several local breweries like Ecusta Brewing Company, with 4.6 stars on Google, or Griffon & Sphinx, with 5.0 stars. Keep your eyes peeled as you explore, and you just might see one of Brevard's famous white squirrels!